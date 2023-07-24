Light & Wonder to Webcast Investor Presentation at Australasian Gaming Expo

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W,” or the “Company”) announced today that Matt Wilson, President and CEO, along with other members of senior management, will be hosting a presentation at the Australasian Gaming Expo (“AGE”) in Sydney on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be available live and for replay.





AGE Investor Presentation

U.S.



Tuesday, August 15, 2023



6:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time

Australia



Wednesday, August 16, 2023



8:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time

Webcast and Replay

Participants are encouraged to register for the live webcast by using the following link https://www.lnw.com/InvestorEvent. A replay of the presentation will be available after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

© 2023 Light & Wonder, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614



IR@lnw.com