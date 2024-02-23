Home Business Wire Liberty Latin America Reports Q4 & FY 2023 Results
Business Wire

Liberty Latin America Reports Q4 & FY 2023 Results

di Business Wire

186,000 organic broadband and postpaid mobile subscriber net adds in 2023


Operating income of $518 million; Adj. OIBDA rebased growth of 6% to $1.7 billion

Puerto Rico integration >80% complete; >800,000 mobile subscribers migrated

Cash provided by operating activities of $897 million; reported Adj. FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interests of $273 million

Repurchased $300 million in equity and convertible notes during the year

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q4”) and twelve months (“YTD” and “FY”) ended December 31, 2023.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We ended the year well, generating healthy subscriber and Adjusted OIBDA growth and delivering Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interests of $273 million, 43% higher than the prior year.”

“Our commitment to investing in leading infrastructure has created robust, high-speed networks across our fixed, mobile and subsea platforms. At the end of 2023, over 80% of our fixed networks had been upgraded to enable speeds in excess of 1 Gbps and this investment helped us add 81,000 broadband subscribers during the year. Our postpaid mobile base also grew strongly as we added 105,000 subscribers, primarily in Liberty Costa Rica and C&W Caribbean.”

“In addition to our significant organic opportunities, completing the migration of mobile customers in Puerto Rico and the USVI is expected to be a key driver of LLA’s future growth. We are on-track to achieve this goal by the end of April, enabling us to conclude our TSA with AT&T by the end of June, which will create significant cost savings and also allow us to drive our mobile business more effectively, removing restrictions that currently impact our commercial flexibility.”

“As we approach the completion of key migration activities we feel it is the right moment to share our medium-term outlook for LLA. We anticipate delivering a mid to high single digit Adjusted OIBDA rebased CAGR and aggregate Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interests of more than $1 billion over the next three years. We are confident that through this performance and disciplined capital allocation we will deliver robust stakeholder value growth.”

Business Highlights

  • C&W Caribbean: operating momentum and double-digit Adj. OIBDA growth
    • ~100,000 internet and mobile postpaid organic adds in 2023
    • FY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 12%
  • C&W Panama: Claro Panamá acquisition synergies drive significant annual growth
    • FY reported and rebased revenue growth of 16% and 5%, respectively
    • FY reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 21% and 25%, respectively
  • Liberty Networks: solid top-line performance
    • FY reported and rebased revenue growth of 1% and 2%, respectively
    • Strong enterprise services growth
  • Liberty Puerto Rico: continued broadband growth; entering final months of mobile integration
    • 23,000 broadband net adds over last twelve months
    • >800,000 mobile subscribers migrated to LPR platform
  • Liberty Costa Rica: postpaid momentum, B2B and strong currency drive Adj. OIBDA growth
    • Strongest postpaid net adds quarter of 2023; 87,000 total postpaid net adds in year
    • FY Adj. OIBDA up 51% and 23% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively

Tower Monetization Transaction Update

  • During Q4 2023, we completed the monetization of tower assets across Panama, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Barbados and the British Virgin Islands
    • Received $244 million of proceeds associated with the Tower Transactions in Q4, reflected as debt in our financial statements
    • Anticipate Bahamas portion of the transaction will complete in the first half of 2024, generating additional proceeds of ~$70 million

LLA Medium-Term Financial Guidance (3 years ending FY 2026)

  • Adjusted OIBDA: mid-to-high single digit rebased CAGR
    • Expected to drive reduction in group net leverage
  • P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~16% annually
  • Aggregate Adjusted FCF of >$1 billion, before distributions to noncontrolling interests

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights

 

Q4 2023

 

Q4 2022

 

YoY Growth /

(Decline)

 

YoY Rebased Growth /

(Decline)1

 

FY 2023

 

FY 2022

 

YoY Growth /

(Decline)

 

YoY Rebased

Growth1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(USD in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

1,164

 

 

$

1,159

 

 

%

 

(1

%)

 

$

4,511

 

 

$

4,809

 

 

(6

%)

 

%

Revenue (excluding VTR)2

 

$

1,164

 

 

$

1,159

 

 

%

 

(1

%)

 

$

4,511

 

 

$

4,358

 

 

4

%

 

%

Operating income

 

$

113

 

 

$

107

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

$

518

 

 

$

87

 

 

N.M.

