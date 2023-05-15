Life House Adds Three More Boutique Hotels in Texas to its Portfolio

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Life House, a technology-forward hotel management company, has been selected to manage three new hotels in Texas – Hotel Dryce in Fort Worth, The Flats at St. Mary in San Antonio, and a third property that will be announced soon. The owners of both Hotel Dryce and The Flats at St. Mary wanted an experienced independent hotel operator to run the day-to-day operations and free up their time to focus on development projects. They were drawn to Life House’s ability to preserve brand identity, while maximizing profit through tech-enabled management.





The demand for Life House’s management aligns with a broader Texas trend, whereby first-time hotel owners are capitalizing on consumer demand for locally-rooted hospitality. These owners need a partner like Life House that has a track record of delivering a positive guest experience and generating strong returns.

Near Fort Worth’s Cultural District, Hotel Dryce was recently developed with local craftsmanship in mind. Business owners Jonathan Morris and Allen Mederos were consumed by on-the-ground operations, even covering GM shifts. They were attracted to Life House’s all-in-one solution that would maximize performance, while maintaining the hotel’s local feel.

The Flats at St. Mary is a complete renovation of a historic building in San Antonio. The owners, Frank & Shelly Markey and Craig Glendenning from Bright Lakes Real Estate, painstakingly restored the building into a high-end hotel. They were impressed by Life House’s advanced technology, which allows smaller independent hotels to compete with institutional players.

Life House provides institutional-quality hotel management and is thus uniquely positioned to help independent hotels realize their full potential. They offer best-in-class hotel operations powered by robust operational systems and proprietary technology that consistently drives 2x higher NOI and 40% higher net revenues, all with a lean on-site staffing model. Life House is therefore seeing high demand for its management platform throughout Texas and is targeting the state as a strategic area of growth.

About Life House

Life House is a vertically-integrated hotel management company that uses advanced software & operating systems to increase profitability and reliability for independent hotels throughout North America. Life House was founded in 2017 by real estate, hospitality, and technology veterans and is backed by world-renowned private equity and venture investors. The company is ambitiously investing in its operational systems to make hotels more profitable, predictable, and seamless for owners. To learn more, visit www.life-house.com.

Contacts

partners@life-house.com