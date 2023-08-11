LICT Corporation Revises Proposed Distribution Date for Spin-Off of MachTen, Inc.

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) has changed the proposed distribution date for its previously announced spin-off of 81% of the common stock of MachTen, Inc. (OTC Pink: MACT) from August 14 to August 31, 2023. MachTen is a newly formed company organized to be a holding company for LICT’s Michigan operations.

LICT’s stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 31, 2023 will continue to be entitled to receive 150 shares of MachTen for every 1 share they own of LICT common stock. It is also now intended that the ex-dividend date for the distribution will be set for September 1, 2023, such that any shares of LICT common stock traded prior to September 1, 2023 will be transferred with the right to receive the distribution of MachTen common stock in the spin-off. We look forward to a promising future for MachTen as it focuses on bringing higher broadband speeds to the communities it serves.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

