Life Line Screening Announces Expansion of 250+ Preventive Heart Health and Stroke Risk Screening Events for 2024

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CardiovascularHealth–Life Line Screening, the nation’s leading provider of mobile preventive heart health and stroke risk screenings announced their expansion of cardiovascular screening events to more local communities throughout the United States for 2024. This expansion is a result of the increased awareness of cardiovascular health, as well as the accessibility and affordability of Life Line Screening’s services. This expansion will bring the number of nationwide preventive health screening events to over 14,800, which will support approximately 700,000 people with understanding their cardiovascular health, risk of stroke, and more through Life Line Screening’s community-based ultrasound and phlebotomy testing. Through these tests, Life Line Screening is able to notify people of any moderate to critical health findings. In 2023, Life Line Screening identified over 10,000 critical findings which were potentially life-threatening.









Contributing to the expansion of screening events is also the wide adoption of customers joining Life Line Screening’s new annual heart health membership program called “OneLife.” The adoption of OneLife, which is designed to offer regular cardiovascular health screenings and exclusive benefits, reflects the growing public demand for accessible and proactive health measures.

“ We are thrilled to extend our reach to more communities, emphasizing the critical role of early detection and prevention in cardiovascular health,” said Joe Jahnke, Chief Operating Officer of Life Line Screening. He added, “ The enthusiastic reception of our OneLife membership program has underscored the need for our services. It’s a testament to our commitment to making preventive health screenings more accessible to everyone.”

Life Line Screening’s events are designed to cover an extensive range of tests, including screenings for Carotid Artery Disease, Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Peripheral Artery Disease, Atrial Fibrillation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, Diabetes (A1C) screenings, and much more. These tests are crucial in identifying early signs of heart disease, stroke risk, and other serious conditions in which Life Line Screening is committed to bringing awareness.

For more information about Life Line Screening and the upcoming events, please visit lifelinescreening.com.

More about Life Line Screening:

Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading preventive health screening platform. The company has provided health screening services to more than 10 million people nationwide during its history. Life Line Screening takes a localized community-based approach to provide health screenings to over 50,000 customers per month, employing approximately 1,000 care providers. Life Line Screening’s preventive health events are centered around vascular health, stroke prevention, metabolic health, oncology testing, and more. The company is strategically expanding its screening footprint and services to provide the best possible experience for all customers.

Contacts

Rebecca Piccoli, Rebecca.piccoli@llsa.com