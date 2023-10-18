Home Business Wire Light & Wonder to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, November...
Light & Wonder to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”), announced today it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the results.


Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link.

To pre-register, click here: Light & Wonder Earnings Call

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

Investor Conference Call

November 9, 2023

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time

November 10, 2023

8:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s website at https://explore.investors.lnw.com and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (833) 470-1428

Australia: +61 2 7908 3093

International: +1 (646) 904-5544

Conference ID: 449920

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, November 16, 2023 (U.S. time)

US Toll Free: +1 (866) 813-9403

International Toll: +1 (929) 458-6194

Replay Access Code: 868184

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

Investor Relations: +1 (702) 532-7614

IR@lnw.com

