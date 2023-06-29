Life House Launches a New Referral Program to Give Back to the Hotel Industry

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life House, an innovative management company for independent hotels, is proud to announce the launch of its Referral Program. The hotel industry is in a period of low transaction and development activity and the program is designed to support those folks who are particularly impacted, including brokers, developers, architects, designers, and hotel owners. Life House’s management services and revenue management solutions are designed to help owners yearning for better results with less effort, especially in the current economic environment – and Life House is committed to supporting the hotel community that fuses the industry together.









With its tech-driven management approach, Life House makes hotels more profitable and makes owning a hotel hassle-free, with case studies showing NOI increases of 250% and improved guest experiences. The model leverages proprietary tech and complex operating systems and processes to deliver consistent success across its diverse portfolio of 100+ properties, ranging from select service hotels, to lifestyle motels, to luxury Forbes Five Star hotels and those affiliated with Leading Hotels of the World.

While the Company has been receiving referrals for years, Life House is now launching a formal referral program given the economic climate to support both the hotel owners it serves as well as those who make referrals. The referral fees may not be as lucrative as a broker transaction fee, but could be up to $50,000, depending on the size of the hotel referred. If an introduction results in Life House signing a Hotel Management Agreement, Life House will provide a one-time reward in the amount of 0.5% of LTM Revenue for existing operating hotels OR 0.5% of Projected Year 1 Revenue for new builds or hotels that will undergo renovation.

“We’re deeply committed to our mission of helping not only independent hotel owners, but the industry as a whole. We understand that the hotel industry is small and while most of our friends, broker partners, etc. make referrals out of the goodness of their hospitality spirit, we wanted to be proactive to reward those who may be going through a dry patch in this economic environment,” said Rami Zeidan, Founder & CEO of Life House.

To learn more about Life House’s Referral Program or to submit a referral, please visit their Referral Program Page (life-house.com/referral-program) or email partners@life-house.com.

