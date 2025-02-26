Light & Wonder, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Delivered Record Full Year Consolidated Revenue with Double-Digit Growth of 10% Year-Over-Year

Added 850+ North American Gaming Operations Units Sequentially and 2,700+ Unit Expansion Year-Over-Year

Returned $462 million of Capital to Shareholders through Share Repurchases during 2024

Announced Strategic Acquisition of Grover Gaming’s Charitable Gaming Business

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W,” “we” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

We closed another strong year, delivering record financial and operational performance and continuing our advancement toward our 2025 financial targets. For the full year 2024, the Company delivered:

Record full year consolidated revenue of $3.2 billion, increasing 10%, with annual growth driven by continued strong performance across all businesses. Gaming revenue increased to $2.1 billion, up 12%, driven by continued momentum in Gaming machine sales, which increased 22% primarily on market share gains in North America and Australia, coupled with Gaming systems growth of 13% driven by our innovative hardware and software solutions, and North American Gaming operations unit expansion driving 4% growth in Gaming Operations fueled by the improving performance of our diverse portfolio of hit franchises. SciPlay revenue rose to $821 million, up 6%, and once again outpaced social casino market revenue growth, delivered record payer metrics and expanded our direct-to-consumer high margin revenue channel, which was approximately 11% of total SciPlay revenue. iGaming revenue increased 9% to $299 million reflecting continued growth momentum in the U.S. and international markets driven by our industry-leading platforms and strong content launches.

of $3.2 billion, increasing 10%, with annual growth driven by continued strong performance across all businesses. Robust double-digit earnings growth with Operating income growth of 29%, Consolidated AEBITDA (1) growth of 11%, and Adjusted NPATA (1) growth of 24%.

with Operating income growth of 29%, Consolidated AEBITDA growth of 11%, and Adjusted NPATA growth of 24%. Returned $462 million to shareholders through share repurchases as we fully completed our initial $750 million share repurchase program and completed approximately 29% of the new $1 billion share repurchase plan authorized in June 2024. Since initiation of the program in March of 2022, the Company has returned over $1 billion or 14.3 million shares or 15% of total outstanding shares prior to the commencement of the programs.

Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, said, “We ended a strong 2024 with continued double-digit revenue and earnings growth for the year. The Gaming machine sales share gains in North America and Australia this year are a testament to our R&D investment, commercial strategy and robust product roadmap. Furthermore, we have also realigned studio needs, adding more talent and expanding existing studios. Our recently announced strategic acquisition of Grover Gaming’s charitable business enhances our cross-platform strategy and presence in regulated land-based markets, giving us a broader distribution base for our vast content library and accelerating our drive for sustainable future growth.”

Oliver Chow, Chief Financial Officer of Light & Wonder, added, “Our healthy financial foundation gives us flexibility to deploy capital where it best drives long-term value consistent with our capital deployment framework. We expect that the acquisition of Grover Gaming’s charitable business will contribute to our expansive recurring revenue base and is complementary and synergistic to our high margin and cash generative business, enhancing our growth profile and cross-platform strategy. We continue to see tremendous value in our shares and have executed a meaningful $462 million in share repurchases in 2024. We believe our healthy earnings growth and further optimization of our capital structure will continue to serve us well and provide stability as we expand the business globally.”

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release.

LEVERAGE, CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND BUSINESS UPDATE

Principal face value of debt outstanding (1) was $3.9 billion , translating to a net debt leverage ratio (2) of 3.0x as of December 31, 2024, a 0.1x decrease from December 31, 2023, and remaining within our targeted net debt leverage ratio (2) range of 2.5x to 3.5x.

, translating to a net debt leverage ratio of 3.0x as of December 31, 2024, a 0.1x decrease from December 31, 2023, and remaining within our targeted net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x. Returned $243 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 2.6 million shares of L&W common stock during the quarter and $462 million or 4.8 million shares during 2024.

through the repurchase of approximately 2.6 million shares of L&W common stock during the quarter and $462 million or 4.8 million shares during 2024. Amended our credit agreement on February 10, 2025. The amendment, among other things, (i) provides for increased revolving commitments of $1.0 billion, replacing the existing revolving commitments of $750 million, (ii) extends the maturity of the revolving commitments to the earlier of (x) February 10, 2030 and (y) such earlier date that is 91 days prior to the maturity of our existing term loans (scheduled to mature on April 14, 2029) and existing notes (the earliest maturity of which is scheduled for May 15, 2028), solely to the extent more than $500 million of such term loans and/or such applicable notes are outstanding on such earlier date, and subject to us having sufficient liquidity to repay such term loans and/or applicable notes at such time and, (iii) reduces the applicable margin for the revolving loans by up to 50 basis points.

