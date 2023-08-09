Liberty Latin America Reports Q2 & H1 2023 Results

Sequential financial and operational growth; Q2 reported revenue 2% higher





52,000 organic internet and postpaid mobile net adds in second quarter

Buyback acceleration in Q2; $132 million stock and convertible bond repurchases

Reconfirmed 2023 financial guidance

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q2”) and six months (“YTD” or “H1 2023”) ended June 30, 2023.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “Following a solid start to the year, we continued our momentum in the second quarter with sequential financial and operational growth and are well positioned to achieve our 2023 financial guidance.”

“Internet subscriber growth was led by C&W Caribbean and Panama, each generating more than 50% higher net additions year-over-year, as we continued to invest in Giga-Ready networks and create differentiated converged propositions. Postpaid mobile adds were driven by Costa Rica, where our business is the leading operator by overall market share, as well as continued growth in C&W Caribbean supported by the return of tourism in the region. Across fixed and mobile services, selective strategic price increases in several markets have landed well and will help underpin performance in the second half.”

“The group reported $1.1 billion in revenue, $140 million of operating income, and $445 million in Adjusted OIBDA in the second quarter. Operating income grew by $492 million, while a decline in reported Adjusted OIBDA was driven by the deconsolidation of VTR. Adjusted OIBDA was 4% higher on a rebased basis, year-over-year, as we continued to focus on efficiency and benefited from our structural operating leverage.”

“Capital allocation remains a key focus for us. Following the renewal of our buyback authorization earlier in the year, we accelerated activity in the second quarter, repurchasing $57 million of our equity and $74 million of convertible notes, close to three times our aggregate first quarter activity.”

“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we remain confident that we will achieve our 2023 financial guidance targets supported by continued subscriber additions and organic financial momentum, synergies from integration activities, particularly in Panama, and our focus on operating cost and capex discipline.”

Q2 Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: continued organic subscriber additions and financial growth 23,000 internet and mobile postpaid organic adds Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 9% and 8%, respectively

C&W Panama: synergies from prior year Claro Panamá acquisition drive strong growth Reported and rebased revenue growth of 28% and 4%, respectively Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 33% and 42%, respectively

Liberty Networks: solid performance Reported and rebased revenue growth of 2% and 5%, respectively Rebranded as “Liberty Networks”, focus on investing in infrastructure and enterprise solutions to meet our customers’ digital and connectivity needs

Liberty Puerto Rico: sequential mobile service revenue stable; Adj. OIBDA growth RGU adds drive fixed revenue growth YoY, postpaid mobile subscribers stable Migration to new mobile platform progressing

Liberty Costa Rica: postpaid operational momentum and strong Adj. OIBDA growth Prepaid to postpaid migration efforts drive postpaid adds Adj. OIBDA up 41% and 10% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively



FY 2023 LLA Financial Guidance – Reconfirmed

Adjusted OIBDA mid-to-high single digit rebased growth

P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~16%

Adjusted FCF of ~$300 million, before distributions to noncontrolling interests

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased



Growth1 H1 2023 H1 2022 YoY Growth /



(Decline) YoY Rebased



Growth1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,123 $ 1,216 (8 %) — % $ 2,227 $ 2,432 (8 %) 1 % Revenue (excluding VTR)2 $ 1,123 $ 1,066 5 % — % $ 2,227 $ 2,112 5 % 1 % Operating income (loss) $ 140 $ (353 ) N.M. $ 253 $ (168 ) N.M. Adjusted OIBDA3 $ 445 $ 461 (3 %) 4 % $ 852 $ 897 (5 %) 4 % Adjusted OIBDA3 (excluding VTR)2 $ 445 $ 423 5 % 4 % $ 852 $ 813 5 % 4 % Property & equipment additions $ 192 $ 192 — % $ 337 $ 367 (8 %) As a percentage of revenue 17 % 16 % 15 % 15 % Adjusted FCF before distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ 72 $ 75 $ 22 $ 19 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners $ (41 ) $ (2 ) $ (41 ) $ (2 ) Adjusted FCF4 $ 31 $ 73 $ (19 ) $ 17 Cash provided by operating activities $ 226 $ 225 $ 288 $ 347 Cash used by investing activities $ (159 ) $ (154 ) $ (291 ) $ (343 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ (97 ) $ 109 $ (133 ) $ 31

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Operating Highlights5 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Total customers 1,917,000 1,937,100 Organic customer additions (losses) (8,900 ) 23,900 Fixed RGUs 3,874,200 3,853,500 Organic RGU additions 34,900 56,300 Organic internet additions 18,700 29,400 Mobile subscribers 8,011,500 8,027,700 Organic mobile losses (8,000 ) (16,000 ) Organic postpaid additions 32,800 35,200

