Liberty Latin America Reports Q4 & FY 2023 Results

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q4”) and twelve months (“YTD” and “FY”) ended December 31, 2023.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We ended the year well, generating healthy subscriber and Adjusted OIBDA growth and delivering Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interests of $273 million, 43% higher than the prior year.”

“Our commitment to investing in leading infrastructure has created robust, high-speed networks across our fixed, mobile and subsea platforms. At the end of 2023, over 80% of our fixed networks had been upgraded to enable speeds in excess of 1 Gbps and this investment helped us add 81,000 broadband subscribers during the year. Our postpaid mobile base also grew strongly as we added 105,000 subscribers, primarily in Liberty Costa Rica and C&W Caribbean.”

“In addition to our significant organic opportunities, completing the migration of mobile customers in Puerto Rico and the USVI is expected to be a key driver of LLA’s future growth. We are on-track to achieve this goal by the end of April, enabling us to conclude our TSA with AT&T by the end of June, which will create significant cost savings and also allow us to drive our mobile business more effectively, removing restrictions that currently impact our commercial flexibility.”

“As we approach the completion of key migration activities we feel it is the right moment to share our medium-term outlook for LLA. We anticipate delivering a mid to high single digit Adjusted OIBDA rebased CAGR and aggregate Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interests of more than $1 billion over the next three years. We are confident that through this performance and disciplined capital allocation we will deliver robust stakeholder value growth.”

Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: operating momentum and double-digit Adj. OIBDA growth ~100,000 internet and mobile postpaid organic adds in 2023 FY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 12%

C&W Panama: Claro Panamá acquisition synergies drive significant annual growth FY reported and rebased revenue growth of 16% and 5%, respectively FY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 21% and 25%, respectively

Liberty Networks: solid top-line performance FY reported and rebased revenue growth of 1% and 2%, respectively Strong enterprise services growth

Liberty Puerto Rico: continued broadband growth; entering final months of mobile integration 23,000 broadband net adds over last twelve months >800,000 mobile subscribers migrated to LPR platform

Liberty Costa Rica: postpaid momentum, B2B and strong currency drive Adj. OIBDA growth Strongest postpaid net adds quarter of 2023; 87,000 total postpaid net adds in year FY Adj. OIBDA up 51% and 23% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively



Tower Monetization Transaction Update

During Q4 2023, we completed the monetization of tower assets across Panama, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the British Virgin Islands Received $244 million of proceeds associated with the Tower Transactions in Q4, reflected as debt in our financial statements Anticipate Bahamas portion of the transaction will complete in the first half of 2024, generating additional proceeds of ~$70 million



LLA Medium-Term Financial Guidance (3 years ending FY 2026)

Adjusted OIBDA: mid-to-high single digit rebased CAGR Expected to drive reduction in group net leverage

P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~ 16% annually

Aggregate Adjusted FCF of >$1 billion, before distributions to noncontrolling interests

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q4 2023 Q4 2022 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased Growth /



(Decline)1 FY 2023 FY 2022 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased



Growth1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,164 $ 1,159 — % (1 %) $ 4,511 $ 4,809 (6 %) — % Revenue (excluding VTR)2 $ 1,164 $ 1,159 — % (1 %) $ 4,511 $ 4,358 4 % — % Operating income $ 113 $ 107 6 % $ 518 $ 87 N.M. Adjusted OIBDA3 $ 432 $ 403 7 % 6 % $ 1,702 $ 1,710 — % 6 % Adjusted OIBDA3 (excluding VTR)2 $ 432 $ 403 7 % 6 % $ 1,702 $ 1,594 7 % 6 % Property & equipment additions $ 207 $ 225 (8 %) $ 731 $ 816 (10 %) As a percentage of revenue 18 % 19 % 16 % 17 % Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ 218 $ 210 $ 273 $ 190 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ (34 ) $ — $ (75 ) $ (2 ) Adjusted FCF4 $ 184 $ 210 $ 198 $ 189 Cash provided by operating activities $ 391 $ 377 $ 897 $ 869 Cash used by investing activities $ (163 ) $ (378 ) $ (616 ) $ (1,123 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ 193 $ (51 ) $ (62 ) $ (29 )