 

 

Adjusted OIBDA3

 

$

432

 

 

$

403

 

 

7

%

 

6

%

 

$

1,702

 

 

$

1,710

 

 

%

 

6

%

Adjusted OIBDA3 (excluding VTR)2

 

$

432

 

 

$

403

 

 

7

%

 

6

%

 

$

1,702

 

 

$

1,594

 

 

7

%

 

6

%

Property & equipment additions

 

$

207

 

 

$

225

 

 

(8

%)

 

 

 

$

731

 

 

$

816

 

 

(10

%)

 

 

As a percentage of revenue

 

 

18

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners

 

$

218

 

 

$

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

273

 

 

$

190

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners

 

$

(34

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(75

)

 

$

(2

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted FCF4

 

$

184

 

 

$

210

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

$

391

 

 

$

377

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

897

 

 

$

869

 

 

 

 

 

Cash used by investing activities

 

$

(163

)

 

$

(378

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(616

)

 

$

(1,123

)

 

 

 

 

Cash provided (used) by financing activities

 

$

193

 

 

$

(51

)

 

 

 

 

 

$

(62

)

 

$

(29

)

 

 

 

 

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Operating Highlights5

 

Q4 2023

 

Q3 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Total customers

 

1,950,900

 

 

1,942,300

Organic customer additions

 

10,600

 

 

3,700

Fixed RGUs

 

3,933,400

 

 

3,898,000

Organic RGU additions

 

39,200

 

 

23,800

Organic internet additions

 

17,900

 

 

15,300

Mobile subscribers

 

7,977,400

 

 

8,033,000

Organic mobile additions (losses)

 

(41,900

)

 

31,700

Organic postpaid additions

 

8,100

 

 

28,900

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

 

Three months ended

 

Increase/(decrease)

 

Year ended

 

Increase/(decrease)

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

Rebased %

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

Rebased %

 

in millions, except % amounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Caribbean

$

366.4

 

 

$

367.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,437.0

 

 

$

1,436.8

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Panama

 

206.1

 

 

 

201.4

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

 

742.6

 

 

 

642.7

 

 

16

 

 

5

 

Liberty Networks

 

113.5

 

 

 

124.0

 

 

(8

)

 

(9

)

 

 

453.3

 

 

 

450.8

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

Liberty Puerto Rico

 

353.5

 

 

 

372.2

 

 

(5

)

 

(5

)

 

 

1,417.7

 

 

 

1,463.6

 

 

(3

)

 

(3

)

Liberty Costa Rica

 

148.9

 

 

 

116.7

 

 

28

 

 

10

 

 

 

547.9

 

 

 

441.3

 

 

24

 

 

3

 

VTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

 

 

 

 

 

450.6

 

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

Corporate

 

5.0

 

 

 

5.7

 

 

(12

)

 

(12

)

 

 

23.5

 

 

 

22.2

 

 

6

 

 

6

 

Eliminations

 

(29.8

)

 

 

(28.1

)

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

 

 

(110.9

)

 

 

(99.4

)

 

N.M.

 

N.M.

Total

 

1,163.6

 

 

 

1,159.2

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

4,511.1

 

 

$

4,808.6

 

 

(6

)

 

 

Less: VTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

450.6

 

 

 

 

 

Total excluding VTR2

$

1,163.6

 

 

$

1,159.2

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

$

4,511.1

 

 

$

4,358.0

 

 

4

 

 

 

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

  • Reported revenue for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 was flat and declined by 6%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods.
    • Reported revenue in Q4 was flat as (1) net organic growth driven by Liberty Costa Rica and C&W Panama and (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $21 million, were offset by organic declines in Liberty Puerto Rico and Liberty Networks.
    • Reported revenue declined in FY 2023 as (1) net foreign exchange benefits of $84 million, (2) the addition of $70 million from the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations (Claro Panamá) on July 1, 2022 and (3) net organic growth driven by C&W Panama and Liberty Costa Rica, were more than offset by the negative year-over-year impact of $451 million related to VTR’s deconsolidation and organic decline in Liberty Puerto Rico.

