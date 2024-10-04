Home Business Wire Light & Wonder Releases Statement on Dragon Train Litigation
Business Wire

Light & Wonder Releases Statement on Dragon Train Litigation

di Business Wire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”) today released a video statement from President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Wilson, on the recent developments on the litigation regarding Dragon Train. The video statement is available on our website at https://explore.investors.lnw.com, under the “Recent Events” section and archived under “Events and Presentations.”


About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary businesses, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,500+ member team, with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it’s all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more visit www.lnw.com.

Contacts

Media Relations
Andy Fouché +1 206-697-3678

Vice President, Corporate Communications

media@lnw.com

Investor Relations

Nick Zangari +1 702-301-4378

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

ir@lnw.com

Articoli correlati

Mirantis Lens Update Provides Users with More Intuitive Kubernetes Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
Streamlines workflows for more than one million users CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDE--Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure...
Continua a leggere

Navajo Transitional Energy Company Wins the 2024 OSMRE National Award for Excellence in Surface Coal Mining Reclamation

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) Recognizes NTEC with the United States’ Preeminent Award for Mine...
Continua a leggere

IonQ Demonstrates Remote Ion-Ion Entanglement, a Significant Milestone in Developing Networked Quantum Systems at Scale

Business Wire Business Wire -
Breakthrough validates first-time entanglement in a commercial setting of two qubits in two separate ion traps COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php