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Operating Highlights5 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Total customers 1,950,900 1,942,300 Organic customer additions 10,600 3,700 Fixed RGUs 3,933,400 3,898,000 Organic RGU additions 39,200 23,800 Organic internet additions 17,900 15,300 Mobile subscribers 7,977,400 8,033,000 Organic mobile additions (losses) (41,900 ) 31,700 Organic postpaid additions 8,100 28,900

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Rebased % 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 366.4 $ 367.3 — — $ 1,437.0 $ 1,436.8 — — C&W Panama 206.1 201.4 2 2 742.6 642.7 16 5 Liberty Networks 113.5 124.0 (8 ) (9 ) 453.3 450.8 1 2 Liberty Puerto Rico 353.5 372.2 (5 ) (5 ) 1,417.7 1,463.6 (3 ) (3 ) Liberty Costa Rica 148.9 116.7 28 10 547.9 441.3 24 3 VTR — — N.M. N.M. — 450.6 N.M. N.M. Corporate 5.0 5.7 (12 ) (12 ) 23.5 22.2 6 6 Eliminations (29.8 ) (28.1 ) N.M. N.M. (110.9 ) (99.4 ) N.M. N.M. Total 1,163.6 1,159.2 — (1 ) 4,511.1 $ 4,808.6 (6 ) — Less: VTR — — — 450.6 Total excluding VTR2 $ 1,163.6 $ 1,159.2 — (1 ) $ 4,511.1 $ 4,358.0 4 —

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 was flat and declined by 6%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported revenue in Q4 was flat as (1) net organic growth driven by Liberty Costa Rica and C&W Panama and (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $21 million, were offset by organic declines in Liberty Puerto Rico and Liberty Networks. Reported revenue declined in FY 2023 as (1) net foreign exchange benefits of $84 million, (2) the addition of $70 million from the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations (Claro Panamá) on July 1, 2022 and (3) net organic growth driven by C&W Panama and Liberty Costa Rica, were more than offset by the negative year-over-year impact of $451 million related to VTR’s deconsolidation and organic decline in Liberty Puerto Rico.



Q4 2023 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue was flat on both a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Fixed residential revenue increased by 2% and 3%, respectively on a reported and rebased basis. Rebased revenue growth was driven by higher broadband ARPU and subscribers, primarily in Jamaica where we added 23,000 RGUs over the last twelve months. This was partly offset by lower ARPU from video and telephony services due to fixed-mobile convergence incentives. Mobile residential revenue increased by 5% on a reported and rebased basis. The increase followed our focus on fixed-mobile convergence propositions which drove 70,000 postpaid mobile additions in the year. We have also continued to see an increase in inbound roaming revenue as tourism has recovered in the region. B2B revenue was 6% lower on both a reported and rebased basis. The discontinuation of a non-core transit services agreement at the beginning of 2023 at C&W Jamaica had a $10 million negative impact on revenue as compared to the prior year quarter. This translates to an approximately 300 basis point and 700 basis point impact on C&W Caribbean’s total revenue and B2B revenue rebased growth rates, respectively, and more than offset underlying B2B growth in the period.

C&W Panama: revenue grew by 2% on a reported and rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue was up 6% as we added 62,000 RGUs over the past twelve months, following investments in our networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile residential revenue decreased by 5%, driven by lower prepaid volume including the impacts of disruptions from the mining protests, partially offset by higher prepaid ARPU. B2B revenue grew by 8% driven by increased revenue from government-related projects and data and managed services.

Liberty Networks: revenue declined by 8% and 9% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year decline was driven by (i) lower wholesale network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis and (ii) a reduction in non-cash IRU revenue due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due to an increase in new contracts and continued growth in B2B connectivity and managed services.

revenue declined by 8% and 9% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year decline was driven by (i) lower wholesale network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis and (ii) a reduction in non-cash IRU revenue due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due to an increase in new contracts and continued growth in B2B connectivity and managed services. Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 5% lower on a reported and rebased basis. Residential fixed revenue growth of 5% was driven by 23,000 net broadband subscriber additions over the past twelve months and higher ARPU following rate increases. Residential mobile revenue was 11% lower compared to the prior-year period. This was driven by: (1) reduced equipment sales due in part to migration activities, (2) a decline in the average number of prepaid mobile subscribers as compared to the prior year period, and (3) lower roaming revenue. Other revenue declined by $3 million as compared to the prior-year quarter due to a reduction in revenue recognized on funds received from the FCC.

on a reported and rebased basis. Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 28% on a reported basis and 10% on a rebased basis. Reported performance benefited from an $18 million positive foreign exchange impact year-over-year, as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The strong year-over-year rebased performance was driven by higher B2B service revenue and higher mobile revenue due to postpaid subscriber growth and equipment sales.

