Liberty Latin America Reports Q4 and FY 2024 Results

CEO Balan Nair commented, “In 2024, we made significant investments in our networks and products, driving broadband and postpaid mobile subscriber growth. Successful operational execution and a focus on cost efficiencies drove strong Adjusted OIBDA growth in C&W Caribbean, Panama and Costa Rica. In Puerto Rico, we had a challenging year as we completed our migration from AT&T's platforms and we now aim to pivot to a growth trajectory for this business.”

“We are committed to delivering leading services across our markets, and continue to invest in our fixed, mobile and subsea networks. By the end of 2024, 97% of our fixed networks were enabled to deliver speeds of at least 1Gbps compared to approximately 80% at the end of 2023, and we are on-track to reach nearly 100% in 2025. In mobile, we expanded our coverage and capacity through upgrades and selective spectrum acquisitions. Finally, in subsea within Liberty Networks, we are progressing with plans to build new systems whilst investing in capacity upgrades across existing routes.”

“Our capital structure was also strengthened as we completed our near-term refinancing targets for the C&W credit silo earlier this month. We raised $3.3 billion of debt in aggregate since last October, thereby extending the silo's weighted average maturity profile to 6.5 years. This highlights our ability to access markets efficiently, demonstrates the strength of the C&W credit silo, and positions the business for continued growth.”

“Looking ahead to 2025, we are positioned for a positive year and continue to see a path to achieving our previously announced three-year guidance targets for Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted FCF. After year one of the guidance period, we are behind where we expected to be given the impact of the Puerto Rico migration and slow recovery, and so the key for us will be to drive outperformance in other areas and quickly return our Puerto Rican business to sustained growth. Following significant investments, including the completion of our copper to FTTH upgrades across the group and IT and mobile network upgrades in Puerto Rico, we are reducing our annual expectations for LLA P&E additions to revenue to 14% from 16%, further supporting Adjusted FCF generation.”

FY 2024 Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: solid end to the year, well positioned for further growth Adjusted OIBDA margin up by nearly 200 basis points to 43% YoY reported and rebased Adjusted OIBDA growth of 6% and 7%, respectively

C&W Panama: mobile momentum & double-digit Adjusted OIBDA growth >100,000 mobile subscriber additions in 2024 YoY double-digit Adjusted OIBDA growth of 18%

Liberty Networks: strong enterprise performance Double-digit reported growth in enterprise business Wholesale revenue impacted by non-cash IRU amortization

Liberty Puerto Rico: mobile challenges, fixed operations remain stable Postpaid mobile churn reducing sequentially Liberty recognized as having the island's fastest fixed and most reliable mobile network

Liberty Costa Rica: continued strong operating and financial performance Over 110,000 postpaid adds in 2024, 31% higher YoY Double-digit reported revenue & Adjusted OIBDA growth



Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q4 2024 Q4 2023 YoY Increase /

(Decrease) YoY Rebased

Decrease1 FY 2024 FY 2023 YoY Decrease YoY Rebased

Decrease1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,150 $ 1,164 (1 %) (2 %) $ 4,457 $ 4,511 (1 %) (2 %) Operating income (loss) $ 128 $ 113 13 % $ (48 ) $ 518 N.M. Adjusted OIBDA2 $ 427 $ 432 (1 %) (2 %) $ 1,594 $ 1,702 (6 %) (7 %) Property & equipment additions $ 240 $ 207 16 % $ 725 $ 731 (1 %) As a percentage of revenue 21 % 18 % 16 % 16 % Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ 196 $ 218 $ 116 $ 273 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners (33 ) (34 ) (55 ) (75 ) Adjusted FCF3 $ 163 $ 184 $ 61 $ 198 Cash provided by operating activities $ 399 $ 391 $ 756 $ 897 Cash used by investing activities $ (175 ) $ (163 ) $ (689 ) $ (616 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ (153 ) $ 193 $ (386 ) $ (62 )

Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Operating Highlights4 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Total customers 1,936,500 1,947,400 Organic customer losses (2,700 ) (18,900 ) Fixed RGUs 3,987,600 3,986,100 Organic RGU additions (losses) 14,100 (11,300 ) Organic internet additions (losses) 3,700 (7,600 ) Mobile subscribers 8,054,300 7,989,300 Organic mobile gains 53,600 9,400 Organic postpaid additions (losses) 13,000 (4,000 )

