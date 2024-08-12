LICT Corporation Reports Results for the 2nd Quarter 2024

Increase In Revenues of 15.8% for the Second Quarter

EBITDA Up 21% to $14.2 million from $11.7 million in prior year

Share Buyback Authorization Increased

Designated Charitable Contribution of $100 per Share for Registered Shareholders Approved

2024-Unaudited Second Quarter Results

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Data for all periods has been adjusted for the spin-off of MachTen on August 31, 2023, and 2023 results are presented as discontinued operations.

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $4.6 million to $33.7 million versus $29.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Regulated revenues were $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.2 million versus the prior year’s second quarter of $11.7 million. The acceptance of Enhanced ACAM (E-ACAM) accounted for a $3.5 million increase in regulated revenues for the quarter.

Non-regulated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased 8% to $18.8 million from the prior year’s second quarter $17.4 million driven by sales of broadband services and high-speed data circuits. Further, our results for the second quarter of 2024 include $750K in revenues from the Manti Non-Regulated entities which were acquired on December 1, 2023.

Total EBITDA was $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $2.5 million increase in EBITDA was driven by the election of E-ACAM as well as an increase in our non-regulated business, which was offset by higher operating expenses, including labor costs, professional and engineering expenses.

Regulated EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $7.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period last year, driven by E-ACAM and offset by increases in operating expenses.

Non-regulated EBITDA in the second quarter was $7.0 million compared to $7.2 million last year. The decrease was driven by an increase in operating expenses, offset by an increase in internet revenues.

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) – Other income/expenses remained flat at $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2023.

EARNINGS PER SHARE – Earnings per share from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $293 per share compared to $220 per share in the same period last year.

Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) will continue its Shareholder Charitable Contribution program for all registered shareholders. Each registered shareholder will be eligible to designate a 501 c3 charity to which a $100 per share donation on behalf of the shareholder will be made.

We believe charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, LICT will have no control over the donations, but we are happy to make them on behalf of our shareholders.

Over the past 7 years, LICT has made more than $7.5 million in charitable contributions.

Details will be announced before year end regarding the details of the contribution.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 205 shares for $3.2 million, with an average price of $15,559 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company has repurchased 297 shares for $4.7 million, with an average price of $15,943 per share. As of June 30, 2024, 16,674 shares were outstanding.

LICT’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s authorization to repurchase shares by an additional 400 shares, bringing the total to 514 authorized for repurchase. We will continue to repurchase shares on an opportunistic basis.

FCC Programs and Other Capital Expenditures

With the acceptance of the FCC’s E-ACAM program effective January 1, 2024, LICT now has buildout requirements to a minimum speed of 100/20 Mbps to almost 20,000 locations which must be completed by December 31, 2028 (the company has already commenced the buildout process). E-ACAM increased LICT’s federal Universal Service Fund (USF) revenues an incremental $14 million per year ($3.5 million per quarter) to a total of $37.2 million annually through 2038 (subject to a one-time true-up in 2025 for more precise E-ACAM location counts). The total gross capital expenditures to meet the buildout requirements for E-ACAM, along with Federal (ReConnect III & IV) and State grants are estimated at $511 million ($349 million net of grant funding).

I. SUPREME COURT ENDS THE CHEVRON DEFERENCE DOCTRINE On June 28, 2024 the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Chevron deference doctrine. With this ruling, the Supreme Court cut back sharply on the power of federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer and ruled that courts should rely on their own interpretation of ambiguous laws. Management will continue to monitor the impacts of this ruling on the business of the company and specifically any funding provided by government programs. II. ENHANCED ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL (E-ACAM) PROGRAM The Federal Communications Commission proposed an increase in ACAM funding through a program known as E-ACAM, which began January 1, 2024. In the new program LICT entities will receive $37.2 million per year through 2038, as compared to $23.2 million received in both 2023 and 2022, with minimum speed requirements of 100/20 Mbps. III. RECONNECT III and RECONNECT IV– As previously announced, LICT has been awarded $157.5 million for seven United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ReConnect III and ReConnect IV grants with a total project cost of $171.2 million, of which, our share of cost will be approximately $13.7 million. These grants require us to provide 1 Gig of fiber broadband speed. Five of the seven awards are still pending environmental clearance approval before construction can commence. IV. LICT EXTENDED THE FCC’S AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM (ACP) ACP was terminated in May of 2024. LICT informed its ACP customers that the Company will continue an equivalent credit through January 31, 2025, at LICT’s cost. Eligible ACP customers received a continuation of their broadband credit of up to $30 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) towards their qualifying internet plan. During June 2024, LICT provided approximately 1,544 ACP eligible customers with the same credits for which they were previously eligible, at the company’s expense.

Strategic Initiatives

The spin-off of our Michigan entity, MachTen (OTC Pink: MACT), occurred on August 31, 2023. At the time of the spin-off each shareholder of LICT received 150 shares of MachTen per one share of LICT. We continue to own 20% of MachTen as well as holding a note receivable of $15 million plus accrued interest.

LICT’s acquisition of Manti Telephone Communications Company (MTCC), and AFConnect (AFI) is complete, the non-regulated facet of the Manti transaction closed on December 1, 2023. The regulated portion, Manti Telephone Company (MTC) transaction is still pending regulatory approval.

As previously reported, during the fourth quarter of 2023, LICT completed the sale of 40% of its 20% ownership of Brick Skirt Holding Company (formerly DFT Communications) to CIBL, Inc. LICT’s sale of its remaining 12% ownership of Brick Skirt, is still pending regulatory approval. Bretton Woods continues to utilize Brick Skirt for certain administrative functions as it has since 2014.

