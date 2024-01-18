LibertyFi and Aptus Capital Advisors Merge to Create First-of-its-Kind Custom Asset Management Program

Investment management firm acquires fintech operations outsourcer, leveraging synergies and expertise to create one-of-a-kind offering.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & FAIRHOPE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LibertyFi, a technology and operations consultancy focused on driving revenue and growth for RIAs, and Aptus Capital Advisors, a CIO support and OCIO practice, have merged to create a firm designed to build custom solutions for RIAs. The combined firm services over $20 billion in client assets today and will provide a turnkey solution allowing advisors to fully outsource tech, investment management, and operations while also delivering à la carte services that can be incorporated with an advisor’s existing technology.





The two firms recognized their shared passion for helping advisors achieve full potential as efficiently as possible while staying ahead of the competition. With a consistent commitment to serving the client and strong collaboration around implementation, LibertyFi and Aptus seized the opportunity to enhance their current relationships and expand their advisor-focused capabilities.

As technology options and regulatory requirements continue to increase at a dizzying pace, LibertyFi’s experienced team of hands-on consultants allows advisors to outsource their middle office and leverage technology, enabling RIAs to focus on expanding their services, increasing their enterprise value, and scaling their businesses. According to DeVoe & Company, while RIAs averaged a 4% organic growth rate in 2022, LibertyFi clients saw an average 18% organic growth rate – nearly five times the industry average.

“As we have continued to build on our success driving RIA growth and have been approached by various potential industry partners, we remained focused on ensuring an acquiring company would not only provide a new avenue of RIA support but would also match our company culture and values,” said Alli Jordan, President & COO, LibertyFi. “By joining Aptus, we knew we could bring together like-minded companies focused on how we can deepen our advisor relationships by bringing more resources to the table.”

“To deliver unique value, growth-oriented advisors lean on technology and differentiated offerings to build larger and deeper client relationships,” said JD Gardner, Founder and Portfolio Manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. “Through this strategic acquisition, Aptus can better serve advisors with increased customization, delivering valuable expertise to client partners looking to best leverage people and technology.”

“We are thrilled to see this merger come to life, having seen firsthand how both companies have benefited firms in our network. The ability to leverage the resources and expertise of the respective firms will greatly benefit today’s advisors seeking ways to grow strategically, distinguish themselves, and stay ahead of the competition,” said John Phoenix, Partner at Wealth Advisor Growth Network. “With LibertyFi’s ability to reduce time spent on middle office and other operational activities combined with custom, differentiated investment guidance through Aptus, advisors are well positioned for significant growth.”

About LibertyFi

LibertyFi has deep experience helping growth-oriented RIAs drive revenue and scale their businesses with the Envestnet unified advice platform of integrated solutions. Its personalized consulting services include evaluating clients’ business processes and their supporting technologies, implementing the Envestnet platform, streamlining operations, and providing middle-office support.

About Aptus Capital Advisors

Aptus Capital Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisor, is a specialist in risk-mitigated investing, focused on helping advisors create more confident clients. Its mission is to help independent wealth managers seek better client outcomes, building on their financial planning with thoughtful portfolio design and behavioral support.

Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