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 370.8 $ 366.4 1 2 $ 1,462.8 $ 1,437.0 2 2 C&W Panama 208.8 206.1 1 1 763.2 742.6 3 3 Liberty Networks 110.0 113.5 (3 ) (2 ) 447.5 453.3 (1 ) (2 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 316.5 353.5 (10 ) (13 ) 1,260.5 1,417.7 (11 ) (12 ) Liberty Costa Rica 168.1 148.9 13 9 613.1 547.9 12 6 Corporate 4.1 5.0 (18 ) (18 ) 19.6 23.5 (17 ) (17 ) Eliminations (28.0 ) (29.8 ) N.M. N.M. (109.8 ) (110.9 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,150.3 $ 1,163.6 (1 ) (2 ) 4,456.9 $ 4,511.1 (1 ) (2 )

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue was 1% lower for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported revenue declined in Q4 primarily driven by a reduction in Liberty Puerto Rico, which was partly offset by organic growth in Liberty Costa Rica. Reported revenue was lower for the FY driven by reduced revenue in Liberty Puerto Rico, partly offset by: (1) net organic growth in Liberty Costa Rica, C&W Caribbean and C&W Panama and (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $29 million.



Q4 2024 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue increased by 1% and 2%, on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Fixed residential revenue declined by 2% on a reported basis and 1% on a rebased basis. The rebased performance was driven by a $3m negative impact related to Hurricane Beryl, primarily in Jamaica. Mobile residential revenue increased by 6% on a reported basis and 7% on a rebased basis. Performance was driven by 43,000 net postpaid subscriber additions over the last twelve months and higher prepaid ARPU following price increases, primarily in Jamaica. B2B revenue was flat and 1% higher, respectively, on a reported and rebased basis. Year-over-year rebased growth was mainly driven by an increase in recurring fixed and managed services revenue.

C&W Panama: revenue was broadly stable, growing by 1% on a reported and rebased basis, year-over-year. Fixed residential revenue was up 2%, driven by broadband RGU additions following expansion of our FTTH networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile residential revenue grew by 20%, driven by: (i) subscription and handset equipment growth following the addition of 78,000 postpaid subscribers over the last twelve months, including gains following the exit of a competitor, and (ii) improved prepaid ARPU as our products and promotions led to increased recharge activity. B2B revenue fell by 13%, primarily due to lower revenue from government-related projects, some of which we anticipate to be executed in 2025.

Liberty Networks: revenue declined by 3% and 2% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year decline was driven by lower wholesale network revenue as compared to the prior-year period when we won a significant new contract. This was partly offset by higher enterprise revenue due primarily to continued growth in managed services and B2B connectivity.

Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 10% and 13% lower on a reported and rebased basis, respectively, year-over-year. The rebased comparison includes the acquisition of EchoStar's Puerto Rico and USVI prepaid mobile customer base on September 3, 2024, which contributed $10 million of revenue in each of the current and corresponding prior-year quarters. Residential fixed revenue declined by 2% year-over-year, on both a reported and rebased basis, primarily due to lower ARPU caused by retention-related discounts. Residential mobile revenue was 16% and 20% lower compared to the prior-year period on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. This was driven by a reduction in mobile subscribers and ARPU, year-over-year, impacted by disruption related to the migration of customers to our mobile network, and lower equipment sales due to promotional activity. B2B revenue declined by 21% year-over-year, on both a reported and rebased basis, primarily reflecting the cancellation of the FCC's Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) which led to a reduction of 61,000 mobile postpaid subs over the past year as well as a reduction in subscribers related to migration challenges and associated credits issued for billing adjustments.



Sequentially, revenue grew by 3% on a reported basis driven by the EchoStar acquisition, and prepaid subscribers grew organically for the third consecutive quarter.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 13% on a reported basis and 9% on a rebased basis, year-over-year. Reported performance benefited from a $7 million positive foreign exchange impact as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The strong year-over-year rebased performance was mainly driven by higher mobile revenue, primarily due to postpaid subscriber growth, and an increase in B2B project-related revenue.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) was $128 million and $113 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and ($48 million) and $518 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating income increased during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding period in 2023, mostly driven by the net effect of (i) lower depreciation and amortization, (ii) an increase in impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, and (iii) an increase in share-based compensation and other Employee Incentive Plan-related expense. We reported an operating loss during the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to operating income during the corresponding period in 2023, primarily due to the net effect of (i) the impairment of the goodwill balance at Liberty Puerto Rico (ii) a decline in Adjusted OIBDA and (iii) a decrease in depreciation and amortization expense.

