Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic 844 200 6205 International +1 929 526 1599 Conference Passcode 544788

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11233/liberty-latin-america-second-quarter-2022-results/

You will receive your access details via email.

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.lla.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kunal Patel



ir@lla.com

Media Relations:

Claudia Restrepo



llacommunications@lla.com