Light & Wonder, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Generated Double-Digit Consolidated Revenue Growth of 18% in the Quarter and 17% for the Full Year

Returned $413 Million(1) of Capital to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

We completed our strategic transformation, resulting in a streamlined organization and deleveraged balance sheet, positioning the Company to strongly execute on its strategic plan and long-term financial targets.

For the full year, we delivered double-digit topline growth driven by continued momentum across our businesses and continuing expansion in high-return markets. Our full year consolidated revenue grew 17% driven by Gaming recovery approaching pre-pandemic levels and record revenues for SciPlay and iGaming with strong momentum in the fourth quarter:

Gaming revenue increased to $438 million, up 18% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by another quarter of robust Gaming machine sales growth of 41% and continued strong momentum in Gaming operations, systems and tables.

SciPlay revenue rose to $182 million, a 18% increase from the prior year period, and highest quarterly revenue ever.

iGaming revenue increased 15% and AEBITDA grew 27% from the prior year period reflecting continued growth momentum in the U.S. market.

Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, said, “2022 was a pivotal year for Light & Wonder. We delivered on an ambitious and transformative plan while driving operational success and double-digit growth in our business.

“We are excited about our future and see strong momentum continuing in the business in the year to come. Our industry leading talent, games and technology put us in a strong position to deliver on our product roadmap, capitalize on the enormous opportunities ahead and lead in the convergence of gaming.”

Connie James, Chief Financial Officer of Light & Wonder, added, “We are proud of the tremendous and rapid progress we have made over the past 18 months. We delivered quality earnings, setting the foundation for sustainable growth going forward as we continue to focus on delivering shareholder value.

“We also returned significant capital to our shareholders, totaling $413 million(1) since our share repurchase program was announced a year ago. We now have a strong balance sheet and clear roadmap to advance with discipline on our balanced and opportunistic capital allocation strategy and elevate Light & Wonder’s value proposition.”

(1) This amount is as of February 24, 2023.

LEVERAGE AND CAPITAL RETURN UPDATE

Maintained net debt leverage ratio (1) of 3.3x as of December 31, 2022 , within our targeted net debt leverage ratio (1) range of 2.5x to 3.5x.

, within our targeted net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x. Returned $413 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 7.2 million shares of L&W common stock since initiating the program on March 3, 2022, and through February 24, 2023, representing 55% of total program authorization.

SUMMARY RESULTS

We have reflected our former Lottery business (divested during the second quarter of 2022) and Sports Betting business (divested during the third quarter of 2022) (collectively referred to as the “Divestitures”) as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, amounts, percentages and discussion included below reflect the results of operations and financial condition of the Company’s continuing operations, which include its Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming businesses.

Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 682 $ 580 $ 2,512 $ 2,153 Net income (loss) 21 62 (176 ) 24 Combined net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (87 ) 226 (381 ) 685 Capital expenditures 58 53 216 171 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated AEBITDA(1) $ 265 $ 216 $ 913 $ 793 Combined free cash flow(1) (148 ) 100 (674 ) 443 As of December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Measures Cash and cash equivalents $ 914 $ 629 Total debt 3,894 8,690 Available liquidity(2) 1,802 1,417

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (2) Available liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents (including discontinued operations for December 31, 2021) plus remaining revolver capacity, including the SciPlay Revolver.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $682 million compared to $580 million, an 18% increase relative to the prior year period driven by double-digit growth across all lines of business, with Gaming maintaining strong momentum. Revenue also benefited from year-over-year growth at SciPlay, which reached another quarterly record, while iGaming revenue increased 15% or 22% on a constant currency revenue basis (1)(2) .

was $682 million compared to $580 million, an 18% increase relative to the prior year period driven by double-digit growth across all lines of business, with Gaming maintaining strong momentum. Revenue also benefited from year-over-year growth at SciPlay, which reached another quarterly record, while iGaming revenue increased 15% or 22% on a constant currency revenue basis . Net income was $21 million compared to $62 million in the prior year period, primarily due to an income tax benefit as a result of a reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes benefiting the prior year period, which was partially offset by higher revenue and operating income, as well as lower interest expense and restructuring and other charges in the current year period.

was $21 million compared to $62 million in the prior year period, primarily due to an income tax benefit as a result of a reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes benefiting the prior year period, which was partially offset by higher revenue and operating income, as well as lower interest expense and restructuring and other charges in the current year period. Consolidated AEBITDA , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $265 million compared to $216 million, a 23% increase relative to the prior year period, primarily due to growth in our Gaming business.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $265 million compared to $216 million, a 23% increase relative to the prior year period, primarily due to growth in our Gaming business. Combined net cash (used in) provided by operating activities was $(87) million compared to $226 million in the prior year period, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year period cash flows were impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments.

