Life Is Chill Expands Line of THC Soft Gels with New Live Resin THC Capsules, A First Of Its Kind for the Arizona Market

The new plant-based soft gel will launch on Friday, January 19, providing Arizona consumers with a unique and innovative capsule option.

PAYSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ally Biotech, dba Life Is Chill, a science-based provider of leading-edge bioactive delivery solutions for cannabinoids, today announces the launch of its live resin soft-gel capsules, ResinTime, under its Life Is Chill product line. The initial offering to the market is vegan-friendly, a new innovative soft gel based on a tapioca-starch and sugar-free product that addresses some of the dietary needs of consumers. The launch of live resin capsules marks a new era for soft gels in the Arizona market and will meet the increasing demand for products made from fresh-frozen cannabis.





“Capsules are an increasingly popular choice for those seeking a smoke-free and sugar-free product, but the common practice of using gelatin in pills makes them inaccessible to people who prefer plant-based products or people that have allergies to bovine gelatin,” said Francis Baczek, President at Life Is Chill. “Our newest addition to the Chill Pill product line solves this problem with the additional benefit of high-quality live resin.”

The ResinTime soft gels will officially launch on January 19th, 2024, at The Superior Dispensary in Phoenix. The vegan-friendly ResinTime is the company’s newest addition to its current portfolio of easy-to-swallow THC soft-gel capsules, which includes six other variations: Day Caps, Night Caps, Anytime Caps, Anytime Hybrid+, Extreme Caps, and THCa Caps.

“We are honored to kick off the launch of these live resin soft gels, a first of its kind in the Arizona market,” said Steve Shapiro, founder and CEO of The Superior Dispensary. “As a vegan, I’m excited to have a vegan-friendly product available for consumers. These capsules will provide another great option for customers seeking new ways to consume live resin-based products in an easily digestible way.”

The award-winning soft gel brand is available in dozens of dispensaries across the state and has cemented itself as an Arizona staple for almost a decade. With the global cannabis capsule market expected to reach $108.14 billion by 2029, according to Data Bridge Market Research, and at least 6% of the American population identifying as either vegetarian or vegan, this new launch will meet the growing demand for dietary-friendly live resin products and provide an inhalation-free and sugar-free method of consumption for Arizona cannabis users.

The new product launch follows Ally Biotech’s acquisition of the Chill Pill line in the spring of 2023. It continues the company’s plan to expand its product line and establish itself as a market leader in the soft gel category. For more information about the Chill Pill, visit Lifeischill.com.

About Life Is Chill:

The Arizona-based Life Is Chill brand is an expansive line of easy-to-swallow THC soft gels for the cannabis industry. Formulated using hemp seed oil, Chill Pills are sugar-free, easy to absorb and metabolize, and come in various strengths and strains, with effects ranging from highly responsive to highly relaxed. Life Is Chill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a company committed to harnessing the power of science to create innovative THC products. For more information, visit Lifeischill.com.

About Ally Biotech:

Headquartered in Payson, Arizona, Ally Biotech manufactures highly bioavailable products. The company’s Lipofusion® delivery technology combines nanotechnology and liposomal science to speed product differentiation and innovation. The company’s products undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, safety, and efficacy at third-party laboratories. For more information, visit AllyBiotech.com. For more information about the Life Is Chill brand, please visit Lifeischill.com.