on February 10, 2025. The amendment, among other things, (i) provides for increased revolving commitments of $1.0 billion, replacing the existing revolving commitments of $750 million, (ii) extends the maturity of the revolving commitments to the earlier of (x) February 10, 2030 and (y) such earlier date that is 91 days prior to the maturity of our existing term loans (scheduled to mature on April 14, 2029) and existing notes (the earliest maturity of which is scheduled for May 15, 2028), solely to the extent more than $500 million of such term loans and/or such applicable notes are outstanding on such earlier date, and subject to us having sufficient liquidity to repay such term loans and/or applicable notes at such time and, (iii) reduces the applicable margin for the revolving loans by up to 50 basis points. Announced strategic acquisition of Grover Gaming’s charitable business on February 18, 2025 for an upfront consideration of $850 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, that will be funded with the combination of existing cash and incremental debt financing. Grover Gaming is a leading provider of electronic pull-tabs distributed over five fast-growing U.S. states: North Dakota, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and New Hampshire. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, subject to required regulatory and other approvals and customary closing conditions.

on February 18, 2025 for an upfront consideration of $850 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments, that will be funded with the combination of existing cash and incremental debt financing. Grover Gaming is a leading provider of electronic pull-tabs distributed over five fast-growing U.S. states: North Dakota, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky and New Hampshire. The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025, subject to required regulatory and other approvals and customary closing conditions. On February 23, 2025, the Company entered into an agreement to pay $72.5 million to resolve the antitrust claims related to its automatic card shuffler business brought in TCS John Huxley America, Inc., et al. v. Scientific Games Corporation, et al., in 2019. The antitrust claims were based on alleged conduct beginning fifteen years ago in 2009. While the settlement resolves the disputed claims, the Company has not admitted any liability in this matter.

First Quarter 2025 business update — Based on the timing dynamics of Game Sales and high-return investment opportunities, both of which are expected to drive enhanced organic growth as the year progresses, we expect first quarter 2025 year-over-year Consolidated AEBITDA (2) growth to be in the low double-digits.

Based on the timing dynamics of Game Sales and high-return investment opportunities, both of which are expected to drive enhanced organic growth as the year progresses, we expect first quarter 2025 year-over-year Consolidated AEBITDA growth to be in the low double-digits. ASX Listing Review — Light & Wonder is approaching the second anniversary of its successful secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”), which now represents approximately 30% of total ownership. The Company remains focused on enhancing the liquidity and market capitalization of its ASX listing, and as part of this will be considering both a dual primary and a sole listing on the ASX. L&W has engaged advisors (Jarden Australia and Goldman Sachs) to evaluate potential strategies to achieve this objective. L&W will be seeking feedback from key stakeholders to ensure an optimal outcome for L&W shareholders.

“The ASX is a premier exchange with a strong history of supporting global gaming companies, offering access to a deep and liquid market of sophisticated investors and industry participants with a comprehensive understanding of the gaming sector. We look forward to engaging with the market and our existing shareholders to further elevate the profile of our ASX listing,” said Jamie Odell, Chair of the Light & Wonder Board of Directors.

(1) Principal face value of debt outstanding represents outstanding principal value of debt balances that conform to the presentation found in Note 14 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our December 31, 2024 Form 10-K. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release.

SUMMARY RESULTS

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in millions except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 797 $ 770 $ 3,188 $ 2,902 Net income 107 67 336 180 Net income attributable to L&W 107 66 336 163 Net income attributable to L&W per share – Diluted 1.20 0.73 3.68 1.75 Net cash provided by operating activities 202 167 632 590 Capital expenditures 70 60 294 242 Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1) Consolidated AEBITDA $ 315 $ 302 $ 1,244 $ 1,118 Adjusted NPATA 127 109 480 388 Adjusted NPATA per share – Diluted 1.42 1.19 5.27 4.18 Free cash flow 74 70 318 291 As of Balance Sheet Measures December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 196 $ 425 Total debt 3,870 3,874 Available liquidity(2) 936 1,165 (1) Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (2) Available liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus remaining revolver capacity.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $797 million compared to $770 million, a 4% increase compared to the prior year period, and our 15 th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, driven by strong performance across all three businesses. Gaming revenue increased 4%, primarily led by continued growth in Gaming systems and Table products, which grew by 24% and 10% year-over-year, respectively, as well as 4% growth in Gaming operations revenue. iGaming revenue grew by 11%, while SciPlay revenue remained flat as compared to the prior year period.