was $(87) million compared to $226 million in the prior year period, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year period cash flows were impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments. Combined free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $(148) million compared to $100 million in the prior year period. The current year period combined free cash flow was impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue was $2,512 million compared to $2,153 million, a 17% increase relative to the prior year. Growth was primarily driven by double-digit revenue growth in Gaming, demonstrating robust recovery and continued momentum approaching pre-COVID levels. Revenue also benefited from growth at SciPlay with a strong core business exceeding market growth, while iGaming demonstrated strong performance enabled by U.S. gross gaming revenue growth and our original content offerings. Both SciPlay and iGaming achieved record revenues. Prior year consolidated revenue benefited from $44 million value-added tax (“VAT”) recovery, reducing the year-over-year revenue growth comparability by 2 percentage points.

was $2,512 million compared to $2,153 million, a 17% increase relative to the prior year. Growth was primarily driven by double-digit revenue growth in Gaming, demonstrating robust recovery and continued momentum approaching pre-COVID levels. Revenue also benefited from growth at SciPlay with a strong core business exceeding market growth, while iGaming demonstrated strong performance enabled by U.S. gross gaming revenue growth and our original content offerings. Both SciPlay and iGaming achieved record revenues. Prior year consolidated revenue benefited from $44 million value-added tax (“VAT”) recovery, reducing the year-over-year revenue growth comparability by 2 percentage points. Net (loss) income was $(176) million compared to $24 million in the prior year due to higher revenue and operating income, including lower interest expense, which was offset by $147 million in loss on debt financing transactions in the current period. The prior year benefited from an income tax benefit as a result of a reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes and gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt, which was redeemed as part of the April 2022 debt pay down and refinancing transactions.

was $(176) million compared to $24 million in the prior year due to higher revenue and operating income, including lower interest expense, which was offset by $147 million in loss on debt financing transactions in the current period. The prior year benefited from an income tax benefit as a result of a reversal of our valuation allowance on deferred taxes and gain on remeasurement of Euro denominated debt, which was redeemed as part of the April 2022 debt pay down and refinancing transactions. Consolidated AEBITDA , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $913 million compared to $793 million, a 15% increase relative to the prior year, primarily due to double-digit revenue growth. The prior year consolidated AEBITDA benefited from VAT recovery, reducing the year-over-year consolidated AEBITDA growth comparability by 7 percentage points.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $913 million compared to $793 million, a 15% increase relative to the prior year, primarily due to double-digit revenue growth. The prior year consolidated AEBITDA benefited from VAT recovery, reducing the year-over-year consolidated AEBITDA growth comparability by 7 percentage points. Combined net cash (used in) provided by operating activities was $(381) million compared to $685 million in the prior year, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year cash flows were impacted by $641 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures, timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions and unfavorable working capital changes in inventory and receivables, which were partially offset by lower interest payments. The prior year included the VAT recovery benefit described above.

was $(381) million compared to $685 million in the prior year, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year cash flows were impacted by $641 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures, timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions and unfavorable working capital changes in inventory and receivables, which were partially offset by lower interest payments. The prior year included the VAT recovery benefit described above. Combined free cash flow , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $(674) million compared to $443 million in the prior year, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year combined free cash flow was impacted by $641 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, which were partially offset by lower interest payments. The current year was also impacted by unfavorable working capital changes in inventory primarily due to higher inventory purchases in order to limit supply chain impacts and support future sale levels, while change in receivables was due to timing of collections and higher billings primarily associated with strong growth in Gaming business. The prior year included the VAT recovery benefit.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $(674) million compared to $443 million in the prior year, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year combined free cash flow was impacted by $641 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, which were partially offset by lower interest payments. The current year was also impacted by unfavorable working capital changes in inventory primarily due to higher inventory purchases in order to limit supply chain impacts and support future sale levels, while change in receivables was due to timing of collections and higher billings primarily associated with strong growth in Gaming business. The prior year included the VAT recovery benefit. Net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined 47% to 3.3x from 6.2x at the end of 2021, remaining in our targeted net debt leverage ratio(1) range of 2.5x to 3.5x. We paid down approximately $4.8 billion of debt during 2022, reducing debt outstanding by 55% to $3.9 billion at the end of 2022.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (2) Constant currency revenue is calculated by translating current period non-U.S. denominated revenue using the prior year’s currency conversion rate. Foreign currency impact on iGaming revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4 million. Management uses or refers to growth rates at constant currency so that the revenue results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons given that a significant proportion of iGaming revenue is denominated in foreign currencies.

CONTINUING OPERATIONS BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA AEBITDA Margin(1)(2) 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 PP Change(3) Gaming $ 438 $ 372 $ 66 18 % $ 215 $ 186 $ 29 16 % 49 % 50 % (1 ) SciPlay 182 154 28 18 % 59 48 11 24 % 32 % 31 % 1 iGaming 62 54 8 15 % 19 15 4 27 % 31 % 28 % 3 Corporate and other(3) — — — — % (28 ) (33 ) 5 15 % n/a n/a n/a Total $ 682 $ 580 $ 102 18 % $ 265 $ 216 $ 49 23 % 39 % 37 % 2