Q4 2023 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

  • C&W Caribbean: revenue was flat on both a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year.
    • Fixed residential revenue increased by 2% and 3%, respectively on a reported and rebased basis. Rebased revenue growth was driven by higher broadband ARPU and subscribers, primarily in Jamaica where we added 23,000 RGUs over the last twelve months. This was partly offset by lower ARPU from video and telephony services due to fixed-mobile convergence incentives.
    • Mobile residential revenue increased by 5% on a reported and rebased basis. The increase followed our focus on fixed-mobile convergence propositions which drove 70,000 postpaid mobile additions in the year. We have also continued to see an increase in inbound roaming revenue as tourism has recovered in the region.
    • B2B revenue was 6% lower on both a reported and rebased basis. The discontinuation of a non-core transit services agreement at the beginning of 2023 at C&W Jamaica had a $10 million negative impact on revenue as compared to the prior year quarter. This translates to an approximately 300 basis point and 700 basis point impact on C&W Caribbean’s total revenue and B2B revenue rebased growth rates, respectively, and more than offset underlying B2B growth in the period.
  • C&W Panama: revenue grew by 2% on a reported and rebased basis.
    • Fixed residential revenue was up 6% as we added 62,000 RGUs over the past twelve months, following investments in our networks, products and commercial activities.
    • Mobile residential revenue decreased by 5%, driven by lower prepaid volume including the impacts of disruptions from the mining protests, partially offset by higher prepaid ARPU.
    • B2B revenue grew by 8% driven by increased revenue from government-related projects and data and managed services.
  • Liberty Networks: revenue declined by 8% and 9% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year decline was driven by (i) lower wholesale network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis and (ii) a reduction in non-cash IRU revenue due to lower amortization year-over-year. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due to an increase in new contracts and continued growth in B2B connectivity and managed services.
  • Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 5% lower on a reported and rebased basis.
    • Residential fixed revenue growth of 5% was driven by 23,000 net broadband subscriber additions over the past twelve months and higher ARPU following rate increases.
    • Residential mobile revenue was 11% lower compared to the prior-year period. This was driven by: (1) reduced equipment sales due in part to migration activities, (2) a decline in the average number of prepaid mobile subscribers as compared to the prior year period, and (3) lower roaming revenue.
    • Other revenue declined by $3 million as compared to the prior-year quarter due to a reduction in revenue recognized on funds received from the FCC.
  • Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 28% on a reported basis and 10% on a rebased basis. Reported performance benefited from an $18 million positive foreign exchange impact year-over-year, as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The strong year-over-year rebased performance was driven by higher B2B service revenue and higher mobile revenue due to postpaid subscriber growth and equipment sales.

Operating Income

  • Operating income was $113 million and $107 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $518 million and $87 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
    • The increase for the three-month comparison is primarily due to the net effect of (i) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, (ii) higher Adjusted OIBDA and (iii) higher depreciation and amortization. The increase for the twelve-month comparison is primarily due to the net impact of (i) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, mostly due to goodwill impairments recorded during the second quarter of 2022 and (ii) higher depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

Increase (decrease)

 

December 31,

 

Increase (decrease)

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

Rebased %

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

%

 

Rebased %

 

in millions, except % amounts

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Caribbean

$

160.0

 

$

138.1

 

16

 

16

 

$

596.9

 

$

535.2

 

12

 

12

 

C&W Panama

 

66.7

 

 

57.2

 

17

 

17

 

 

227.7

 

 

188.8

 

21

 

25

 

Liberty Networks

 

61.5

 

 

79.7

 

(23

)

(22

)

 

261.5

 

 

276.3

 

(5

)

(4

)

Liberty Puerto Rico

 

103.9

 

 

117.6

 

(12

)

(12

)

 

485.5

 

 

530.8

 

(9

)

(9

)

Liberty Costa Rica

 

57.9

 

 

36.1

 

60

 

36

 

 

203.1

 

 

134.7

 

51

 

23

 

VTR

 

 

 

 

N.M.

N.M.

