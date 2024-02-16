Home Business Wire LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SCHEDULES INVESTOR CALL FOR FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its full-year 2023 results on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 23, 2024. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information.


A webcast and investor presentation will be available within the Investor Relations section of the Liberty Latin America website at https://investors.lla.com/events-and-presentations/events/. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Kunal Patel

ir@lla.com

Media Relations:
Kim Larson

llacommunications@lla.com

