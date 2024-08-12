Home Business Wire LICT Corporation Reports Results for the 2nd Quarter 2024
  • Increase In Revenues of 15.8% for the Second Quarter
  • EBITDA Up 21% to $14.2 million from $11.7 million in prior year
  • Share Buyback Authorization Increased
  • Designated Charitable Contribution of $100 per Share for Registered Shareholders Approved

2024-Unaudited Second Quarter Results

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Data for all periods has been adjusted for the spin-off of MachTen on August 31, 2023, and 2023 results are presented as discontinued operations.

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2024 increased by $4.6 million to $33.7 million versus $29.1 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Regulated revenues were $14.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.2 million versus the prior year’s second quarter of $11.7 million. The acceptance of Enhanced ACAM (E-ACAM) accounted for a $3.5 million increase in regulated revenues for the quarter.

Non-regulated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 increased 8% to $18.8 million from the prior year’s second quarter $17.4 million driven by sales of broadband services and high-speed data circuits. Further, our results for the second quarter of 2024 include $750K in revenues from the Manti Non-Regulated entities which were acquired on December 1, 2023.

Total EBITDA was $14.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $11.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The $2.5 million increase in EBITDA was driven by the election of E-ACAM as well as an increase in our non-regulated business, which was offset by higher operating expenses, including labor costs, professional and engineering expenses.

Regulated EBITDA in the second quarter of 2024 was $7.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period last year, driven by E-ACAM and offset by increases in operating expenses.

Non-regulated EBITDA in the second quarter was $7.0 million compared to $7.2 million last year. The decrease was driven by an increase in operating expenses, offset by an increase in internet revenues.

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES) – Other income/expenses remained flat at $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2023.

EARNINGS PER SHARE – Earnings per share from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $293 per share compared to $220 per share in the same period last year.

Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) will continue its Shareholder Charitable Contribution program for all registered shareholders. Each registered shareholder will be eligible to designate a 501 c3 charity to which a $100 per share donation on behalf of the shareholder will be made.

We believe charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, LICT will have no control over the donations, but we are happy to make them on behalf of our shareholders.

Over the past 7 years, LICT has made more than $7.5 million in charitable contributions.

Details will be announced before year end regarding the details of the contribution.

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company repurchased 205 shares for $3.2 million, with an average price of $15,559 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company has repurchased 297 shares for $4.7 million, with an average price of $15,943 per share. As of June 30, 2024, 16,674 shares were outstanding.

LICT’s Board of Directors increased the Company’s authorization to repurchase shares by an additional 400 shares, bringing the total to 514 authorized for repurchase. We will continue to repurchase shares on an opportunistic basis.

FCC Programs and Other Capital Expenditures

With the acceptance of the FCC’s E-ACAM program effective January 1, 2024, LICT now has buildout requirements to a minimum speed of 100/20 Mbps to almost 20,000 locations which must be completed by December 31, 2028 (the company has already commenced the buildout process). E-ACAM increased LICT’s federal Universal Service Fund (USF) revenues an incremental $14 million per year ($3.5 million per quarter) to a total of $37.2 million annually through 2038 (subject to a one-time true-up in 2025 for more precise E-ACAM location counts). The total gross capital expenditures to meet the buildout requirements for E-ACAM, along with Federal (ReConnect III & IV) and State grants are estimated at $511 million ($349 million net of grant funding).

I.

SUPREME COURT ENDS THE CHEVRON DEFERENCE DOCTRINE

On June 28, 2024 the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Chevron deference doctrine. With this ruling, the Supreme Court cut back sharply on the power of federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer and ruled that courts should rely on their own interpretation of ambiguous laws. Management will continue to monitor the impacts of this ruling on the business of the company and specifically any funding provided by government programs.
 

II.

ENHANCED ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL (E-ACAM) PROGRAM

The Federal Communications Commission proposed an increase in ACAM funding through a program known as E-ACAM, which began January 1, 2024.

In the new program LICT entities will receive $37.2 million per year through 2038, as compared to $23.2 million received in both 2023 and 2022, with minimum speed requirements of 100/20 Mbps.
 

III.

RECONNECT III and RECONNECT IV

As previously announced, LICT has been awarded $157.5 million for seven United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) ReConnect III and ReConnect IV grants with a total project cost of $171.2 million, of which, our share of cost will be approximately $13.7 million. These grants require us to provide 1 Gig of fiber broadband speed. Five of the seven awards are still pending environmental clearance approval before construction can commence.
 