was $797 million compared to $770 million, a 4% increase compared to the prior year period, and our 15 consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, driven by strong performance across all three businesses. Gaming revenue increased 4%, primarily led by continued growth in Gaming systems and Table products, which grew by 24% and 10% year-over-year, respectively, as well as 4% growth in Gaming operations revenue. iGaming revenue grew by 11%, while SciPlay revenue remained flat as compared to the prior year period. Net income increased to $107 million from $67 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher revenue and operating income and a $28 million gain on sale of assets included in other income. Net income attributable to L&W per share (1) increased by 64% to $1.20 compared to $0.73 in the prior year period.

increased to $107 million from $67 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher revenue and operating income and a $28 million gain on sale of assets included in other income. Net income attributable to L&W per share increased by 64% to $1.20 compared to $0.73 in the prior year period. Consolidated AEBITDA (2) was $315 million compared to $302 million in the prior year period, a 4% increase driven by revenue growth and healthy margins across our businesses.

was $315 million compared to $302 million in the prior year period, a 4% increase driven by revenue growth and healthy margins across our businesses. Adjusted NPATA (2) increased 17% to $127 million as compared to $109 million in the prior year period, primarily due to revenue growth across all businesses. Adjusted NPATA per share (1)(2) increased 19% to $1.42 compared to $1.19 in the prior year period.

increased 17% to $127 million as compared to $109 million in the prior year period, primarily due to revenue growth across all businesses. Adjusted NPATA per share increased 19% to $1.42 compared to $1.19 in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $202 million compared to $167 million in the prior year period, with the current year period primarily benefiting from earnings growth and favorable changes in working capital.

was $202 million compared to $167 million in the prior year period, with the current year period primarily benefiting from earnings growth and favorable changes in working capital. Free cash flow(2) was $74 million compared to $70 million in the prior year period. The increase was reflective of strong earnings and favorable changes in working capital, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA AEBITDA Margin(3)(4) 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 PP Change(4) Gaming $ 515 $ 496 $ 19 4 % $ 257 $ 245 $ 12 5 % 50 % 49 % 1 SciPlay 204 204 — — % 74 69 5 7 % 36 % 34 % 2 iGaming 78 70 8 11 % 25 23 2 9 % 32 % 33 % (1 ) Corporate and other(5) — — — — % (41 ) (35 ) (6 ) (17 )% n/a n/a n/a Total $ 797 $ 770 $ 27 4 % $ 315 $ 302 $ 13 4 % 40 % 39 % 1 PP — percentage points. n/a — not applicable. (1) Per share amounts are calculated based on weighted average number of diluted shares. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (3) Segment AEBITDA Margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (4) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (5) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue was a record $3.2 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the prior year, a 10% increase. Growth was driven by strong performance across all of our businesses. Our Gaming business demonstrated continued momentum with Gaming machine sales growing 22%, Systems revenue growing 13% and Gaming operations revenue growing by 4%, primarily driven by record expansion of the North American installed base. Consolidated revenue also benefited from SciPlay’s social casino business growing faster than the market, while iGaming demonstrated strong performance in North American and European markets.

was a record $3.2 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the prior year, a 10% increase. Growth was driven by strong performance across all of our businesses. Our Gaming business demonstrated continued momentum with Gaming machine sales growing 22%, Systems revenue growing 13% and Gaming operations revenue growing by 4%, primarily driven by record expansion of the North American installed base. Consolidated revenue also benefited from SciPlay’s social casino business growing faster than the market, while iGaming demonstrated strong performance in North American and European markets. Net income was $336 million compared to $180 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher revenue and lower other expense, including a $28 million gain on sale of assets included in other income, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Net income attributable to L&W per share (1) increased by 110% to $3.68 compared to $1.75 in the prior year period.