 

 

 

115.6

 

N.M.

N.M.

Corporate

 

(18.1

)

 

(26.1

)

31

 

31

 

 

(73.1

)

 

(71.5

)

(2

)

(1

)

Total

$

431.9

 

$

402.6

 

7

 

6

 

$

1,701.6

 

$

1,709.9

 

 

6

 

Less: VTR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

115.6

 

 

 

Total excluding VTR2

$

431.9

 

$

402.6

 

7

 

6

 

$

1,701.6

 

$

1,594.3

 

7

 

6

 

Operating income margin

 

9.7

%

 

9.2

%

 

 

 

11.5

%

 

1.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted OIBDA margin

 

37.1

%

 

34.7

%

 

 

 

37.7

%

 

35.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted OIBDA margin excl. VTR2

 

37.1

%

 

34.7

%

 

 

 

37.7

%

 

36.6

%

 

 

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

  • Reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 7% and was flat, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods.
    • Reported Adjusted OIBDA was higher in Q4, driven by (1) organic growth in C&W Caribbean, Liberty Costa Rica, and C&W Panama, and (2) the appreciation of the Costa Rican colon, which were partly offset by organic declines in Liberty Networks and Liberty Puerto Rico.
    • Reported Adjusted OIBDA was flat YTD as (1) organic growth in C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, and Liberty Costa Rica, and (2) the appreciation of the Costa Rican colon, were offset by the deconsolidation of VTR and organic decline in Liberty Puerto Rico.

Q4 2023 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

  • C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 16% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Performance was driven by lower direct costs, including declines in handset and programming expenses, and lower bad debt expense. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 600 basis points year-over-year to 44%.
  • C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 17% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by revenue growth, lower bad debt expense and value capture activities related to the Claro Panamá acquisition, partly offset by higher direct costs related to government-related projects.
  • Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 23% and 22% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Our rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue decline in the quarter.
  • Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 12% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by the net impact of our aforementioned revenue decline, lower direct costs, primarily due to lower gross sales, and higher other operating costs mainly related to migration and integration activities, year-over-year.
  • Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 60% and 36% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth, favorable foreign exchange movements on non-CRC denominated costs and execution of our integration plan.
  • Corporate: Adjusted OIBDA improved by 31% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, driven by lower bonus costs.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

  • Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was ($103 million) and $139 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($74 million) and ($171 million) for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

 

  

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

  

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

  

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

  

USD in millions

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

Customer Premises Equipment

  

$

40.8

 

  

$

40.9

 

  

$

178.1

 

  

$

246.3

 

New Build & Upgrade

  

 

56.2

 

  

 

44.9

 

  

 

158.7

 

  

 

156.7

 

Capacity

  

 

24.2

 

  

 

41.4

 

  

 

94.3

 

  

 

127.3

 

Baseline

  

 

68.0

 

  

 

71.6

 

  

 

234.9

 

  

 

210.8

 

Product & Enablers

  

 

17.4

 

  

 

26.4

 

  

 

64.9

 

  

 

75.2

 

Property & equipment additions

  

 

206.6

 

  

 

225.2

 

  

 

730.9

 

  

 

816.3

 

Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements

  

 

(26.1

)

  

 

(46.9

)

  

 

(143.8

)

  

 

(161.1

)

Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other

  

 

(18.4

)

  

 

(12.3

)

  

 

(2.1

)

  

 

4.9

 

Capital expenditures, net

  

$

162.1

 

  

$

166.0

 

  

$

585.0

 

  

$

660.1

 

Property & equipment additions as % of revenue

  

 

17.8

%

  

 

19.4

%

  

 

16.2

%

  

 

17.0

%

Property & Equipment Additions:

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

C&W Caribbean

  

$

61.3

 

  

$

79.3

 

  

$

235.1

 

  

$

230.7

 

C&W Panama

  

 

34.2

 

  

 

26.8

 

  

 

117.0

 

  

 

98.4

 

Liberty Networks

  

 

10.5

 

  

 

8.2

 

  

 

47.6

 

  

 

40.2

 

Liberty Puerto Rico

  

 

60.6

 

  

 

78.7

 

  

 