IV.

LICT EXTENDED THE FCC’S AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM (ACP)

ACP was terminated in May of 2024. LICT informed its ACP customers that the Company will continue an equivalent credit through January 31, 2025, at LICT’s cost. Eligible ACP customers received a continuation of their broadband credit of up to $30 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) towards their qualifying internet plan. During June 2024, LICT provided approximately 1,544 ACP eligible customers with the same credits for which they were previously eligible, at the company’s expense.

Strategic Initiatives

The spin-off of our Michigan entity, MachTen (OTC Pink: MACT), occurred on August 31, 2023. At the time of the spin-off each shareholder of LICT received 150 shares of MachTen per one share of LICT. We continue to own 20% of MachTen as well as holding a note receivable of $15 million plus accrued interest.

LICT’s acquisition of Manti Telephone Communications Company (MTCC), and AFConnect (AFI) is complete, the non-regulated facet of the Manti transaction closed on December 1, 2023. The regulated portion, Manti Telephone Company (MTC) transaction is still pending regulatory approval.

As previously reported, during the fourth quarter of 2023, LICT completed the sale of 40% of its 20% ownership of Brick Skirt Holding Company (formerly DFT Communications) to CIBL, Inc. LICT’s sale of its remaining 12% ownership of Brick Skirt, is still pending regulatory approval. Bretton Woods continues to utilize Brick Skirt for certain administrative functions as it has since 2014.

FIXED WIRELESS – Sound Broadband LLC, the wireless subsidiary of LICT Corporation specializing in fixed wireless solutions, has successfully completed 5G deployments in its existing service areas and expanded into new markets across New Mexico, California, and Utah. The company is now poised to introduce additional 5G deployments in Kansas and Oregon this year. Ongoing analysis aims to further extend 5G wireless broadband services across all operational regions, enhancing broadband speeds and connectivity for communities served by LICT.

OPERATING STATISTICS/BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT – LICT owns and operates 6,713 miles of fiber optic cable, 9,040 miles of copper cable, 841 miles of coaxial cable and 95 towers.

June 30,

December 31,

Increase

Percent

Increase

 

2024

2023

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Broadband lines

45,358

 

44,367

 

991

2.2%

Voice Lines

 

 

 

 

 

 

ILEC

17,114

 

17,549

 

(435)

(2.5%)

Out of franchise

6,280

 

6,287

 

(7)

(0.1%)

Total

23,394

 

23,836

 

(442)

(1.9%)

Video Subscribers

3,510

 

3,341

 

169

5.1%

Revenue Generating Units

72,262

 

71,544

 

718

1.0%

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business.

LICT Corporation

Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

2023

(Unaudited)

2024

(Unaudited)

2023

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Operating Revenues

$

33,684

 

$

29,088

 

 

$

67,183

 

$

58,093

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

16,763

 

 

14,631

 

 

 

32,836

 

 

29,532

 

General and administrative costs at operations

 

2,730

 

 

2,748

 

 

 

5,476

 

 

5,381

 

Corporate office expenses

 

1,158

 

 

1,166

 

 

 

2,437

 

 

2,230

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,803

 

 

4,767

 

 

 

11,807

 

 

10,065

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

26,454

 

 

23,312

 

 

 

52,556

 

 

47,208

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income

 

7,230

 

 

5,776

 

 

 

14,627

 

 

10,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Income (Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

Investment income

 

315

 

 

155

 

 

 

1,208

 

 

980

 

Interest expense

 

(1,096

)

 

(629

)

 

 

(2,066

)

 

(1,266

)

Unrealized loss on investment

 

(42

)

 

 

 

 

(636

)

 

 

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

 

252

 

 

24

 

 

 

225

 

 

24

 

Other

 

28

 

 

(49

)

 

 

67

 

 

(110

)

Total Other Income (Expense)

 

(543

)

 

(499

)

 

 

(1,202

)

 

(372

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

 

6,687

 

 

5,277

 

 

 

13,425

 

 

10,513

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

(1,780

)

 

(1,484

)

 

 

(3,541

)

 

(2,773

)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

 

 

4,907

 

 

 

 

3,793

 

 

 

 

9,884

 

 

 

7,740

 

 

