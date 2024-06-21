Home Business Wire Lifezone Metals Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting
Business Wire

Lifezone Metals Announces Voting Results from its 2024 Annual General Meeting

di Business Wire

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#100recycled–Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE: LZM) announces the results of voting by shareholders at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) held today in the Isle of Man.


The ordinary resolutions below were passed by shareholders, with voting results as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

For

%

For

Against

%

Against

Abstain

%

Abstain

To receive the Company’s accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2023

60,456,134

100.00%

0

0.00%

264

0.00%

To re-elect John Dowd as a Class I Director of the Company

60,375,930

99.87%

79,177

0.13%

1,291

0.00%

To re-elect Govind Friedland as a Class I Director of the Company

59,713,208

98.77%

79,319

0.13%

663,871

1.10%

To re-elect Ambassador Mwanaidi Maajar as a Class I Director of the Company

60,314,469

99.77%

81,886

0.14%

60,043

0.10%

A total of 60,456,398 or 75.57% of Lifezone Metals Ordinary Shares outstanding were represented at the AGM.

If you would like to sign up for Lifezone Metals news alerts, please register here.

About Lifezone Metals

At Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM), our mission is to provide cleaner and more responsible metals production and recycling. Using a scalable platform underpinned by our Hydromet Technology, we offer the potential for lower energy, lower emission and lower cost metals production compared to traditional smelting.

Our Kabanga Nickel Project in Tanzania is believed to be one of the world’s largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulfide deposits. By pairing with our Hydromet Technology, we are working to unlock a new source of LME-grade nickel, copper and cobalt for the global battery metals markets, to empower Tanzania to achieve full in-country value creation and become the next premier source of Class 1 nickel. A Definitive Feasibility Study for the project is due for completion in Q3 2024.

Through our US-based, platinum, palladium and rhodium recycling partnership, we are working to demonstrate that our Hydromet Technology can process and recover platinum group metals from responsibly sourced spent automotive catalytic converters in a cleaner and more efficient way than conventional smelting and refining methods.

https://lifezonemetals.com

Contacts

Investor Relations – North America
Evan Young

SVP: Investor Relations & Capital Markets

evan.young@lifezonemetals.com

Investor Relations – Europe
Ingo Hofmaier

Chief Financial Officer

ingo.hofmaier@lifezonemetals.com

Media Enquiries
David Petrie

Manager: Corporate Communications

david.petrie@lifezonemetals.com

Articoli correlati

Curiosity Stream Announces Content Distribution Partnership with Harbour Rights

Business Wire Business Wire -
SILVER SPRING, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curiosity Stream, the global media company known for its award-winning documentary features, factual entertainment, and specialist...
Continua a leggere

Tiami Networks Wins “Most Integration Potential” Award at Deutsche Telekom’s T Challenge for Innovative Generative AI Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
ELK GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Tiami Networks, a pioneering startup in telecommunications technology, is proud to announce that it has been...
Continua a leggere

Top Food Companies Featuring the Latest Product Innovations in the Spotlight at IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php