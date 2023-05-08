Liberty Latin America Reports Q1 2023 Results

Solid start to the year; on-track to achieve guidance

65,000 organic broadband and postpaid mobile net adds

Integration efforts progressing well; significant synergy benefits anticipated

Additional share repurchase authorization of up to $200 million

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced its financial and operating results for the three months (“Q1”) ended March 31, 2023.

CEO Balan Nair commented, “We had a good start to the year, delivering solid subscriber growth in the first quarter and remain on track to achieve our 2023 financial guidance targets.”

“We added internet and mobile postpaid subscribers across all of our reporting segments in Q1. Broadband additions were particularly strong led by improved performance in C&W Caribbean as we continue to make our networks Giga-Ready and delight our customers with differentiated converged propositions. In connection with our enhanced services and offers, we recently implemented nominal price increases in select markets to reflect the added value being delivered to our customers, in most cases, these rate adjustments follow several years without any increase.”

“Inorganically, 2023 is a key year as we work to complete our integrations in Puerto Rico, Panama and Costa Rica, which will deliver significant value for our stakeholders. We have started to migrate prepaid mobile customers onto our own platform in Puerto Rico and are taking swift action to drive synergies in Panama following the removal of integration-related restrictions in January.”

“We remain confident in our cash generation for the business, and have renewed our buyback authorization for up to an additional $200 million through the end of 2025.”

“Our first quarter performance provides a solid foundation for 2023. As we progress through the year, we plan to maintain a relentless focus on delivering value for our customers, executing our integration initiatives, and driving further growth for shareholders.”

Business Highlights

C&W Caribbean: strong start to the year Broadband and mobile postpaid organic adds more than doubled YoY Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 8%

C&W Panama: investments and acquisition benefits drive growth Reported and rebased revenue growth of 30% and 4%, respectively Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 7% and 16%, respectively

C&W Networks & LatAm: solid financial momentum Reported and rebased revenue growth of 1% and 6%, respectively Reported and rebased Adj. OIBDA growth of 2% and 4%, respectively

Liberty Puerto Rico: sequential Adj. OIBDA improvement Broadband subscriber growth continuing to drive fixed revenue growth YoY Migration of prepaid mobile customers to new Liberty Puerto Rico platform underway

Liberty Costa Rica: strong operational and financial performance Over 15,000 broadband and mobile postpaid organic adds Adj. OIBDA up 50% and 28% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively



FY 2023 LLA Financial Guidance – Reconfirmed

Adjusted OIBDA mid-to-high single digit rebased growth

P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~16%

Adjusted FCF of ~$300 million, before distributions to noncontrolling interests

Share Repurchase Program

On February 22, 2022, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program. The program authorized us to repurchase from time to time up to $200 million of our Class A common shares and/or Class C common shares through December 2024. At March 31, 2023, the remaining amount authorized for share repurchases under the share repurchase program was $32 million.

On May 8, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized us to repurchase from time to time up to an additional $200 million of our Class A common shares and/or Class C common shares under our share repurchase program through December 2025.

Financial and Operating Highlights

Financial Highlights Q1 2023 Q1 2022 YoY Growth / (Decline) YoY Rebased Growth1 (USD in millions) Revenue $ 1,104 $ 1,216 (9 %) 1 % Revenue (excluding VTR)2 $ 1,104 $ 1,045 6 % Operating income $ 113 $ 185 (39 %) Adjusted OIBDA3 $ 407 $ 437 (7 %) 4 % Adjusted OIBDA3 (excluding VTR)2 $ 407 $ 390 4 % Property & equipment additions $ 145 $ 175 (18 %) As a percentage of revenue 13 % 14 % Adjusted FCF4 $ (50 ) $ (56 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 62 $ 122 Cash used by investing activities $ (132 ) $ (189 ) Cash used by financing activities $ (35 ) $ (78 )

Operating Highlights5 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Total customers 1,937,100 3,227,600 Organic customer additions (losses) 23,900 (7,900 ) Fixed RGUs 3,853,500 6,453,300 Organic RGU additions 56,300 3,200 Organic internet additions 29,400 13,700 Mobile subscribers 8,027,700 7,590,000 Organic mobile (losses) additions (16,000 ) 49,700 Organic postpaid additions 35,200 121,100

* Q1 2023 figures include mobile subscribers related to the Claro Panama Acquisition, which was completed on July 1, 2022, and are therefore not included in Q1 2022 subscriber data. Q1 2023 figures exclude VTR as it was deconsolidated in October 2022 in connection with the closing of our joint venture in Chile with América Móvil.

Revenue Highlights

The following table presents (i) revenue of each of our segments and corporate operations for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) March 31, 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 353.8 $ 354.8 — (1 ) C&W Panama 165.3 127.2 30 4 C&W Networks & LatAm 108.7 107.6 1 6 Liberty Puerto Rico 365.8 366.7 — — Liberty Costa Rica 129.2 107.4 20 4 VTR — 170.8 N.M. N.M. Corporate 6.4 5.6 14 14 Eliminations (25.4 ) (23.9 ) N.M. N.M. Total 1,103.8 1,216.2 (9 ) 1 Less: VTR — 170.8 Total excluding VTR2 $ 1,103.8 $ 1,045.4 6

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Reported revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 declined by 9%. Reported revenue declined in Q1 as (1) the addition of $35 million from the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations (Claro Panama) on July 1, 2022, (2) a net foreign exchange benefit of $14 million, and (3) organic growth in C&W Networks & LatAm and C&W Panama, were more than offset by the negative year-over-year impact of VTR’s deconsolidation further to the formation of the Chile JV in October 2022.



