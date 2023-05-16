LICT Corporation Announces Filing with SEC for Spin-Off of Its Michigan Operations

RYE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LICT Corporation (the “Corporation”; OTC Pink®: LICT) is today announcing the formal submission of a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‘SEC’) for the spin-off of its Michigan operations to a wholly owned subsidiary, MachTen, Inc. (MachTen). The Form 10 submission is preliminary and is subject to change upon SEC review. LICT expects a third quarter distribution to its shareholders.

LICT is undergoing a strategic review of its operations to determine whether our shareholders might benefit from ways to surface value including additional spin-offs. LICT’s history of spin-offs include CIBL, Inc., spun off in 2007, initially traded beginning in 2008 at around $200 per share; it has recently traded as high as $1,800 per share. Likewise, ICTC Group, Inc., spun off in 2010, initially traded at around $15 per share and was acquired in 2018 for $65 per share. Indeed, LICT was itself a spin-off from Lynch Corporation and started trading at $2,500 per share.

The Board continues to analyze and evaluate a full range of means to raise capital, permitting the Company to expand the scope and scale of its businesses, accelerate growth, and to provide speed, and accessibility to our customers, while growing our shareholders’ intrinsic value.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas.

LICT Corporation is listed on the OTC Pink® under the symbol LICT. For further information visit our website at http://www.lictcorp.com.