219.0

 

  

 

233.5

 

Liberty Costa Rica

  

 

29.1

 

  

 

19.8

 

  

 

75.3

 

  

 

65.5

 

VTR

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

107.3

 

Corporate

  

 

10.9

 

  

 

12.4

 

  

 

36.9

 

  

 

40.7

 

Property & equipment additions

  

$

206.6

 

  

$

225.2

 

  

$

730.9

 

  

$

816.3

 
 

Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment:

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

C&W Caribbean

  

 

16.7

%

  

 

21.6

%

  

 

16.4

%

  

 

16.1

%

C&W Panama

  

 

16.6

%

  

 

13.3

%

  

 

15.8

%

  

 

15.3

%

Liberty Networks

  

 

9.3

%

  

 

6.6

%

  

 

10.5

%

  

 

8.9

%

Liberty Puerto Rico

  

 

17.1

%

  

 

21.1

%

  

 

15.4

%

  

 

16.0

%

Liberty Costa Rica

  

 

19.5

%

  

 

17.0

%

  

 

13.7

%

  

 

14.8

%

VTR

  

 

N/A

 

  

 

N/A

 

  

 

N/A

 

  

 

23.8

%
 

New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1:

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

C&W Caribbean

  

 

25,800

 

  

 

15,800

 

  

 

142,100

 

  

 

106,700

 

C&W Panama

  

 

21,300

 

  

 

19,100

 

  

 

115,300

 

  

 

148,400

 

Liberty Puerto Rico

  

 

9,100

 

  

 

16,900

 

  

 

50,500

 

  

 

41,800

 

Liberty Costa Rica

  

 

8,100

 

  

 

11,000

 

  

 

41,300

 

  

 

50,300

 

VTR

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

137,400

 

Total

  

 

64,300

 

  

 

62,800

 

  

 

349,200

 

  

 

484,600

 
  1. Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023:

 

Debt

 

Finance lease

obligations

 

Debt and

finance lease

obligations

 

Cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash

related to debt

 

in millions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liberty Latin America1

$

                 220.8

 

$

                       —

 

$

               220.8

 

$

               100.3

C&W2

 

                4,869.5

 

 

                         —

 

 

              4,869.5

 

 

                  737.9

Liberty Puerto Rico3

 

                2,701.3

 

 

                        5.5

 

 

              2,706.8

 

 

                  127.9

Liberty Costa Rica

 

                   450.6

 

 

                         —

 

 

                  450.6

 

 

                    30.5

Total

$

             8,242.2

 

$

                     5.5

 

$

            8,247.7

 

$

               996.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information:

 

December 31,
2023

 

September 30,
2023

 

Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio

 

15.0x

 

13.4x

Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio

 

13.2x

 

12.4x

Consolidated gross leverage ratio4

 

4.8x

 

4.6x

Consolidated net leverage ratio4

 

4.2x

 

4.3x

Weighted average debt tenor5

 

4.3 years

 

4.6 years

Fully-swapped borrowing costs

 

6.0%

 

6.0%

Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6

 

$869.0

 

$887.0
  1. Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups.
  2. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments.
  3. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain lines of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico.
  4. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below.
  5. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, debt related to the Tower Transactions, other debt and finance lease obligations.
  6. At December 31, 2023, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the December 31, 2023 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

 

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — December 31, 2023 vs September 30, 2023

 

Homes

Passed

 

Fixed-line

Customer

Relationships

 

Video RGUs

 

Internet

RGUs

 

Telephony

RGUs

 

Total

RGUs

 

 

Prepaid

 

Postpaid

 

Total Mobile

Subscribers

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Caribbean:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jamaica

4,100

 

4,800

 

 

300

 

 

5,900

 

 

6,500

 

 

12,700

 

 

 

26,100

 

 

7,100

 

 

33,200

 

The Bahamas

 

200

 

 

200

 

 

700

 

 

100

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

(1,400

)

 

1,200

 

 

(200

)

Trinidad and Tobago

800

 

(1,600

)

 

(1,300

)

 

(1,900

)

 

(600

)

 

(3,800

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barbados

 

500

 

 

300

 

 

900

 

 