Operating Income

Operating income was $113 million and $107 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $518 million and $87 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase for the three-month comparison is primarily due to the net effect of (i) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, (ii) higher Adjusted OIBDA and (iii) higher depreciation and amortization. The increase for the twelve-month comparison is primarily due to the net impact of (i) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, mostly due to goodwill impairments recorded during the second quarter of 2022 and (ii) higher depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Year ended December 31, Increase (decrease) December 31, Increase (decrease) 2023 2022 % Rebased % 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 160.0 $ 138.1 16 16 $ 596.9 $ 535.2 12 12 C&W Panama 66.7 57.2 17 17 227.7 188.8 21 25 Liberty Networks 61.5 79.7 (23 ) (22 ) 261.5 276.3 (5 ) (4 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 103.9 117.6 (12 ) (12 ) 485.5 530.8 (9 ) (9 ) Liberty Costa Rica 57.9 36.1 60 36 203.1 134.7 51 23 VTR — — N.M. N.M. — 115.6 N.M. N.M. Corporate (18.1 ) (26.1 ) 31 31 (73.1 ) (71.5 ) (2 ) (1 ) Total $ 431.9 $ 402.6 7 6 $ 1,701.6 $ 1,709.9 — 6 Less: VTR — — — 115.6 Total excluding VTR2 $ 431.9 $ 402.6 7 6 $ 1,701.6 $ 1,594.3 7 6 Operating income margin 9.7 % 9.2 % 11.5 % 1.8 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 37.1 % 34.7 % 37.7 % 35.6 % Adjusted OIBDA margin excl. VTR2 37.1 % 34.7 % 37.7 % 36.6 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 7% and was flat, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA was higher in Q4, driven by (1) organic growth in C&W Caribbean, Liberty Costa Rica, and C&W Panama, and (2) the appreciation of the Costa Rican colon, which were partly offset by organic declines in Liberty Networks and Liberty Puerto Rico. Reported Adjusted OIBDA was flat YTD as (1) organic growth in C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, and Liberty Costa Rica, and (2) the appreciation of the Costa Rican colon, were offset by the deconsolidation of VTR and organic decline in Liberty Puerto Rico.



Q4 2023 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 16% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Performance was driven by lower direct costs, including declines in handset and programming expenses, and lower bad debt expense. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 600 basis points year-over-year to 44%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 17% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by revenue growth, lower bad debt expense and value capture activities related to the Claro Panamá acquisition, partly offset by higher direct costs related to government-related projects.

Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 23% and 22% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Our rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue decline in the quarter.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 12% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by the net impact of our aforementioned revenue decline, lower direct costs, primarily due to lower gross sales, and higher other operating costs mainly related to migration and integration activities, year-over-year.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 60% and 36% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth, favorable foreign exchange movements on non-CRC denominated costs and execution of our integration plan.

Corporate: Adjusted OIBDA improved by 31% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, driven by lower bonus costs.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was ($103 million) and $139 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($74 million) and ($171 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 40.8 $ 40.9 $ 178.1 $ 246.3 New Build & Upgrade 56.2 44.9 158.7 156.7 Capacity 24.2 41.4 94.3 127.3 Baseline 68.0 71.6 234.9 210.8 Product & Enablers 17.4 26.4 64.9 75.2 Property & equipment additions 206.6 225.2 730.9 816.3 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (26.1 ) (46.9 ) (143.8 ) (161.1 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other (18.4 ) (12.3 ) (2.1 ) 4.9 Capital expenditures, net $ 162.1 $ 166.0 $ 585.0 $ 660.1 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 17.8 % 19.4 % 16.2 % 17.0 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 61.3 $ 79.3 $ 235.1 $ 230.7 C&W Panama 34.2 26.8 117.0 98.4 Liberty Networks 10.5 8.2 47.6 40.2 Liberty Puerto Rico 60.6 78.7 219.0 233.5 Liberty Costa Rica 29.1 19.8 75.3 65.5 VTR — — — 107.3 Corporate 10.9 12.4 36.9 40.7 Property & equipment additions $ 206.6 $ 225.2 $ 730.9 $ 816.3 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 16.7 % 21.6 % 16.4 % 16.1 % C&W Panama 16.6 % 13.3 % 15.8 % 15.3 % Liberty Networks 9.3 % 6.6 % 10.5 % 8.9 % Liberty Puerto Rico 17.1 % 21.1 % 15.4 % 16.0 % Liberty Costa Rica 19.5 % 17.0 % 13.7 % 14.8 % VTR N/A N/A N/A 23.8 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 25,800 15,800 142,100 106,700 C&W Panama 21,300 19,100 115,300 148,400 Liberty Puerto Rico 9,100 16,900 50,500 41,800 Liberty Costa Rica 8,100 11,000 41,300 50,300 VTR — — — 137,400 Total 64,300 62,800 349,200 484,600

Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and



finance lease



obligations Cash, cash equivalents



and restricted cash



related to debt in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 220.8 $ — $ 220.8 $ 100.3 C&W2 4,869.5 — 4,869.5 737.9 Liberty Puerto Rico3 2,701.3 5.5 2,706.8 127.9 Liberty Costa Rica 450.6 — 450.6 30.5 Total $ 8,242.2 $ 5.5 $ 8,247.7 $ 996.6

Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 15.0x 13.4x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 13.2x 12.4x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 4.8x 4.6x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.2x 4.3x Weighted average debt tenor5 4.3 years 4.6 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 6.0% 6.0% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $869.0 $887.0

Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain lines of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, debt related to the Tower Transactions, other debt and finance lease obligations. At December 31, 2023, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the December 31, 2023 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — December 31, 2023 vs September 30, 2023 Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 4,100 4,800 300 5,900 6,500 12,700 26,100 7,100 33,200 The Bahamas — 200 200 700 100 1,000 (1,400 ) 1,200 (200 ) Trinidad and Tobago 800 (1,600 ) (1,300 ) (1,900 ) (600 ) (3,800 ) — — — Barbados — 500 300 900 (200 ) 1,000 100 1,800 1,900 Other 200 1,000 100 1,400 (800 ) 700 2,900 7,200 10,100 Total C&W Caribbean 5,100 4,900 (400 ) 7,000 5,000 11,600 27,700 17,300 45,000 C&W Panama 10,000 4,100 3,100 6,600 5,300 15,000 (104,500 ) (7,300 ) (111,800 ) Total C&W 15,100 9,000 2,700 13,600 10,300 26,600 (76,800 ) 10,000 (66,800 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 1,000 3,000 (1,800 ) 4,200 5,500 7,900 (18,100 ) (30,400 ) (48,500 ) Liberty Costa Rica 7,600 (1,400 ) (500 ) 100 5,100 4,700 44,900 28,500 73,400 Total Organic Change 23,700 10,600 400 17,900 20,900 39,200 (50,000 ) 8,100 (41,900 ) Q4 2023 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica1 37,000 — — — — — (12,700 ) — (12,700 ) C&W Caribbean – The Bahamas 4,800 (2,000 ) (400 ) (2,000 ) (1,400 ) (3,800 ) — (1,000 ) (1,000 ) C&W Caribbean – Other1 30,500 — — — — — — — — Total Q4 2023 Adjustments: 72,300 (2,000 ) (400 ) (2,000 ) (1,400 ) (3,800 ) (12,700 ) (1,000 ) (13,700 ) Net Adds (Losses) 96,000 8,600 — 15,900 19,500 35,400 (62,700 ) 7,100 (55,600 )

Primarily relates to homes passed adjustments through the network upgrade process. Jamaica prepaid adjustment relates to mobile 2G shutdown.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 49.66 $ 49.41 1 % 1 % C&W Panama $ 38.58 $ 38.39 — % — % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 73.32 $ 74.05 (1 %) (1 %) Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 44.32 $ 44.57 (1 %) (2 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 47.03 $ 46.80 — % 1 %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 14.55 $ 14.57 — % — % C&W Panama $ 11.12 $ 11.17 — % — % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 38.95 $ 38.81 — % — % Liberty Costa Rica3 $ 6.74 $ 6.56 3 % 1 % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 12.85 $ 12.85 — % — %