was $336 million compared to $180 million in the prior year, primarily due to higher revenue and lower other expense, including a $28 million gain on sale of assets included in other income, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Net income attributable to L&W per share increased by 110% to $3.68 compared to $1.75 in the prior year period. Consolidated AEBITDA (2) was $1.24 billion compared to $1.12 billion in the prior year, a $126 million or 11% increase, primarily due to continued revenue growth and margin strength across all businesses.

was $1.24 billion compared to $1.12 billion in the prior year, a $126 million or 11% increase, primarily due to continued revenue growth and margin strength across all businesses. Adjusted NPATA (2) increased 24% to $480 million as compared to $388 million in the prior year period, primarily due to continued revenue growth and margin strength across all our businesses. Adjusted NPATA per share (1)(2) increased 26% to $5.27 compared to $4.18 in the prior year period.

increased 24% to $480 million as compared to $388 million in the prior year period, primarily due to continued revenue growth and margin strength across all our businesses. Adjusted NPATA per share increased 26% to $5.27 compared to $4.18 in the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $632 million compared to $590 million in the prior year. The current year benefited from earnings growth, partially offset by unfavorable changes in working capital, including the timing of collection of receivables.

was $632 million compared to $590 million in the prior year. The current year benefited from earnings growth, partially offset by unfavorable changes in working capital, including the timing of collection of receivables. Free cash flow(2) was $318 million compared to $291 million in the prior year. The increase was reflective of strong earnings, partially offset by changes in working capital, including certain financing arrangements, and higher capital expenditures supporting our Gaming operations installed based growth and investments.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA AEBITDA Margin(3)(4) 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 PP Change(4) Gaming $ 2,068 $ 1,850 $ 218 12 % $ 1,027 $ 918 $ 109 12 % 50 % 50 % — SciPlay 821 777 44 6 % 272 243 29 12 % 33 % 31 % 2 iGaming 299 275 24 9 % 98 95 3 3 % 33 % 35 % (2 ) Corporate and other(5) — — — — % (153 ) (138 ) (15 ) (11 )% n/a n/a n/a Total $ 3,188 $ 2,902 $ 286 10 % $ 1,244 $ 1,118 $ 126 11 % 39 % 39 % — PP - percentage points. n/a - not applicable. (1) Per share amounts are calculated based on weighted average number of diluted shares. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (3) Segment AEBITDA margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (4) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (5) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Segments Key Highlights

Gaming revenue increased to $515 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by global Gaming systems growth of 24%, Table products growth of 10% and Gaming operations growth of 4%, which benefited from 9% year-over-year growth in our North American installed base to 34,004 units, as well as elevated average daily revenue per unit at $47.25. Our North American premium installed base grew for the 18 th consecutive quarter, representing 50% of our total North American installed base mix. Gaming systems growth was driven by increased global hardware sales. Our diversified portfolio of successful game franchises and the success of our COSMIC ® , MURAL ® and HORIZON ® cabinets continue to drive growth and strong performance in our Gaming business. Gaming AEBITDA was $257 million, up 5% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by revenue growth in the period, as well as margin improvement of 100 basis points.

increased to $515 million, up 4% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by global Gaming systems growth of 24%, Table products growth of 10% and Gaming operations growth of 4%, which benefited from 9% year-over-year growth in our North American installed base to 34,004 units, as well as elevated average daily revenue per unit at $47.25. Our North American premium installed base grew for the 18 consecutive quarter, representing 50% of our total North American installed base mix. Gaming systems growth was driven by increased global hardware sales. Our diversified portfolio of successful game franchises and the success of our , and cabinets continue to drive growth and strong performance in our Gaming business. Gaming AEBITDA was $257 million, up 5% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by revenue growth in the period, as well as margin improvement of 100 basis points. SciPlay revenue was $204 million, flat when compared to the prior year period, while AEBITDA increased 7% to $74 million, reflecting margin expansion. Stable revenue was primarily driven by the social casino business, which continued to deliver consistently high player engagement and monetization, leveraging game content, dynamic Live Ops through the SciPlay Engine and effective marketing strategies. Our growing direct-to-consumer platform, which generated $27 million, or 13% of the total SciPlay revenue for the quarter, was a key driver of AEBITDA growth and margin expansion. SciPlay maintained its number of payers at 0.6 million and elevated AMRPPU (1) to $117.15, enabling SciPlay to grow ARPDAU (2) by 6% year-over-year to $1.06 and payer conversion to 10.9%.