FIXED WIRELESS – Sound Broadband LLC, the wireless subsidiary of LICT Corporation specializing in fixed wireless solutions, has successfully completed 5G deployments in its existing service areas and expanded into new markets across New Mexico, California, and Utah. The company is now poised to introduce additional 5G deployments in Kansas and Oregon this year. Ongoing analysis aims to further extend 5G wireless broadband services across all operational regions, enhancing broadband speeds and connectivity for communities served by LICT.

OPERATING STATISTICS/BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT – LICT owns and operates 6,713 miles of fiber optic cable, 9,040 miles of copper cable, 841 miles of coaxial cable and 95 towers.

June 30, December 31, Increase Percent Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) (Decrease) Broadband lines 45,358 44,367 991 2.2% Voice Lines ILEC 17,114 17,549 (435) (2.5%) Out of franchise 6,280 6,287 (7) (0.1%) Total 23,394 23,836 (442) (1.9%) Video Subscribers 3,510 3,341 169 5.1% Revenue Generating Units 72,262 71,544 718 1.0%

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business.

LICT Corporation Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) Operating Revenues $ 33,684 $ 29,088 $ 67,183 $ 58,093 Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 16,763 14,631 32,836 29,532 General and administrative costs at operations 2,730 2,748 5,476 5,381 Corporate office expenses 1,158 1,166 2,437 2,230 Depreciation and amortization 5,803 4,767 11,807 10,065 Total Operating Expenses 26,454 23,312 52,556 47,208 Operating Income 7,230 5,776 14,627 10,885 Other Income (Expense) Investment income 315 155 1,208 980 Interest expense (1,096 ) (629 ) (2,066 ) (1,266 ) Unrealized loss on investment (42 ) – (636 ) – Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 252 24 225 24 Other 28 (49 ) 67 (110 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (543 ) (499 ) (1,202 ) (372 ) Income from continuing operations 6,687 5,277 13,425 10,513 Provision for Income Taxes (1,780 ) (1,484 ) (3,541 ) (2,773 ) Income from continuing operations, net of tax 4,907 3,793 9,884 7,740 Income from discontinued operations – 1,766 – 3,277 Tax Provision for discontinued operations – (493 ) – (851 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax – 1,273 – 2,426 Net Income $ 4,907 $ 5,066 $ 9,884 $ 10,166 Capital Expenditures $ 11,761 $ 9,191 $ 28,115 $ 18,867 Basic & Diluted Weighted Average Shares 16,775 17,224 16,859 17,267 Actual shares outstanding at end of period 16,674 17,165 16,674 17,165 Earnings Per Share: Income from continuing operations $ 293 $ 220 $ 586 $ 448 Income from discontinued operations – 74 – 141 Basic & Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 293 $ 294 $ 586 $ 589

LICT Corporation Balance Sheet (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 (Audited) December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,377 $ 11,545 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $137 and $140, respectively 9,719 7,123 Note receivable from affiliate, including accrued interest Material and supplies 16,202 14,533 15,345 16,825 Prepaid expenses, and other current assets 4,453 4,417 Total current assets 59,284 55,255 Property, plant, and equipment, net 165,233 150,112 Goodwill 48,251 48,251 Other intangibles 34,363 34,590 Investments in Affiliated Companies 7,006 7,396 Other assets 13,671 11,436 Total assets $ 327,808 $ 307,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 6,928 $ 7,773 Accrued interest payable 400 272 Accrued liabilities 8,497 7,696 Current maturities of long-term debt 50,075 3,876 Total current liabilities 65,900 19,617 Long-term debt 19,839 49,576 Deferred income taxes 28,803 28,898 Other liabilities 13,429 14,261 Total liabilities 127,971 112,352 Total shareholders’ equity 199,837 194,688 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 327,808 $ 307,040

EBITDA

EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EBITDA Reconciliation: Operating Profit from Continuing Operations $ 7,230 $ 5,776 $ 14,627 $ 10,885 Additions: Corporate expenses 1,158 1,166 2,437 2,230 Depreciation and amortization 5,803 4,767 11,807 10,065 EBITDA from Operations $ 14,191 $ 11,709 $ 28,871 $ 23,180

Sources and Uses of Cash: (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Net Income $ 4,907 $ 9,884 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Cash Activity (Net Use of Cash) (2,636 ) (3,401 ) Non-cash Activity (Depreciation, amortization & other activity) 4,541 12,635 Total Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 6,812 19,118 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital Expenditures (11,761 ) (28,115 ) Other Investing Activities (67 ) 102 Total Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (11,828 ) (28,013 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Borrowing from Line of credit, net 12,000 16,500 Purchase of treasury stock (3,189 ) (4,735 ) Payments to reduce long-term debt (20 ) (38 ) Total Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 8,791 11,727 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,775 2,832 Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,602 11,545 Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period $ 14,377 $ 14,377

LIQUIDITY – The company is in the process of closing on a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility with CoBank for an extended five-year term. This new facility will provide the company with an additional $50 million in available liquidity with terms similar to our current revolving credit facility, we expect the facility to be closed by the end of August. For the period ended June 30, 2024, the funds drawn on the existing $50 million CoBank facility are presented on the balance sheet as Current Maturities of Long-Term debt, as required under the terms of US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP), as the debt is due within one year of the financial statement date (due June 30, 2025). Once the new five-year facility has been closed the related borrowings will be classified as Long-term Debt on the balance sheet.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – For the second quarter of 2024, capital expenditures were $11.7 million versus $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Year to date capital expenditures totaled $28.1 million in 2024 vs. $18.9 million in 2023. This increase in capital spending was driven by the build out requirements of E-ACAM.

