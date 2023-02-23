Liberty Latin America Reports Q4 & FY 2022 Results

FY 2022 reported revenue flat YoY at $4.8 billion and up 1% on rebased basis; 3% rebased growth ex VTR

445,000 organic broadband and postpaid mobile adds in 2022, ex VTR

Executing inorganic strategy and advancing integration efforts

Repurchased a record $170 million of shares in the year

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q4”) and twelve months (“YTD” and “FY”) ended December 31, 2022.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We continued to drive top-line growth in the fourth quarter, led by strong performances in our C&W Caribbean and Networks & LatAm operations and in Costa Rica. Puerto Rico’s performance was impacted by residual negative impacts from Hurricane Fiona, and higher levels of promotional activity.”

“Subscriber growth underpinned our performance with continued broadband additions across our reporting segments. Mobile postpaid additions also more than doubled as compared to the prior year, fueled by our convergent offers and focus on prepaid to postpaid migration.”

“Inorganically, we have now completed our outstanding transactions and are focused on integration activities in Puerto Rico, Panama and Costa Rica, which are set to deliver significant value for stakeholders.”

“We have continued to be aggressive with our share buyback activity, purchasing a record amount during the year and taking our total since commencing activity to over $240 million as we remain confident in our plans and outlook for the business.”

“Overall, we continued to drive operating momentum in 2022 and are well positioned to create value in 2023. Our focus this year is on delivering further broadband and postpaid mobile subscriber growth, and making significant progress towards the successful integration of our acquisitions in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica and Panama. Through these actions, we expect to generate mid-to-high single digit adjusted OIBDA expansion in 2023 and strong adjusted free cash flow growth.”

Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: strong growth in FY 2022 Subscriber adds drove reported and rebased revenue up 3% and 4%, respectively Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 11% for the year



C&W Panama: strong fixed operating momentum 25,000 broadband adds in the year drove fixed service revenue growth Claro Panama acquisition completed; integration and synergy capture underway



C&W Networks & LatAm: top-line and Adj. OIBDA growth with strong margins in FY 2022 Reported and rebased revenue growth of 4% and 7%, respectively Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 5%



Liberty Puerto Rico: fixed growth driven by continued subscriber additions 36,000 broadband adds in 2022, Q4 up 35% YoY Adj. OIBDA impacted by Hurricane Fiona and increased promotional activity



Liberty Costa Rica: subscriber additions and cost control driving Adj. OIBDA growth Reported and rebased revenue growth of 71% and 7%, respectively, YTD Adj. OIBDA up 68% and 10% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, YTD



FY 2023 LLA Financial Guidance

Adjusted OIBDA mid-to-high single digit rebased growth

P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~16%

Adjusted FCF of ~$300 million, before distributions to noncontrolling interests

50/50 Joint Venture with América Móvil in Chile

VTR has been deconsolidated from Liberty Latin America effective upon our contribution of VTR into the Chile JV, at the beginning of October 2022.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased



Growth /



(Decline)1 FY 2022 FY 2021 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased



Growth /



(Decline)1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,161 $ 1,281 (9 %) 1 % $ 4,815 $ 4,815 — % 1 % Revenue (excluding VTR)2 $ 1,161 $ 1,106 5 % 1 % $ 4,365 $ 4,027 8 % 3 % Adjusted OIBDA3 $ 405 $ 464 (13 %) (1 %) $ 1,718 $ 1,815 (5 %) (3 %) Adjusted OIBDA3 (excluding VTR)2 $ 405 $ 408 (1 %) (1 %) $ 1,602 $ 1,556 3 % — % Operating income (loss) $ 110 $ (418 ) (126 %) $ 94 $ 67 40 % Property & equipment additions $ 225 $ 257 (12 %) $ 816 $ 856 (5 %) As a percentage of revenue 19 % 20 % 17 % 18 % Adjusted FCF4 $ 210 $ 51 $ 189 $ 200 Cash provided by operating activities $ 377 $ 298 $ 869 $ 1,016 Cash used by investing activities $ (378 ) $ (193 ) $ (1,123 ) $ (1,269 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ (51 ) $ (104 ) $ (29 ) $ 427 Operating Highlights5 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Total customers 1,924,700 3,226,400 Organic customer losses (3,300 ) (10,300 ) Fixed RGUs 3,819,500 6,441,000 Organic RGU additions 31,300 35,800 Organic internet additions 24,700 5,200 Mobile subscribers 8,169,500 7,540,300 Organic mobile additions 59,000 246,400 Organic postpaid additions 58,200 68,700

* Q4 2022 figures include mobile subscribers related to the Claro Panama Acquisition, which was completed on July 1, 2022, and are therefore not included in Q4 2021 subscriber data. Q4 2022 excludes VTR as it has been deconsolidated as further described above.

