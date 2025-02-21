LICT Corporation Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights:

Revenue : Fourth-quarter revenues increased 12.8% to $33.4 million, up from $29.6 million in the prior year. Revenues for the full year were $134.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $17.7 million, or 15.2%.

: Fourth-quarter revenues increased 12.8% to $33.4 million, up from $29.6 million in the prior year. Revenues for the full year were $134.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $17.7 million, or 15.2%. EBITDA : Rose 11.2% to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $11.6 million in the same period last year. EBITDA for the full year was $55.4 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 21.5% from the prior year.

: Rose 11.2% to $12.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $11.6 million in the same period last year. EBITDA for the full year was $55.4 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 21.5% from the prior year. Earnings Per Share : Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations, excluding one-time items, were $193 per share, up 14.2% from $169 per share in the same period last year. 2024 earnings were $1,007, an increase of $205 per share, or 25.6% from the prior year.

: Fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations, excluding one-time items, were $193 per share, up 14.2% from $169 per share in the same period last year. 2024 earnings were $1,007, an increase of $205 per share, or 25.6% from the prior year. Shareholder Charitable Contribution Program: Successfully completed at $100 per share for registered shareholders. LICT has contributed more than $10.2 million to charitable organizations through this program over the past nine years.

RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink®: LICT) reports unaudited, preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Financial results for 2023 included MachTen (OTC Pink®: MACT) results which was spun off on August 31, 2023 and is presented as discontinued operations.

The unaudited results in this press release are preliminary and subject to the completion of final accounting procedures, including the evaluation of goodwill impairment, and annual audit completion and are therefore subject to adjustment.

Unaudited Results – Fourth Quarter

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $33.4 million from $29.6 million in 2023.

Non-regulated revenues increased 5.5% to $19.1 million from the prior year’s fourth quarter, $18.1 million, driven by sales of broadband services and high-speed data circuits. Further, our results for the fourth quarter of 2024 include $0.8 million in revenues from the Manti non-regulated entities (which were acquired on December 1, 2023) versus $0.3 million in 2023.

Regulated revenues were $14.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an increase of $2.8 million (24.3%) compared to $11.5 million in the same period of the prior year. This growth was primarily attributable to the acceptance of Enhanced ACAM (E-ACAM), which contributed an incremental $3.5 million to regulated revenues for the quarter.

Total EBITDA was $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to $11.6 million in 2023, an increase of $1.3 million (11.2%). The increase in EBITDA was driven by the election of E-ACAM in our regulated business, which was offset by higher operating expenses, including labor and material costs, professional and engineering fee expenses.

Non-regulated EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $6.4 million compared to $7.7 million last year, a decrease of $1.3 million (16.9%). Regulated EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million compared to $3.8 million during the same period last year, an increase of $2.7 million (71.1%), driven by E-ACAM and partially offset by increases in operating expenses.

The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $3.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Iowa/Wisconsin subsidiaries.

Total other income increased by $6.4 million to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $0.2 million in the same period of the prior year. This increase was due to a noncash one-time gain of $6.5 million for the revaluation of contingent consideration related to the Manti acquisition. As required by ASC 805, the contingent liability was revalued based on updated 2025 EBITDA projections.

Earnings per share excluding one-time events from continuing operations, namely, the gain from the revaluation of the Manti contingent liability, earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $193 per share compared to $169 per share last year, an increase of $24 or (14.2%). The 2023 earnings per share also excludes the $3.5 million goodwill impairment charge.

Unaudited Results – Full Year 2024

Revenues in 2024 were $134.2 million, an increase of $17.7 million (15.2%), compared to $116.5 million in 2023.

Non-regulated revenues for the full-year 2024 rose $4.7 million (6.7%) to $75.1 million from the prior year’s $70.4 million driven by sales of broadband services and high-speed data circuits. Further, our results for the full year of 2024 include $3.1 million in incremental revenues from the Manti non-regulated entities (which were acquired on December 1, 2023) versus $0.3 million in 2023.

Regulated revenues were $59.1 million in 2024, an increase of $13.0 million (28.2%) versus the prior year’s total of $46.1 million. The acceptance of Enhanced ACAM (E-ACAM) accounted for a $14.0 million increase in regulated revenues for the full year.

EBITDA for 2024 totaled $55.4 million, compared to $45.5 million in 2023. The $9.9 million increase (29.8%) was primarily driven by the acceptance of Enhanced ACAM (E-ACAM), which was partially offset by inflationary pressures, leading to higher materials and labor costs.

Non-regulated EBITDA for the full year decreased by $1.3 million (4.5%) to $27.4 million in 2024 from $28.7 million in 2023, while regulated EBITDA increased by $11.2 million to $ 28.0 million compared to $16.8 million in 2023.