(200

)

 

1,000

 

 

 

100

 

 

1,800

 

 

1,900

 

Other

200

 

1,000

 

 

100

 

 

1,400

 

 

(800

)

 

700

 

 

 

2,900

 

 

7,200

 

 

10,100

 

Total C&W Caribbean

5,100

 

4,900

 

 

(400

)

 

7,000

 

 

5,000

 

 

11,600

 

 

 

27,700

 

 

17,300

 

 

45,000

 

C&W Panama

10,000

 

4,100

 

 

3,100

 

 

6,600

 

 

5,300

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

(104,500

)

 

(7,300

)

 

(111,800

)

Total C&W

15,100

 

9,000

 

 

2,700

 

 

13,600

 

 

10,300

 

 

26,600

 

 

 

(76,800

)

 

10,000

 

 

(66,800

)

Liberty Puerto Rico

1,000

 

3,000

 

 

(1,800

)

 

4,200

 

 

5,500

 

 

7,900

 

 

 

(18,100

)

 

(30,400

)

 

(48,500

)

Liberty Costa Rica

7,600

 

(1,400

)

 

(500

)

 

100

 

 

5,100

 

 

4,700

 

 

 

44,900

 

 

28,500

 

 

73,400

 

Total Organic Change

23,700

 

10,600

 

 

400

 

 

17,900

 

 

20,900

 

 

39,200

 

 

 

(50,000

)

 

8,100

 

 

(41,900

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 2023 Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Caribbean – Jamaica1

37,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,700

)

 

 

 

(12,700

)

C&W Caribbean – The Bahamas

4,800

 

(2,000

)

 

(400

)

 

(2,000

)

 

(1,400

)

 

(3,800

)

 

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

(1,000

)

C&W Caribbean – Other1

30,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Q4 2023 Adjustments:

72,300

 

(2,000

)

 

(400

)

 

(2,000

)

 

(1,400

)

 

(3,800

)

 

 

(12,700

)

 

(1,000

)

 

(13,700

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Adds (Losses)

96,000

 

8,600

 

 

 

 

15,900

 

 

19,500

 

 

35,400

 

 

 

(62,700

)

 

7,100

 

 

(55,600

)
  1. Primarily relates to homes passed adjustments through the network upgrade process. Jamaica prepaid adjustment relates to mobile 2G shutdown.

 ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

 

Three months ended

 

 

 

FX-Neutral1

 

December 31, 2023

 

September 30, 2023

 

% Change

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reportable Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

C&W Caribbean

$

49.66

 

$

49.41

 

1

%

 

1

%

C&W Panama

$

38.58

 

$

38.39

 

%

 

%

Liberty Puerto Rico

$

73.32

 

$

74.05

 

(1

%)

 

(1

%)

Liberty Costa Rica2

$

44.32

 

$

44.57

 

(1

%)

 

(2

%)

Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group

$

47.03

 

$

46.80

 

%

 

1

%

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

 

  

Three months ended

 

 

  

 

FX-Neutral1

 

  

December 31, 2023

 

  

September 30, 2023

 

% Change

 

% Change

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

  

Reportable Segment:

  

 

 

  

 

 

 

  

 

 

  

C&W Caribbean

  

$ 14.55

 

  

$ 14.57

 

%

 

%

C&W Panama

  

$ 11.12

 

  

$ 11.17

 

 

%

Liberty Puerto Rico

  

$ 38.95

 

  

$ 38.81

 

 

%

Liberty Costa Rica3

  

$ 6.74

 

  

$ 6.56

 

3

%

 

1

%

Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group

  

$ 12.85

 

  

$ 12.85

 

%

 

%

Contacts

Investor Relations

Kunal Patel

ir@lla.com

Corporate Communications

Kim Larson

llacommunications@lla.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

2024 Kinetic Black Business Support Grant Application is Open

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kinetic’s Black Business Support Fund is now open for applications The Kinetic grant awards $2,500 and a year of free...
Continua a leggere

Alcott Enterprises Recognized on CRN’s 2024 MSP 500 List

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcott Enterprises, a value-based IT solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company,...
Continua a leggere

Oceaneering Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $44.5 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenue...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php