CONTINUING OPERATIONS BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA AEBITDA Margin(1)(2) 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 $ % 2022 2021 PP Change(3) Gaming $ 1,601 $ 1,321 $ 280 21 % $ 767 $ 659 $ 108 16 % 48 % 50 % (2 ) SciPlay 671 606 65 11 % 187 186 1 — % 28 % 31 % (3 ) iGaming 240 226 14 6 % 80 75 5 7 % 33 % 33 % — Corporate and other(3) — — — — % (121 ) (127 ) 6 5 % n/a n/a n/a Total $ 2,512 $ 2,153 $ 359 17 % $ 913 $ 793 $ 120 15 % 36 % 37 % (1 )

PP – percentage points. n/a – not applicable. (1) Segment AEBITDA margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (2) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (3) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Highlights

Gaming revenue increased to $438 million, up 18% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by another quarter of robust Gaming machine sales growth of 41%. Gaming operations remained above 2019 levels with continued elevated average daily revenue per unit, while Gaming systems and Table products continued strong momentum. Gaming AEBITDA was $215 million, up 16% compared to the prior year period.

increased to $438 million, up 18% compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by another quarter of robust Gaming machine sales growth of 41%. Gaming operations remained above 2019 levels with continued elevated average daily revenue per unit, while Gaming systems and Table products continued strong momentum. Gaming AEBITDA was $215 million, up 16% compared to the prior year period. Gaming operations revenue benefited from year-over-year growth in our North American installed base and elevated average daily revenue per unit, due to strong content performance and continued success of our KASCADA ® and MURAL ® cabinets. Our North American premium installed base has grown for the 10 th consecutive quarter, representing 45% of our total installed base mix. Additionally, we continue to see positive momentum with the Kascada Dual Screen and LANDMARK ™ 7000 cabinets, validating our continued investment in our R&D engine to drive our long-term growth.

benefited from year-over-year growth in our North American installed base and elevated average daily revenue per unit, due to strong content performance and continued success of our and cabinets. Our North American premium installed base has grown for the 10 consecutive quarter, representing 45% of our total installed base mix. Additionally, we continue to see positive momentum with the and ™ cabinets, validating our continued investment in our R&D engine to drive our long-term growth. SciPlay revenue was $182 million, a 18% increase from the prior year period, breaking another record by achieving the highest quarterly revenue ever. Growth was primarily driven by the core social casino business as well as the Alictus acquisition. SciPlay continued to drive strong engagement and monetization of players fueled by strategic investments, enabling SciPlay to deliver record payer metrics, and it once again outpaced the market and gained share. SciPlay achieved a record number of payers at 0.6 million and the 2 nd highest ever AMRPPU, enabling SciPlay to grow ARPDAU by 18% year-over-year to a record $0.87 and record payer conversion of 10.4%.

was $182 million, a 18% increase from the prior year period, breaking another record by achieving the highest quarterly revenue ever. Growth was primarily driven by the core social casino business as well as the Alictus acquisition. SciPlay continued to drive strong engagement and monetization of players fueled by strategic investments, enabling SciPlay to deliver record payer metrics, and it once again outpaced the market and gained share. SciPlay achieved a record number of payers at 0.6 million and the 2 highest ever AMRPPU, enabling SciPlay to grow ARPDAU by 18% year-over-year to a record $0.87 and record payer conversion of 10.4%. iGaming revenue increased 15% and AEBITDA grew 27% from the prior year period with performance primarily reflected by continued growth momentum in the U.S. market. iGaming revenue growth was partially offset by $4 million in unfavorable impact of foreign-currency translation due to strengthening U.S. Dollar, impacting revenue growth by 7 percentage points. The U.S. market delivered 41% year-over-year revenue growth, driven in part by the strong launches of our land-based original content and scaling third party aggregation on our platform. Wagers processed through our iGaming platform have increased to $19.1 billion in the fourth quarter despite the adverse impact of foreign-currency translation. AEBITDA margin grew 3 percentage points due to the scaling of original content launches, as well as our acquisitions, which was partially offset by continued investments supporting ongoing growth, including our upcoming launch of live casino in the U.S.

LIQUIDITY

Combined net cash (used in) provided by operating activities was $(87) million compared to $226 million in the prior year period, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year period cash flows were impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments.

was $(87) million compared to $226 million in the prior year period, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations. The current year period cash flows were impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments. Combined free cash flow , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $(148) million compared to $100 million in the prior year period. The current year combined free cash flow was impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $(148) million compared to $100 million in the prior year period. The current year combined free cash flow was impacted by $176 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures coupled with the timing of payments associated with the strategic review and related transactions, partially offset by growth in earnings and lower interest payments. Net debt leverage ratio , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined 47% to 3.3x from 6.2x at the end of 2021, remaining in our targeted net debt leverage ratio (1) range of 2.5x to 3.5x. We paid down approximately $4.8 billion of debt during 2022, reducing debt outstanding by 55% to $3.9 billion at the end of 2022.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, declined 47% to 3.3x from 6.2x at the end of 2021, remaining in our targeted net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x. We paid down approximately $4.8 billion of debt during 2022, reducing debt outstanding by 55% to $3.9 billion at the end of 2022. Capital expenditures from continuing operations were $58 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release.