was $204 million, flat when compared to the prior year period, while AEBITDA increased 7% to $74 million, reflecting margin expansion. Stable revenue was primarily driven by the social casino business, which continued to deliver consistently high player engagement and monetization, leveraging game content, dynamic Live Ops through the SciPlay Engine and effective marketing strategies. Our growing direct-to-consumer platform, which generated $27 million, or 13% of the total SciPlay revenue for the quarter, was a key driver of AEBITDA growth and margin expansion. SciPlay maintained its number of payers at 0.6 million and elevated AMRPPU to $117.15, enabling SciPlay to grow ARPDAU by 6% year-over-year to $1.06 and payer conversion to 10.9%. iGaming revenue increased by 11% to $78 million, and AEBITDA increased 9% to $25 million for the current year period. Revenue growth for the period reflected continued momentum in North America and Europe driven by strong content launches. Wagers processed through our iGaming platform totaled $24.0 billion during the quarter.

increased by 11% to $78 million, and AEBITDA increased 9% to $25 million for the current year period. Revenue growth for the period reflected continued momentum in North America and Europe driven by strong content launches. Wagers processed through our iGaming platform totaled $24.0 billion during the quarter. Capital expenditures were $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $60 million in the prior year period, primarily due to ongoing investments made to support our Gaming operations growth.

(1) Average Monthly Revenue Per Paying User. (2) Average Revenue Per Daily Active User.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Light & Wonder executive leadership will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EST to review the Company’s fourth quarter results. To access the call, live via a listen-only webcast and presentation, please visit explore.investors.lnw.com and click on the webcast link under the Events and Presentations section. To access the call by telephone, please dial: +1 (833) 470-1428 for U.S., +61 2 7908-3093 for Australia or +1 (404) 975-4839 for International and ask to join the Light & Wonder call using conference ID: 690757. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the Investors section on www.lnw.com.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary businesses, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,000+ member team, with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it’s all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more visit www.lnw.com.

You can access our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) through the SEC website at www.sec.gov, with the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) through the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or through our website, and we strongly encourage you to do so. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at explore.investors.lnw.com, and we use our website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document, and shall not be deemed “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States. © 2025 Light & Wonder, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Light & Wonder makes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and can often be identified by the use of terminology such as “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “goal,” or similar terminology. These statements are based upon current Company management (“Management”) expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including, among other things:

our inability to successfully execute our strategy;

slow growth of new gaming jurisdictions, slow addition of casinos in existing jurisdictions and declines in the replacement cycle of gaming machines;

risks relating to foreign operations, including anti-corruption laws, fluctuations in currency rates, restrictions on the payment of dividends from earnings, restrictions on the import of products and financial instability;

difficulty predicting what impact, if any, new tariffs imposed by and other trade actions taken by the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions could have on our business;

U.S. and international economic and industry conditions, including increases in benchmark interest rates and the effects of inflation;

public perception of our response to environmental, social and governance issues;

the effects of health epidemics, contagious disease outbreaks and public perception thereof;

changes in, or the elimination of, our share repurchase program;

resulting pricing variations and other impacts of our common stock being listed to trade on more than one stock exchange;

level of our indebtedness, higher interest rates, availability or adequacy of cash flows and liquidity to satisfy indebtedness, other obligations or future cash needs;

inability to further reduce or refinance our indebtedness;

restrictions and covenants in debt agreements, including those that could result in acceleration of the maturity of our indebtedness;

competition;

inability to win, retain or renew, or unfavorable revisions of, existing contracts, and the inability to enter into new contracts;

risks and uncertainties of ongoing changes in U.K. gaming legislation, including any new or revised licensing and taxation regimes, responsible gambling requirements and/or sanctions on unlicensed providers;

inability to adapt to, and offer products that keep pace with, evolving technology, including any failure of our investment of significant resources in our R&D efforts;

failure to retain key Management and employees;

unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, war, armed conflicts or hostilities, the impact such events may have on our customers, suppliers, employees, consultants, business partners o

Media Relations

Andy Fouché +1 206-697-3678

Vice President, Corporate Communications

media@lnw.com

Investor Relations

Nick Zangari +1 702-301-4378

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

ir@lnw.com