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 % Rebased % 2022 2021 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 367.3 $ 356.9 3 3 $ 1,436.8 $ 1,389.9 3 4 C&W Panama 201.4 173.6 16 (3 ) 642.7 568.1 13 1 C&W Networks & LatAm 124.0 111.9 11 14 450.8 431.9 4 7 Liberty Puerto Rico 373.7 371.2 1 — 1,470.1 1,449.7 1 1 Liberty Costa Rica 116.7 108.2 8 3 441.3 258.5 71 7 VTR — 174.8 N.M. N.M. 450.6 787.5 (43 ) (15 ) Corporate 5.7 5.4 6 6 22.2 21.6 3 3 Eliminations (28.1 ) (21.4 ) N.M. N.M. (99.4 ) (92.4 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,160.7 $ 1,280.6 (9 ) 1 $ 4,815.1 $ 4,814.8 — 1 Less: VTR — 174.8 450.6 787.5 Total excluding VTR2 $ 1,160.7 $ 1,105.8 5 1 $ 4,364.5 $ 4,027.3 8 3

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 declined by 9% and was flat, respectively. Reported revenue declined in Q4 2022 as (1) the addition of $35 million from the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations (Claro Panama) on July 1, 2022, and (2) organic growth in C&W Networks & LatAm and C&W Caribbean, were more than offset by the negative year-over-year impact of VTR’s deconsolidation further to the formation of the Chile JV in October 2022. Reported revenue performance in FY 2022 was driven by (1) the addition of $239 million, from the acquisitions of Telefónica’s Costa Rica operations and América Móvil’s Panama operations, (2) the impact of VTR’s deconsolidation, (3) organic growth in C&W Caribbean, C&W Networks & LatAm and Liberty Costa Rica, (4) a net negative FX impact of $94 million, and (5) organic declines at VTR. The FX impact was driven by depreciation of the Chilean peso in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding prior-year period.



Q4 2022 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue grew by 3% on a reported and rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue was flat on a reported and rebased basis, as subscription revenue growth was offset by lower interconnect and other revenue year-over-year. Mobile revenue was up 5% on a reported and rebased basis, as compared to the prior-year period. Rebased growth was primarily driven by a higher average number of mobile subscribers, resulting from sales initiatives, including converged offerings. Inbound roaming also grew year-over-year, as a recovery in tourism led to increased traffic. B2B revenue was 4% higher on both a reported and rebased basis. Performance was driven by internet services-related growth as well as mobile subscriber growth.



C&W Panama: revenue grew by 16% and declined by 3% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of América Móvil’s Panama operations in the quarter. Fixed residential revenue was up 15% and 5% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by more than 60,000 RGU additions over the past twelve months, resulting from investments in our networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile revenue increased by 45% on a reported basis and was 1% lower on a rebased basis. Revenue declined slightly on a rebased basis as postpaid service revenue growth in our legacy C&W Panama operation was more than offset by year-over-year declines in our newly acquired business. B2B revenue declined by 1% and 7% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year rebased decline was driven by the successful award of certain infrastructure projects in the prior-year period.



C&W Networks & LatAm: revenue grew by 11% and 14% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Growth on a rebased basis was driven by higher revenue associated with a significant subsea network customer that is recognized on a cash basis, increased affiliate revenue, and growth in B2B service-related connectivity and managed services. This growth was partially offset by higher IRU accelerations in Q4 2021.

Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue grew by 1% on a reported basis and was flat on a rebased basis. Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of our fixed operations in the USVI in the quarter. On a rebased basis, residential fixed revenue growth was driven by subscriber additions as we added nearly 40,000 RGUs in the year, partly offset by the negative impact of $5 million of customer credits following Hurricane Fiona. Residential mobile revenue was broadly flat compared to the prior-year period, as higher volumes of handset sales were offset by (1) lower ARPU from mobile services, including the impact of higher contract asset amortization driven by increases in handset sales and subsidy levels, and (2) a decline in the average number of prepaid mobile subscribers.

Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of our fixed operations in the USVI in the quarter.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 8% and 3% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by strong subscriber additions across both our mobile and fixed businesses over the past twelve months.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) was $110 million and ($418 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $94 million and $67 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We reported operating income during the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared with an operating loss during the corresponding period in 2021. The increase during the three-month comparison is due to lower expenses associated with impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, which were partially offset by a decline in Adjusted OIBDA. We reported higher operating income during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared with the corresponding period in 2021, primarily due to the net effect of (i) decreases in depreciation and amortization, goodwill impairments and stock-based compensation expense and (ii) a decline in Adjusted OIBDA. We experienced a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense as we ceased recording depreciation expense for the Chile JV Entities during the third quarter of 2021 when we began accounting for them as held for sale.



Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Year ended December 31, Increase (decrease) December 31, Increase (decrease) 2022 2021 % Rebased % 2022 2021 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 138.1 $ 125.0 10 10 $ 535.2 $ 482.9 11 11 C&W Panama 57.2 62.6 (9 ) (10 ) 188.8 200.1 (6 ) (7 ) C&W Networks & LatAm 79.7 71.2 12 13 276.3 264.3 5 5 Liberty Puerto Rico 120.2 135.3 (11 ) (11 ) 538.4 580.9 (7 ) (8 ) Liberty Costa Rica 36.1 29.4 23 17 134.7 80.2 68 10 VTR — 55.3 N.M. N.M. 115.6 259.6 (55 ) (34 ) Corporate (26.1 ) (15.2 ) (72 ) (72 ) (71.5 ) (52.9 ) (35 ) (35 ) Total $ 405.2 $ 463.6 (13 ) (1 ) $ 1,717.5 $ 1,815.1 (5 ) (3 ) Less: VTR — 55.3 115.6 259.6 Total excluding VTR2 $ 405.2 $ 408.3 (1 ) (1 ) $ 1,601.9 $ 1,555.5 3 — Operating income (loss) margin 9.4 % (32.6 ) % 2.0 % 1.4 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 34.9 % 36.2 % 35.7 % 37.7 % Adjusted OIBDA margin excl. VTR2 34.9 % 36.9 % 36.7 % 38.6 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Our reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was 13% and 5% lower, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA performance in Q4 was primarily driven by the deconsolidation of VTR. Reported Adjusted OIBDA performance YTD was primarily driven by (1) organic declines in Chile and Puerto Rico partly offset by growth in C&W Caribbean, and (2) FX headwinds in Chile.

5% lower, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods.

Q4 2022 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 10% on a reported and rebased basis. Performance was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue growth. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by ~250 basis points year-over-year to 38%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA decreased on a reported and rebased basis by 9% and 10%, respectively. The rebased decline was driven by lower revenue and higher bad debt provisions, including the cost of factoring certain receivables, year-over-year.

C&W Networks & LatAm: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 12% and 13%, respectively. Our rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 11% on a reported and rebased basis. The decline in the quarter was driven by (i) $7 million in revenue credits and costs associated with Hurricane Fiona (aforementioned revenue credits and increased network-related expenses), (ii) increased facilities costs driven by higher electricity and maintenance expense, (iii) higher personnel costs including higher commissions expense impacted by the accounting for the AT&T acquisition, and (iv) increased negative margins on equipment sales driven by a higher volume of handset sales and promotions.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 23% and 17% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue growth and cost control driving a nearly 400 basis point improvement in Adjusted OIBDA margin, year-over-year.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was $135 million and ($612 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($176 million) and ($438 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 40.9 $ 61.0 $ 246.3 $ 296.2 New Build & Upgrade 44.9 51.5 156.7 163.2 Capacity 41.4 35.8 127.3 130.9 Baseline 71.6 68.3 210.8 172.7 Product & Enablers 26.4 40.3 75.2 92.9 Property & equipment additions 225.2 256.9 816.3 855.9 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (46.9 ) (35.5 ) (161.1 ) (100.5 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other (12.3 ) (29.8 ) 4.9 (19.1 ) Capital expenditures, net $ 166.0 $ 191.6 $ 660.1 $ 736.3 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 19.4 % 20.1 % 17.0 % 17.8 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 79.3 $ 67.4 $ 230.7 $ 222.9 C&W Panama 26.8 24.4 98.4 88.9 C&W Networks & LatAm 8.2 9.9 40.2 45.3 Liberty Puerto Rico 78.7 80.1 233.5 219.2 Liberty Costa Rica 19.8 19.4 65.5 45.0 VTR — 41.1 107.3 199.1 Corporate 12.4 14.6 40.7 35.5 Property & equipment additions $ 225.2 $ 256.9 $ 816.3 $ 855.9 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 21.6 % 18.9 % 16.1 % 16.0 % C&W Panama 13.3 % 14.1 % 15.3 % 15.6 % C&W Networks & LatAm 6.6 % 8.8 % 8.9 % 10.5 % Liberty Puerto Rico 21.1 % 21.6 % 15.9 % 15.1 % Liberty Costa Rica 17.0 % 17.9 % 14.8 % 17.4 % VTR — % 23.5 % 23.8 % 25.3 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 15,800 47,100 106,700 150,100 C&W Panama 19,100 16,600 148,400 121,400 Liberty Puerto Rico 16,900 9,500 41,800 22,600 Liberty Costa Rica 11,000 10,600 50,300 43,800 VTR — 64,200 137,400 400,900 Total 62,800 148,000 484,600 738,800