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,277

 

 

Tax Provision for discontinued operations

 

 

 

(493

)

 

 

 

 

(851

)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

1,273

 

 

 

 

 

2,426

 

 

Net Income

$

4,907

 

$

5,066

 

 

 

$

9,884

 

$

10,166

 

 

Capital Expenditures

$

11,761

 

$

9,191

 

 

$

28,115

 

$

18,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic & Diluted Weighted Average Shares

 

16,775

 

 

17,224

 

 

 

16,859

 

 

17,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual shares outstanding at end of period

 

16,674

 

 

17,165

 

 

 

16,674

 

 

17,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Share:

Income from continuing operations

$

293

 

$

220

 

$

586

$

448

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

 

 

141

 

Basic & Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

293

 

$

294

 

 

$

586

 

$

589

 
 
LICT Corporation

Balance Sheet

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
 

 

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2024

(Audited)

December 31,

2023

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

14,377

$

11,545

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $137 and $140, respectively

9,719

7,123

Note receivable from affiliate, including accrued interest

Material and supplies

 

 

16,202

14,533

 

 

15,345

16,825

Prepaid expenses, and other current assets

 

4,453

 

4,417

Total current assets

 

59,284

 

55,255

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

165,233

 

150,112

Goodwill

 

48,251

 

48,251

Other intangibles

 

34,363

 

34,590

Investments in Affiliated Companies

 

7,006

 

7,396

Other assets

 

13,671

 

11,436

Total assets

$

327,808

$

307,040

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

6,928

$

7,773

Accrued interest payable

 

400

 

272

Accrued liabilities

 

8,497

 

7,696

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

50,075

 

3,876

Total current liabilities

 

65,900

 

19,617

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

19,839

 

49,576

Deferred income taxes

 

28,803

 

28,898

Other liabilities

 

13,429

 

14,261

Total liabilities

 

127,971

 

112,352

Total shareholders’ equity

 

199,837

 

194,688

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

327,808

$

307,040
 

EBITDA

EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations are able to produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and corporate expenses.

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

EBITDA Reconciliation:

 

 

Operating Profit from Continuing Operations

$

7,230

 

$

 

5,776

 

$

14,627

$

10,885

Additions:

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate expenses

 

1,158

 

1,166

 

 

2,437

 

2,230

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,803

 

4,767

 

 

11,807

 

10,065

EBITDA from Operations

$

14,191

$

11,709

 

$

28,871

$

23,180
 

Sources and Uses of Cash:

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2024

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

Net Income

$

4,907

 

 

$

9,884

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Cash Activity (Net Use of Cash)

 

(2,636

)

 

 

(3,401

)

 

Non-cash Activity (Depreciation, amortization & other activity)

 

4,541

 

 

 

12,635

 

Total Net Cash provided by Operating Activities

 

6,812

 

 

 

19,118

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures

 

(11,761

)

 

 

(28,115

)

 

Other Investing Activities

 

(67

)

 

 

102

 

Total Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

 

(11,828

)

 

 

(28,013

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

Borrowing from Line of credit, net

 

12,000

 

 

 

16,500

 

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

(3,189

)

 

 

(4,735

)

 

Payments to reduce long-term debt

 

(20

)

 

 

(38

)

Total Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

 

8,791

 

 

 

11,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

3,775

 

 

 

2,832

 

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period

 

10,602

 

 

 

11,545

 

Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

$

14,377

 

 

$

14,377

 

LIQUIDITY – The company is in the process of closing on a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility with CoBank for an extended five-year term. This new facility will provide the company with an additional $50 million in available liquidity with terms similar to our current revolving credit facility, we expect the facility to be closed by the end of August. For the period ended June 30, 2024, the funds drawn on the existing $50 million CoBank facility are presented on the balance sheet as Current Maturities of Long-Term debt, as required under the terms of US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP), as the debt is due within one year of the financial statement date (due June 30, 2025). Once the new five-year facility has been closed the related borrowings will be classified as Long-term Debt on the balance sheet.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – For the second quarter of 2024, capital expenditures were $11.7 million versus $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Year to date capital expenditures totaled $28.1 million in 2024 vs. $18.9 million in 2023. This increase in capital spending was driven by the build out requirements of E-ACAM.

Stephen J. Moore

Vice President- Finance

914-921-8821

www.lictcorp.com