($48 million) and $518 million for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Year ended December 31, Increase (decrease) December 31, Increase (decrease) 2024 2023 % Rebased % 2024 2023 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 168.0 $ 160.0 5 6 $ 633.3 $ 596.9 6 7 C&W Panama 79.4 66.7 19 19 269.7 227.7 18 18 Liberty Networks 61.1 61.5 (1 ) — 242.7 261.5 (7 ) (7 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 79.9 103.9 (23 ) (24 ) 308.3 485.5 (36 ) (37 ) Liberty Costa Rica 67.0 57.9 16 11 229.5 203.1 13 7 Corporate (28.1 ) (18.1 ) (55 ) (55 ) (89.8 ) (73.1 ) (23 ) (23 ) Total $ 427.3 $ 431.9 (1 ) (2 ) $ 1,593.7 $ 1,701.6 (6 ) (7 ) Operating income (loss) margin 11.1 % 9.7 % (1.1 )% 11.5 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 37.1 % 37.1 % 35.8 % 37.7 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 decreased by 1% and 6%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA declined in Q4 and the FY as organic reductions in Liberty Puerto Rico were partly offset by growth in C&W Panama, C&W Caribbean and Liberty Costa Rica.



Q4 2024 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 5% and 6% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 150 basis points year-over-year to 45% in the fourth quarter.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 19% on both a reported and rebased basis, driven by product mix and synergies from the Claro Panama acquisition.

Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA decreased by 1% on a reported basis and was flat on a rebased basis, year-over-year. The revenue decline in the quarter was offset by lower interconnect charges in the current year and a non-recurring cost in the prior-year period.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 23% and 24% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The performance was driven primarily by the impact of our aforementioned revenue decline, partly offset by the net impact of: (i) lower operating costs and expenses due to the termination of our TSA with AT&T following migration, (ii) increased bad debt charges largely related to equipment installment programs and (iii) lower staff costs due to efficiency programs.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 16% and 11% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned revenue growth. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by approximately 100 basis points year-over-year to 40% in the fourth quarter.

Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders

Net loss attributable to shareholders was $178 million and $657 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $103 million and $74 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 39.9 $ 40.8 $ 159.4 $ 178.1 New Build & Upgrade 58.3 56.2 160.4 158.7 Capacity 32.1 24.2 104.7 94.3 Baseline 92.5 68.0 246.6 234.9 Product & Enablers 17.3 17.4 54.2 64.9 Property & equipment additions 240.1 206.6 725.3 730.9 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (37.4 ) (26.1 ) (154.9 ) (143.8 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other (39.0 ) (18.4 ) (30.0 ) (2.1 ) Capital expenditures, net $ 163.7 $ 162.1 $ 540.4 $ 585.0

Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 20.9 % 17.8 % 16.3 % 16.2 %

Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 76.3 $ 61.3 $ 226.9 $ 235.1 C&W Panama 29.9 34.2 104.8 117.0 Liberty Networks 13.1 10.5 49.3 47.6 Liberty Puerto Rico 85.1 60.6 220.9 219.0 Liberty Costa Rica 26.1 29.1 81.4 75.3 Corporate 9.6 10.9 42.0 36.9 Property & equipment additions $ 240.1 $ 206.6 $ 725.3 $ 730.9

Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 20.6 % 16.7 % 15.5 % 16.4 % C&W Panama 14.3 % 16.6 % 13.7 % 15.8 % Liberty Networks 11.9 % 9.3 % 11.0 % 10.5 % Liberty Puerto Rico 26.9 % 17.1 % 17.5 % 15.4 % Liberty Costa Rica 15.5 % 19.5 % 13.3 % 13.7 %

New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 31,000 25,800 118,800 142,100 C&W Panama 12,200 21,300 49,300 115,300 Liberty Puerto Rico 16,500 9,100 55,000 50,500 Liberty Costa Rica 33,700 8,100 171,200 41,300 Total 93,400 64,300 394,300 349,200

Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash & Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024:

Debt Finance lease

obligations Debt and

finance lease

obligations Cash, cash

equivalents and

restricted cash

related to debt in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 2.5 $ — $ 2.5 $ 90.6 C&W2 4,915.4 — 4,915.4 523.0 Liberty Puerto Rico3 2,770.9 4.6 2,775.5 36.0 Liberty Costa Rica 450.0 — 450.0 17.7 Total $ 8,138.8 $ 4.6 $ 8,143.4 $ 667.3 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating loss ratio (16.2)x (15.3)x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating loss ratio (14.8)x (14.2)x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 4.9x 5.2x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.5x 4.8x Weighted average debt tenor5 4.1 years 3.6 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 6.2% 6.1% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $796.3 $710.1

Represents the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain letters of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing, debt related to the Tower Transactions, other debt and finance lease obligations. At December 31, 2024, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries' revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the December 31, 2024 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — December 31, 2024 vs September 30, 2024 Homes

Passed Fixed-line

Customer

Relationships Video RGUs Internet

RGUs Telephony

RGUs Total

RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile

Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 1,200 (6,700 ) (3,200 ) (5,500 ) (5,200 ) (13,900 ) (2,100 ) 4,300 2,200 The Bahamas — (700 ) — (300 ) (600 ) (900 ) 2,900 (1,500 ) 1,400 Trinidad and Tobago — (1,200 ) (1,700 ) (800 ) (300 ) (2,800 ) — — — Barbados — 400 (200 ) 800 (400 ) 200 (900 ) 1,800 900 Other 2,800 1,400 (100 ) 2,800 400 3,100 2,200 4,800 7,000 Total C&W Caribbean 4,000 (6,800 ) (5,200 ) (3,000 ) (6,100 ) (14,300 ) 2,100 9,400 11,500 C&W Panama 3,400 2,400 1,000 3,500 3,300 7,800 31,000 8,900 39,900 Total C&W 7,400 (4,400 ) (4,200 ) 500 (2,800 ) (6,500 ) 33,100 18,300 51,400 Liberty Puerto Rico 7,300 (2,100 ) 100 (1,100 ) 6,300 5,300 2,200 (21,700 ) (19,500 ) Liberty Costa Rica 11,700 3,800 5,300 4,300 5,700 15,300 5,300 16,400 21,700 Total Organic Change 26,400 (2,700 ) 1,200 3,700 9,200 14,100 40,600 13,000 53,600 Q4 2024 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean - Other (Cayman) — — — — (4,400 ) (4,400 ) — — — C&W Caribbean - Jamaica 15,600 — — — — — — — — C&W Panama1 (19,300 ) (8,200 ) (8,200 ) — — (8,200 ) — — — Liberty Puerto Rico2 — — — — — — 11,400 — 11,400 Total Q4 2024 Adjustments: (3,700 ) (8,200 ) (8,200 ) — (4,400 ) (12,600 ) 11,400 — 11,400 Net additions (losses) 22,700 (10,900 ) (7,000 ) 3,700 4,800 1,500 52,000 13,000 65,000

The non-organic adjustment to customer relationships and video subscribers reflects losses resulting from the announcement that we will shut down Claro Panama's DTH operations effective mid-January 2025. Represents adjustments associated with the migration to a new prepaid billing system.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 49.74 $ 48.06 3 % 4 % C&W Panama $ 38.45 $ 38.78 (1 %) (1 %) Liberty Puerto Rico $ 72.16 $ 71.60 1 % 1 % Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 41.41 $ 41.85 (1 %) (3 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 46.96 $ 45.78 3 % 3 %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 15.21 $ 15.62 (3 %) (2 %) C&W Panama $ 12.40 $ 12.28 1 % 1 % Liberty Puerto Rico3 $ 34.09 $ 40.17 (15 %) (15 %) Liberty Costa Rica4 $ 7.33 $ 7.01 5 % 2 % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 13.81 $ 13.96 (1 %) (1 %)

The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on a sequential basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-period figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the prior quarter amounts. The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were CRC 21,157 and CRC 21,888, respectively. The sequential mobile ARPU decline in Liberty Puerto Rico was impacted by a larger than normal amount of credits provided to customers in Q4, as well as higher handset insurance revenue in Q3. The mobile ARPU amount in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were CRC 3,745 and CRC 3,666, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategies, priorities and objectives, financial and operational performance, growth expectations; our digital strategy, product innovation and commercial plans and projects; subscriber growth; expectations on demand for connectivity in the region; the recovery by our Puerto Rico operations; the strength of our balance sheet and tenor of our debt; and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

