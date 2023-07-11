Life Sciences BC Announces 25th Annual Award Winners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 25th Annual Life Sciences BC Awards presented by Farris. These awards recognize the exceptional achievements of individuals, companies, and organizations across B.C.’s life sciences sector that have successfully advanced health innovations and significantly enriched our dynamic ecosystem. Each year a committee of senior leaders from across the sector works collaboratively to select the award recipients.





This year’s awards include the introduction of two new categories; the Scientific Entrepreneurship Award, which honours a remarkable scientific entrepreneur from one of B.C.’s research or scientific institutions and the Companies to Watch: Recognition Honour Roll, celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of early-stage companies that have distinguished themselves from their peers over the past year.

A remarkable number of nominations were received for this year’s competition, underscoring the incredible breadth of talent and accomplishments across our sector. Spanning research and discovery, biotech, digital health, diagnostics, medical device technologies, A.I., and strategic community and business leadership, these Awards celebrate our province’s diverse areas of excellence.

Award recipients will be celebrated in person at the 25th Annual Life Sciences BC Awards Gala on September 14th at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Learn more.

The 2023 LSBC Award winners are:

Company Awards

Companies of the Year: WELL Health Technologies Corp. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emerging Company of the Year: Abdera Therapeutics Inc.

Abdera Therapeutics Inc. Strategic Partner of the Year: Government of British Columbia, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI)

Government of British Columbia, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation (JEDI) *Companies to Watch – Recognition Honour Roll: Bold Therapeutics Inc. Gandeeva Therapeutics ScopeSys Sonic Incytes Medical Corp.



Individual Awards

Dr. Don Rix Lifetime Achievement: Noel Hall

Noel Hall Milton Wong Community Leadership: Dr. Haig Farris

Dr. Haig Farris Scientific Entrepreneurship: Dr. Peter Zandstra

Dr. Peter Zandstra Genome BC Scientific Excellence: Dr. Laura Arbour

* This honour-roll recognition is not an award but celebrates the exceptional accomplishments of early-stage companies that have distinguished themselves from their peers over the last year.

“For a quarter of a century, the Life Sciences BC Awards has provided an exceptional opportunity for the community to come together to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements across our ecosystem. It is a testament to the collaborative nature of our community, as we acknowledge the significant contributions from all corners of the sector. We congratulate this year’s incredible recipients whose dedication and invaluable contributions profoundly impact healthcare worldwide. I thank the committee members for carrying out the selection process and the generous community members who took the time to nominate so many incredible individuals and organizations. Through their collective efforts, we can recognize and elevate the outstanding individuals shaping the future of life sciences in B.C.” – Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC

“B.C. continues to push the boundaries of science innovation, producing globally recognized research, building strong strategic partnerships, and attracting world-class talent and capital. The 2023 LSBC Awards highlight the efforts of many who make B.C. a strong competitor in life sciences worldwide. We congratulate this year’s award winners on their significant achievements and look forward to seeing the global patient impact of these innovations.” – Ali Ardakani, Novateur Ventures and LSBC Board Chair

Presenting Sponsor



Farris

Award Sponsors



AbCellera



AstraZeneca



Genome BC



St. Paul’s Foundation & Providence Research

Technology Sponsor



BFL Canada



Chinook Therapeutics

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for this year’s Annual LSBC Awards Gala Presented by Farris, kindly reach out to Ryan Butt at rbutt@lifesciencesbc.ca.

About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry.

We integrate all life sciences sectors into our organization, including biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, digital health, and medical devices. We encourage collaboration and promote a comprehensive, complementary, and coordinated approach across the industry.

Throughout the year, Life Sciences BC undertakes numerous programs and projects supporting these sectors. These include public policy initiatives, facilitating linkages between global industry and our local organizations, raising the profile of our industry internationally and thus facilitating investment and global partnering opportunities, and helping nurture economic development in British Columbia through its life sciences industry.

Hashtag: #LSBCawards

Contacts

Johanna Mills



Marketing & Communications Manager



jmills@lifesciencesbc.ca