Life Line Screening Announces Kevin Vass as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading mobile preventive health screening company for cardiovascular disease and stroke risk, announces the expansion of its leadership team with Kevin Vass joining the organization as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Vass comes with key experience from his time as Divisional Chief Financial Officer at Harman International, a Samsung company, Chief Financial Officer of StudyKIK, and most recently, Technology and Data Solutions Chief Financial Officer at Syneos Health.





“I am thrilled to be part of a company that has been a pioneer in preventive healthcare for three decades, using innovative mobile screenings to allow over 50,000 people per month to better understand their risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and more. The way the company is expanding in technology adoption for its participants will only grow its capabilities to provide more potentially lifesaving preventive services,” said Mr. Vass.

“Kevin has joined Life Line Screening at a time when there is a strong focus on providing the best possible preventive care for our customers through the inclusion of enhanced annual screenings focused on cardiovascular disease and stroke risk. As we work to grow information delivery and follow on health support to all customers using intuitive technology, his experience will be paramount,” said Matt Miller, CEO of Life Line Screening.

As Kevin has assumed the CFO position, Life Line Screening’s previous Chief Financial Officer, Joe Jahnke, has taken the position as the company’s President & Chief Operating Officer as it is positioning for expansion in multiple areas to offer its customers the best service in preventive health screenings possible.

More about Life Line Screening:

Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading preventive health screening platform. The company has provided health screening services to more than 10 million people nationwide during its history. Life Line Screening takes a localized community-based approach to provide health screenings to over 50,000 customers per month, employing approximately 1,000 care providers. Life Line Screening’s preventive health events are centered around vascular health, stroke prevention, metabolic health, oncology testing, and more. The company is strategically expanding its screening footprint and services to provide the best possible experience for all customer participants.

Contacts

Rebecca Piccoli, rebecca.piccoli@llsa.com