As mentioned previously, the full year 2023 results include a non-cash $3.5 million goodwill impairment charge.

Total other income for 2024 increased to $3.0 million, compared to a $1.1 million loss in the prior year, a $4.1 million improvement. The primary driver was a $6.5 million non-cash gain resulting from the revaluation of contingent consideration related to the Manti acquisition.

At the time of the acquisition, a contingent liability was recognized based on projected performance metrics. However, following ASC 805, this liability was revalued based on updated EBITDA projections for 2025. As a result, the revaluation gain was recorded under other income. This one-time gain was partially offset by $1.6 million in higher interest expenses and $0.8 million in unrealized losses on our investment in MachTen, Inc.

Excluding one-time items from continuing operations—specifically the $6.5 million gain from the reversal of the Manti contingent liability —earnings per share for 2024 were $1,007 per share, compared to $802 per share in 2023, representing an increase of $205 or (25.6%). The 2023 earnings per share also excludes the $3.5 million goodwill impairment charge.

Non-Recurring Items

2024 EARNOUT REMEASUREMENT – In December 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Manti Tele Communications Co., Inc. (MTCC) and American Fiber, Inc. (AFI) The AFI earnout liability was recorded as a component of other liabilities in the Company’s 2023 consolidated balance sheet.

In late 2024, based on revised 2025 EBITDA projections, the Company determined that the EBITDA targets for the earnout would not be met. As a result, in accordance with ASC 805, the Company remeasured the contingent liability and recorded a corresponding noncash, one-time gain of $6.5 million in other income.

2023 GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT – In 2023, the Company recorded a $3.5 million goodwill impairment related to its combined Wisconsin/Iowa operations. The annual impairment analysis determined that the fair value of this reporting unit’s net equity did not exceed its carrying value.

Since 2021, both the Iowa and Wisconsin operations have been undergoing a transition from copper infrastructure to fiber, a multi-year initiative requiring substantial capital investment. The fiber build-out in Wisconsin was completed in 2023, while the Iowa deployment is expected to continue through early 2026. As these markets shift from construction to deployment, the Company is now focused on expanding its customer base and offering additional services.

No goodwill impairment was recorded in 2024.

2023 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS – On August 31, 2023, LICT completed the spin-off of its Michigan subsidiary, MachTen. As part of the transaction, each LICT shareholder received 150 shares of MachTen for every LICT share owned, while LICT retained a 19% ownership stake, equivalent to 605,980 shares.

The financial results of the Michigan subsidiary for the period prior to the spin-off in 2023 are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's financial statements.

Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) has successfully completed its 2024 Shareholder Charitable Contribution Program, enabling all registered shareholders to support charitable causes. Shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024, were eligible to designate a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to which LICT donated $100 per share on their behalf.

At LICT, we believe that charitable giving is a fundamental responsibility and a powerful way to make a meaningful impact. While the company does not influence how donations are allocated, we are proud to facilitate this initiative, allowing our shareholders to support causes that matter to them.

Over the past nine years, LICT has contributed more than $10.2 million to charitable organizations through this program.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2024, LICT repurchased 367 shares for a total of $5.1 million, at an average price of $14,011 per share.

For 2024, the Company repurchased 798 shares for $11.7 million, at an average price of $14,666 per share.

As of December 31, 2024, LICT had 16,173 shares outstanding.

FCC Programs, Regulatory Matters & Other Capital Expenditures

SATELLITE SERVICE – Starlink, a satellite-based internet service, has rapidly expanded, boasting nearly 7,000 satellites and 4.6 million subscribers by the end of 2024. This growth poses a competitive challenge to traditional broadband providers, especially in underserved rural areas. The company is closely monitoring Starlink's progress, including examining the possibility of offering its service to more difficult to reach rural locations.

Along these lines, and to reduce costs, future government grant and loan programs established to encourage the construction of rural broadband networks may encourage technologies to provide broadband access, opening up opportunities for satellite and other technologies.

ENHANCED ALTERNATIVE CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL (E-ACAM) PROGRAM -Effective January 1, 2024, all of LICT’s Rural Local Exchange Carriers (RLECs) voluntarily opted into the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Enhanced Alternative Connect America Model (E-ACAM) program. This initiative provides funding to support the deployment of broadband infrastructure, requiring the build-out of at least 100/20 Mbps service to nearly 20,000 designated E-ACAM locations currently lacking such speeds by December 31, 2028.

In alignment with this commitment, LICT’s RLECs are actively engaged in designing, engineering, and constructing the necessary facilities to ensure compliance with the FCC’s program requirements. As a result of E-ACAM participation, the company’s annual federal Universal Service Fund (USF) revenue has increased by $14 million, or $3.5 million per quarter, bringing total annual USF revenue to $37.2 million through 2038—subject to a 2025 true-up for refined E-ACAM location counts. This compares to the $23.2 million in annual USF revenue received in both 2023 and 2022 under the previous ACAM program, which was set to expire on December 31, 2028.