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Rebased % 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 356.3 $ 355.6 — — $ 710.1 $ 710.4 — — C&W Panama 180.8 141.6 28 4 346.1 268.8 29 4 Liberty Networks 118.6 116.4 2 5 227.3 224.0 1 5 Liberty Puerto Rico 352.0 362.8 (3 ) (3 ) 717.8 729.5 (2 ) (2 ) Liberty Costa Rica 135.2 108.0 25 (1 ) 264.4 215.4 23 1 VTR — 150.0 N.M. N.M. — 320.8 N.M. N.M. Corporate 5.6 5.5 2 2 12.0 11.1 8 8 Eliminations (25.8 ) (23.7 ) N.M. N.M. (51.2 ) (47.6 ) N.M. N.M. Total 1,122.7 1,216.2 (8 ) — $ 2,226.5 $ 2,432.4 (8 ) 1 Less: VTR — 150.0 — 320.8 Total excluding VTR2 $ 1,122.7 $ 1,066.2 5 — $ 2,226.5 $ 2,111.6 5 1

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue declined by 8% for each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Reported revenue declined in Q2 and H1 2023 as (1) the additions of $35 million and $70 million, respectively, from the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations (Claro Panamá) on July 1, 2022, (2) net foreign exchange benefits of $25 million and $39 million, respectively, and (3) organic growth in Liberty Networks and C&W Panama, were more than offset by negative year-over-year impacts of $150 million and $321 million, respectively, related to VTR’s deconsolidation following the formation of the Chile JV in October 2022.



Q2 2023 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue was flat year-over-year on a reported and rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue increased 1% on a reported and rebased basis. This was driven by growth in our average number of fixed subscribers, primarily in Jamaica where we added 41,000 RGUs over the past twelve months, and higher ARPU from our broadband and video services. Mobile revenue was up 6% on a reported and rebased basis. The increase was primarily due to a higher average number of postpaid mobile subscribers, driven by our continued focus on fixed-mobile convergence propositions. We have also continued to see an increase in inbound roaming revenue as tourism has recovered in the region. B2B revenue was 5% lower on both a reported and rebased basis. The discontinuation of a non-core transit services agreement at the beginning of 2023 at C&W Jamaica had a $10 million impact on revenue as compared to the prior year quarter. This translates to a 280 basis point and 760 basis point impact on C&W Caribbean’s total revenue and B2B revenue growth rates, respectively and more than offset underlying B2B growth in the period.

C&W Panama: revenue grew by 28% and 4% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of América Móvil’s Panama operations in the quarter. Fixed residential revenue was up 16% and 8% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by RGU additions of 60,000 over the past twelve months, following investments in our networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile revenue increased by 44% on a reported basis and declined 1% on a rebased basis. Subscription revenue was stable, however a reduction in interconnection revenue drove the year-over-year rebased decline. B2B revenue grew by 17% and 7% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year rebased performance was driven by increased revenue from government related projects and data services.

Liberty Networks: revenue grew by 2% and 5% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Growth on a rebased basis was driven by higher wholesale network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis, and growth in enterprise-related connectivity and managed services.

revenue grew by 2% and 5% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Growth on a rebased basis was driven by higher wholesale network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis, and growth in enterprise-related connectivity and managed services. Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was 3% lower on a reported and rebased basis. Residential fixed revenue growth was driven by net subscriber additions totaling 33,000 over the past twelve months. The prior year period also included the negative impact of credits issued to customers as a result of power outages. Residential mobile revenue was lower compared to the prior-year period. This was driven by: (1) lower ARPU from mobile services, due to a higher proportion of wearable devices, an increase in discounted plans and the impact of higher contract asset amortization following increases in handset sales and subsidy levels over the past twelve months, (2) lower roaming revenue, (3) reduced equipment sales in Q2 23 as subsidy levels were lowered, and (4) a decline in the average number of prepaid mobile subscribers. Sequentially, subscription revenue and ARPU were stable with overall revenue lower primarily due to reduced handset sales following a reduction in our handset subsidy levels.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 25% on a reported basis and declined by 1% on a rebased basis. Reported performance benefited from a $26 million positive foreign exchange impact year-over-year, as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. The year-over-year rebased performance was driven by lower fixed ARPU due to increased retention discounts and declines in higher ARPU plans. Mobile performance was flat compared to the prior-year period with continued commercial success migrating customers from prepaid to postpaid plans.