1. Table excludes C&W Networks & LatAm as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and



finance lease



obligations Cash and



cash



equivalents in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 403.4 $ — $ 403.4 $ 156.5 C&W2 4,519.6 — 4,519.6 536.2 Liberty Puerto Rico 2,617.7 5.7 2,623.4 72.3 Liberty Costa Rica 425.4 2.9 428.3 16.0 Total $ 7,966.1 $ 8.6 $ 7,974.7 $ 781.0 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income (loss) ratio 15.0x (23.1)x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income (loss) ratio 13.5x (21.1)x Consolidated gross leverage ratio3 5.1x 4.9x Consolidated net leverage ratio3 4.6x 4.5x Average debt tenor4 4.9 years 5.2 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 5.7% 5.6% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)5 $898.7 $971.7

1. Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. 2. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, C&W Networks & LatAm and C&W Panama reporting segments. 3. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. The leverage ratios exclude the Adjusted OIBDA of VTR in light of the deconsolidation of VTR and the fact that our December, 31, 2022 balance sheet does not include any VTR debt. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. 4. For purposes of calculating our average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, finance lease obligations and, as of September 30, 2022, VTR debt. 5. At December 31, 2022, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the December 31, 2022 compliance reporting requirements. The September 30, 2022 amount excludes VTR’s then unused borrowing capacity of $247 million.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — December 31, 2022 vs September 30, 2022 Homes



Passed Two-way



Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video



RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total



RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 6,900 6,900 2,600 (400 ) 4,100 4,600 8,300 18,900 8,800 27,700 The Bahamas — — (7,900 ) (200 ) (100 ) (900 ) (1,200 ) 4,500 (600 ) 3,900 Trinidad and Tobago — — (800 ) (600 ) (1,100 ) 600 (1,100 ) — — — Barbados — — 400 300 900 (100 ) 1,100 1,200 2,600 3,800 Other 200 100 2,700 500 3,900 400 4,800 200 11,500 11,700 Total C&W Caribbean 7,100 7,000 (3,000 ) (400 ) 7,700 4,600 11,900 24,800 22,300 47,100 C&W Panama 4,900 4,900 600 600 5,400 5,100 11,100 (65,900 ) 8,700 (57,200 ) Total C&W 12,000 11,900 (2,400 ) 200 13,100 9,700 23,000 (41,100 ) 31,000 (10,100 ) Liberty Puerto Rico1 4,100 4,100 (3,100 ) (4,700 ) 10,400 (3,300 ) 2,400 (5,300 ) 17,000 11,700 Liberty Costa Rica 8,600 8,600 2,200 — 1,200 4,700 5,900 47,200 10,200 57,400 VTR — — — — — — — — — — Total Organic Change 24,700 24,600 (3,300 ) (4,500 ) 24,700 11,100 31,300 800 58,200 59,000 Q4 2022 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica — — — — — — — (14,400 ) — (14,400 ) C&W Caribbean – Bahamas — — 1,300 (3,800 ) (8,400 ) 3,400 (8,800 ) — (6,500 ) (6,500 ) C&W Caribbean – Other 5,800 5,800 — — — — — — — — C&W Panama — — — — — — — — 18,700 18,700 VTR2 (4,292,100 ) (3,926,500 ) (1,311,500 ) (967,900 ) (1,171,800 ) (486,100 ) (2,625,800 ) (6,300 ) (257,900 ) (264,200 ) Total Q4 2022 Adjustments: (4,286,300 ) (3,920,700 ) (1,310,200 ) (971,700 ) (1,180,200 ) (482,700 ) (2,634,600 ) (20,700 ) (245,700 ) (266,400 ) Net Adds (4,261,600 ) (3,896,100 ) (1,313,500 ) (976,200 ) (1,155,500 ) (471,600 ) (2,603,300 ) (19,900 ) (187,500 ) (207,400 )

1. Included in Liberty Puerto Rico’s mobile prepaid organic loss is a decrease of 3,300 mobile reseller subscribers. 2. During October 2022, we contributed our Chilean operation into a joint venture with Claro Chile, which resulted in a non-organic adjustment that represents the removal of VTR from our consolidated subscriber balances.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended December 31, FX-Neutral1 2022 2021 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 48.81 $ 48.13 1 % 1 % C&W Panama $ 36.68 $ 38.97 (6 %) (6 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 74.29 $ 75.90 (2 %) (2 %) Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 40.27 $ 41.62 (3 %) (8 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 45.97 $ 46.36 (1 %) (1 %)

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended December 31, FX-Neutral1 2022 2021 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 14.31 $ 14.36 — % — % C&W Panama $ 9.97 $ 8.73 14 % 14 % Liberty Puerto Rico3 $ 38.91 $ 46.04 (15 %) (15 %) Liberty Costa Rica4 $ 5.90 $ 5.49 7 % 3 % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 11.98 $ 11.65 3 % 3 %

Contacts

Investor Relations



Kunal Patel ir@lla.com

Corporate Communications



Kim Larson llacommunications@lla.com

Read full story here