To meet the E-ACAM buildout requirements, the remaining total gross capital expenditures, including federal and state grants, are estimated at $435 million, with a net capital investment of $283 million after grant funding. The company remains focused on these projects, seeking operational efficiencies to control costs while ensuring compliance with program requirements and achieving required deployment targets.

LICT EXTENDED THE FCC’S AFFORDABLE CONNECTIVITY PROGRAM (ACP) - ACP was terminated in May 2024. LICT informed its ACP customers that the Company will continue an equivalent credit through June, 30, 2025, at LICT’s cost. Eligible ACP customers received a continuation of their broadband credit of up to $30 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) towards their qualifying internet plan. During the fourth quarter of 2024, LICT provided approximately 1,544 ACP eligible customers with the same credits for which they were previously eligible, at the Company’s expense.

SUPREME COURT ENDS THE CHEVRON DEFERENCE DOCTRINE - On June 28, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Chevron deference doctrine. With this ruling, the Supreme Court cut back sharply on the power of federal agencies to interpret the laws they administer and ruled that courts should rely on their own interpretation of ambiguous laws. Management will continue to monitor the impacts of this ruling on the business of the company and specifically any funding provided by government programs.

PETITIONS TO SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FIFTH CIRCUIT USF DECISION - The Department of Justice, FCC, various industry associations and public interest groups filed petitions before the Supreme Court requesting it review the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that found the Universal Service Fund (USF) contribution mechanism to be unconstitutional related to delegation to the FCC and sub-delegation to the USF Administrator. The ruling of the full Fifth Circuit that the program was unconstitutional differs from the rulings of the Sixth and Eleventh Circuits, which ruled in favor of the USF. Management is monitoring the impacts of this the Fifth Circuit ruling on the business of the company and USF funding.

Strategic Initiatives

LICT Corporation, a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and telecommunications services, actively pursues acquisitions, primarily within its core business areas.

The company successfully completed the acquisitions of Manti Telephone Communications Company and AFConnect. The non-regulated portion of the Manti transaction closed on December 1, 2023, while the regulated segment, Manti Telephone Company, was finalized on January 1, 2025, following regulatory approval.

Additionally, on August 31, 2024, LICT completed the sale of its remaining 12% ownership stake in Brick Skirt, receiving 450 shares of CIBL, Inc. in exchange.

LICT executed the spin-off of its Michigan subsidiary, MachTen, on August 31, 2023. As part of the transaction, each LICT shareholder received 150 shares of MachTen per LICT share, while LICT retained a 19% ownership stake (605,980 shares). In August 2024, MachTen repaid LICT a $15 million note.

FIXED WIRELESS/5G -Sound Broadband LLC, the wireless subsidiary of LICT Corporation, has completed 5G deployments in its existing markets and expanded into new regions, including New Mexico, California, Kansas, and Utah.

In addition to expanding Fixed Wireless 5G services, Sound Broadband is growing its private 5G portfolio to meet the unique needs of businesses, government, and other organizations seeking secure, high-performance wireless networks. To support both public and private 5G growth, the company is applying for federal funding, including the BEAD program, to extend coverage into more remote areas. Sound Broadband remains committed to bridging the digital divide and delivering next-generation connectivity across diverse sectors and underserved regions.

OPERATING STATISTICS/BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT

LICT owns and operates 6,868 miles of fiber optic cable, 8,950 miles of copper cable, 844 miles of coaxial cable and 100 towers. These numbers do not include the Michigan entity that was spun-off in 2023.

Percent December 31, December 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) (Decrease) Broadband lines 49,497 47,635 1,862 3.9% Voice Lines ILEC 15,871 17,549 (1,678) (9.6%) Out of franchise 6,113 6,287 (174) (2.8%) Total 21,984 23,836 (1,852) (7.8%) Video Subscribers 3,467 3,341 126 3.8% Revenue Generating Units 74,948 74,812 136 0.2%