Operating Income (Loss)

Operating income (loss) was $140 million and ($353 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $253 million and ($168 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The improvements from operating loss to operating income are primarily due to the net impact of: (i) lower impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, mostly due to goodwill impairments recorded during the second quarter of 2022, (ii) higher depreciation and amortization and (iii) lower Adjusted OIBDA.



Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase (decrease) Six months ended Increase (decrease) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Rebased % 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 146.3 $ 134.5 9 8 $ 286.5 $ 264.4 8 8 C&W Panama 59.0 44.4 33 42 102.5 84.9 21 30 Liberty Networks 72.2 75.1 (4 ) (2 ) 135.8 137.7 (1 ) 1 Liberty Puerto Rico 141.3 146.1 (3 ) (3 ) 275.7 286.7 (4 ) (4 ) Liberty Costa Rica 50.1 35.6 41 10 95.3 65.8 45 18 VTR — 37.9 N.M. N.M. — 84.4 N.M. N.M. Corporate (23.6 ) (12.8 ) (84 ) (81 ) (44.0 ) (26.6 ) (65 ) (62 ) Total $ 445.3 $ 460.8 (3 ) 4 $ 851.8 $ 897.3 (5 ) 4 Less: VTR — 37.9 — 84.4 Total excluding VTR2 $ 445.3 $ 422.9 5 4 $ 851.8 $ 812.9 5 4

Operating income (loss) margin 12.4 % (29.0 )% 11.3 % (6.9 )% Adjusted OIBDA margin 39.7 % 37.9 % 38.3 % 36.9 % Adjusted OIBDA margin excl. VTR2 39.7 % 39.7 % 38.3 % 38.5 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Our reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 declined by 3% and 5%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. Reported Adjusted OIBDA declined in Q2 and H1 2023 as organic growth in C&W Panama, C&W Caribbean and Liberty Costa Rica was more than offset by the deconsolidation of VTR.



Q2 2023 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 9% and 8% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Performance was driven by lower direct costs, including declines in programming expenses. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by over 300 basis points year-over-year to 41%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 33% and 42%, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by the aforementioned revenue performance and value capture activities related to the Claro Panama acquisition.

Liberty Networks: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 4% and 2% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Our rebased performance was driven by (i) higher staff costs, (ii) lower amounts of capitalizable costs associated with licenses due to the term and nature of service offerings, and (iii) higher software license costs; offsetting the aforementioned revenue growth in the quarter.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 3% on a reported and rebased basis. The performance was driven by the net impact of our aforementioned revenue decline, lower direct costs, primarily due to reduced subsidies, and higher other operating costs year-over-year, including higher integration costs.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 41% and 10% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by favorable foreign exchange movements on non-CRC denominated costs and execution of our integration plan.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was $38 million and ($475 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and ($12 million) and ($394 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 44.6 $ 58.5 $ 91.5 $ 141.3 New Build & Upgrade 34.6 38.9 62.6 69.0 Capacity 26.2 29.3 45.6 53.9 Baseline 69.3 50.3 108.7 75.3 Product & Enablers 17.7 14.7 28.7 27.6 Property & equipment additions 192.4 191.7 337.1 367.1 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (36.0 ) (35.6 ) (71.9 ) (67.5 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other 2.6 (1.2 ) 7.9 19.5 Capital expenditures, net $ 159.0 $ 154.9 $ 273.1 $ 319.1 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 17.1 % 15.8 % 15.1 % 15.1 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 72.2 $ 48.9 $ 118.2 $ 92.9 C&W Panama 25.9 26.4 45.5 41.4 Liberty Networks 13.1 12.7 23.9 20.3 Liberty Puerto Rico 54.0 46.5 101.7 91.0 Liberty Costa Rica 17.6 15.3 30.3 25.2 VTR — 35.0 — 79.7 Corporate 9.6 6.9 17.5 16.6 Property & equipment additions $ 192.4 $ 191.7 $ 337.1 $ 367.1

Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 20.3 % 13.8 % 16.6 % 13.1 % C&W Panama 14.3 % 18.6 % 13.1 % 15.4 % Liberty Networks 11.0 % 10.9 % 10.5 % 9.1 % Liberty Puerto Rico 15.3 % 12.8 % 14.2 % 12.5 % Liberty Costa Rica 13.0 % 14.2 % 11.5 % 11.7 % VTR N/A 23.3 % N/A 24.8 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 39,200 36,900 83,400 68,200 C&W Panama 25,600 46,000 52,800 90,300 Liberty Puerto Rico 15,600 7,100 24,500 14,500 Liberty Costa Rica 13,400 11,000 23,000 24,700 VTR — 51,600 — 116,600 Total 93,800 152,600 183,700 314,300