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Audited) Revenues $33,378 $29,601 $134,241 $116,509 Cost and Expenses: Cost of revenue 17,810 15,155 67,959 59,914 General and administrative costs at operations 2,709 2,895 10,883 11,041 Corporate office expenses 1,278 1,305 4,756 4,922 Goodwill impairment - 3,500 - 3,500 Charitable contributions 543 1,161 543 1,161 Depreciation and amortization 6,543 5,460 23,913 20,115 Total Costs and Expenses 28,883 29,476 108,054 100,653 Operating profit 4,495 125 26,187 15,856 Other Income (Expense) Investment income 55 314 1,528 1,438 Interest expense (945) (734) (4,188) (2,629) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment 333 297 (454) 297 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies (183) - 42 74 Other 6,899 (118) 6,071 (322) Total Other Income (Expense) 6,159 (241) 2,999 (1,142) Income from continuing operations before taxes 10,654 (116) 29,186 14,714 Provision for Income Taxes from continued ops (972) (503) (5,870) (4,454) Income (Loss) from continuing operations 9,682 (619) 23,316 10,260 Income from discontinued operations before taxes - - - 4,473 Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations - - - (1,345) Income from discontinued operations - - - 3,128 Net Income (Loss) $9,682 ($619) $23,316 $13,388 Capital Expenditures $8,425 $7,503 $51,915 $37,408 Earnings Per Share (Excluding one-time events) $193 $169 $1,007 $984 From continuing operations (Excluding one-time events) $193 $169 $1,007 $802 From discontinued operations (Excluding one-time events) $ - $ - $ - $182 Weighted Average Shares Basic/Diluted 16,400 17,021 16,686 17,165 Actual shares outstanding at end of period 16,173 16,971 16,173 16,971

LICT Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $11,380 $11,545 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $190 and $140, respectively 7,835 7,123 Grant receivable 12,758 1,390 Note receivable - 15,345 Material and supplies 12,581 16,825 Prepaid expenses, and other current assets 4,704 4,417 Total current assets 49,258 56,645 Property, plant, and equipment 179,910 150,112 Goodwill 48,251 48,251 Other intangibles 34,100 34,590 Investments in and advances to affiliated entities 6,723 7,396 Other assets 10,216 10,046 Total assets $328,458 $307,040 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $8,908 $7,773 Accrued interest payable 105 272 Accrued liabilities 9,035 7,696 Current maturities of long-term debt 80 3,876 Total current liabilities 18,128 19,617 Long-term debt 66,556 49,576 Deferred income taxes 28,779 28,898 Other liabilities 8,704 14,261 Total liabilities 122,167 112,352 Total shareholders’ equity 206,291 194,688 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $328,458 $307,040

EBITDA

EBITDA is a widely recognized measure of operating performance and liquidity, commonly used by analysts, investors, and other stakeholders in the telecommunications industry. It provides a useful benchmark by removing variations in financial, capitalization, and tax structures, allowing for better comparability across companies.

We consider EBITDA trends to be a key indicator of our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow to support working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.

EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations, adjusted to include corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, charitable contributions, and impairment losses.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Unaudited) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 (Audited) EBITDA Reconciliation: Operating Profit from Continuing Operations $4,495 $125 $26,187 $15,856 Additions: Corporate expenses 1,278 1,305 4,756 4,922 Charitable contributions 543 1,161 543 1,161 Depreciation and amortization 6,543 5,460 23,913 20,115 Impairment loss - 3,500 - 3,500 EBITDA from Operations $12,859 $11,551 $55,399 $45,544

LICT Corporation Cash Flow Statement (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2024 Fourth Quarter Year End Net Income $9,682 $23,316 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Non-cash Activity (Depreciation, amortization & other activity) (95) 18,070 Cash Activity (Net Use of Cash) (4,295) (6,170) Total Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 5,292 35,216 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital Expenditures (8,425) (51,915) Other Investing Activities - Net (12) 69 Total Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (8,437) (51,846) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Borrowing from line of credit, net 5,250 5,250 Proceeds from repayment of affiliate notes receivable - 15,000 Purchase of treasury stock (5,143) (11,713) Proceeds from promissory note - 8,003 Other Financing Activities (24) (75) Total Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 83 16,465 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (3,062) (165) Cash & Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period 14,442 11,545 Cash & Cash Equivalents at the end of the period $11,380 $11,380

Liquidity and Balance Sheet Highlights

LIQUIDITY – In October 2024, the Company secured a new $100 million revolving credit facility with CoBank, extending the term for five years. This facility provides an additional $50 million in available liquidity under terms similar to the Company’s previous $50 million revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had drawn $38.8 million on the facility. The average interest rate for the year ended 2024 was 7.11%, while the average rate for the fourth quarter was 6.83%.

Additionally, as previously disclosed, in August 2024, the Company secured an $11 million credit facility with First Central State Bank (FCSB) to finance its Iowa Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) 6 build project. As of December 31, 2024, $8.0 million remained outstanding on this facility at an interest rate of 6.98%. With the build project nearing completion, the Company expects to submit all required documentation to release $7.2 million of NOFA grant funds from the state of Iowa in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company’s net debt balance (debt less cash and cash equivalents and notes receivable) as of December 31, 2024 is $55.

Stephen J. Moore

Vice President- Finance

914-921-8821