Table excludes Liberty Networks as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023:

Debt Finance lease obligations Debt and finance



lease obligations Cash, cash equivalents



and restricted cash



related to debt in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 303.8 $ — $ 303.8 $ 109.9 C&W2 4,640.3 — 4,640.3 474.6 Liberty Puerto Rico3 2,633.4 5.5 2,638.9 21.5 Liberty Costa Rica 456.4 2.5 458.9 34.9 Total $ 8,033.9 $ 8.0 $ 8,041.9 $ 640.9 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 15.8x 17.8x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 14.5x 16.3x Consolidated gross leverage ratio4 4.7x 4.9x Consolidated net leverage ratio4 4.3x 4.5x Weighted average debt tenor5 4.8 years 5.0 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 5.9% 5.9% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)6 $956.9 $957.3

Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, Liberty Networks and C&W Panama reportable segments. Cash amount includes restricted cash that serves as collateral against certain lines of credit associated with the funding received from the FCC to continue to expand and improve our fixed network in Puerto Rico. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing and finance lease obligations. At June 30, 2023, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the June 30, 2023 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — June 30, 2023 vs March 31, 2023 Homes



Passed Two-way



Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video



RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total



RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 3,700 3,800 4,300 (900 ) 5,800 5,800 10,700 (400 ) 8,300 7,900 The Bahamas — 100 (200 ) 1,100 1,800 400 3,300 (300 ) (100 ) (400 ) Trinidad and Tobago — — (2,600 ) (800 ) (2,400 ) (800 ) (4,000 ) — — — Barbados — — — 200 200 (400 ) — (4,200 ) 2,200 (2,000 ) Other (100 ) (100 ) 1,700 (200 ) 1,100 (1,400 ) (500 ) (8,800 ) 5,800 (3,000 ) Total C&W Caribbean 3,600 3,800 3,200 (600 ) 6,500 3,600 9,500 (13,700 ) 16,200 2,500 C&W Panama 10,100 10,100 5,800 2,400 7,700 6,400 16,500 (24,200 ) 1,500 (22,700 ) Total C&W 13,700 13,900 9,000 1,800 14,200 10,000 26,000 (37,900 ) 17,700 (20,200 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 900 900 (16,300 ) (1,300 ) 5,800 2,300 6,800 (15,600 ) (3,400 ) (19,000 ) Liberty Costa Rica 11,600 11,500 (1,600 ) (3,200 ) (1,300 ) 6,600 2,100 12,700 18,500 31,200 Total Organic Change 26,200 26,300 (8,900 ) (2,700 ) 18,700 18,900 34,900 (40,800 ) 32,800 (8,000 ) Q2 2023 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica — — — — — — — (8,200 ) — (8,200 ) C&W Caribbean – Other 7,800 7,800 — — — — — — — — Liberty Costa Rica — — (11,200 ) (10,900 ) (2,100 ) (1,200 ) (14,200 ) — — — Total Q2 2023 Adjustments: 7,800 7,800 (11,200 ) (10,900 ) (2,100 ) (1,200 ) (14,200 ) (8,200 ) — (8,200 ) Net Adds (Losses) 34,000 34,100 (20,100 ) (13,600 ) 16,600 17,700 20,700 (49,000 ) 32,800 (16,200 )

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 48.99 $ 48.55 1 % 1 % C&W Panama $ 37.64 $ 37.74 — % — % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 76.40 $ 73.95 3 % 3 % Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 47.09 $ 45.64 3 % (1 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 46.32 $ 46.04 1 % 1 %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 14.02 $ 13.91 1 % 1 % C&W Panama $ 11.07 $ 10.68 4 % 4 % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 39.10 $ 38.90 1 % 1 % Liberty Costa Rica3 $ 6.62 $ 6.42 3 % (1 %) Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 12.53 $ 12.25 2 % 2 %

The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on sequential basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-period figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the sequential prior quarter amounts. The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were CRC 25,451 and CRC 25,677, respectively. The mobile ARPU amount in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were CRC 3,579 and CRC 3,609, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategies, priorities and objectives, performance, guidance and growth expectations for 2023; our digital strategy, product innovation and commercial plans and projects; subscriber growth; expectations on demand for connectivity in the region; our anticipated integration plans, synergies, opportunities and integration costs in Puerto Rico following the AT&T Acquisition, in Costa Rica following the acquisition of Telefónica’s Costa Rica business and in Panama following the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations; the strength of our balance sheet and tenor of our debt; our share repurchase program; and other information and statements that are not historical fact.