Q1 2023 Revenue Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: revenue was flat on a reported basis and declined by 1% on a rebased basis. Fixed residential revenue decreased 3% on a reported and rebased basis. This was driven by reduced ARPU and revenue reduction related to the removal of certain programming rights, partly offset by a higher average number of fixed subscribers. Mobile revenue was up 11% on a reported basis and by 10% on a rebased basis. The increase is primarily attributable to higher average numbers of postpaid mobile subscribers, year-over-year, driven by growth from fixed-mobile convergence efforts. There has also been an increase in inbound roaming revenue as tourism has recovered in the region. B2B revenue was 5% lower on both a reported and rebased basis. Underlying B2B growth was more than offset by the discontinuation of a non-core voice transit services arrangement in C&W Jamaica, which contributed $10 million of revenue in the prior-year period with a slightly negative gross margin.

C&W Panama: revenue grew by 30% and 4% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported performance benefited from the inclusion of América Móvil’s Panama operations in the quarter. Fixed residential revenue was up 15% and 6% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by RGU additions over the past twelve months, resulting from investments in our networks, products and commercial activities. Mobile revenue increased by 47% on a reported basis and 2% on a rebased basis. Increased usage and ARPU levels drove rebased growth, more than offsetting volume reduction in our prepaid subscriber base. B2B revenue grew by 20% and 7% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. The year-over-year rebased performance was driven by growth in mobile services and an increase in the volume of certain government-related projects.

C&W Networks & LatAm: revenue grew by 1% and 6% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Growth on a rebased basis was driven by higher subsea network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis, and growth in B2B service-related connectivity and managed services.

revenue grew by 1% and 6% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Growth on a rebased basis was driven by higher subsea network revenue associated with a significant customer that is recognized on a cash basis, and growth in B2B service-related connectivity and managed services. Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue was flat on a reported and rebased basis. Residential fixed revenue growth was driven by subscriber additions over the past twelve months, partly offset by reduced ARPU. Residential mobile revenue was lower compared to the prior-year period, as higher volumes of handset sales were more than offset by (1) lower ARPU from mobile services, including the impact of higher contract asset amortization driven by increases in handset sales and subsidy levels, and (2) a decline in the average number of prepaid mobile subscribers. Sequentially, subscription revenue and ARPU was stable with overall revenue lower driven by the step down from seasonally strong handset sales in the fourth quarter. B2B revenue growth was driven by increased data services volumes and new customers.

Liberty Costa Rica: revenue grew by 20% and 4% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported performance benefited from a $16 million positive foreign exchange impact year-over-year, as the Costa Rican colon appreciated against the U.S. dollar. Rebased growth was driven by our mobile operations, with strong postpaid subscriber additions over the past twelve months.

Operating Income

Operating income was $113 million and $185 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. We reported lower operating income during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared with the corresponding period in 2022, primarily due to the net impact of (i) a decline in Adjusted OIBDA and (ii) increases in impairment, restructuring and other operating items, net, and depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted OIBDA Highlights

The following table presents (i) Adjusted OIBDA of each of our reportable segments and our corporate category for the periods indicated and (ii) the percentage change from period-to-period on both a reported and rebased basis:

Three months ended March 31, Increase (decrease) 2023 2022 % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts C&W Caribbean $ 140.2 $ 129.9 8 8 C&W Panama 43.5 40.5 7 16 C&W Networks & LatAm 63.6 62.6 2 4 Liberty Puerto Rico 134.4 140.6 (4 ) (4 ) Liberty Costa Rica 45.2 30.2 50 28 VTR — 46.5 N.M. N.M. Corporate (20.4 ) (13.8 ) (48 ) (44 ) Total $ 406.5 $ 436.5 (7 ) 4 Less: VTR — 46.5 Total excluding VTR2 $ 406.5 $ 390.0 4 Operating income margin 10.2 % 15.2 % Adjusted OIBDA margin 36.8 % 35.9 % Adjusted OIBDA margin excl. VTR2 36.8 % 37.3 %

N.M. – Not Meaningful.

Our reported Adjusted OIBDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 7% lower, as compared to the corresponding prior-year period. Reported Adjusted OIBDA performance in Q1 was primarily driven by the deconsolidation of VTR.



Q1 2023 Adjusted OIBDA Growth – Segment Highlights

C&W Caribbean: Adjusted OIBDA increased by 8% on a reported and rebased basis. Performance was driven by lower direct costs, primarily those related to programming rights. Our Adjusted OIBDA margin improved by ~300 basis points year-over-year to 40%.

C&W Panama: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 7% and 16%, respectively. Rebased growth was driven by the aforementioned revenue performance and value capture activities related to the Claro Panama acquisition.

C&W Networks & LatAm: Adjusted OIBDA increased on a reported and rebased basis by 2% and 4%, respectively. Our rebased performance was driven by revenue growth.

Liberty Puerto Rico: Adjusted OIBDA declined by 4% on a reported and rebased basis. The decline was driven by higher operating costs, partly offset by lower direct costs following equipment credits received in Q1 2023 related to historical handset purchases.

Liberty Costa Rica: Adjusted OIBDA grew by 50% and 28% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Rebased performance was driven by the aforementioned rebased revenue growth, favorable foreign exchange movements on non-CRC denominated costs and execution of the integration plan.

Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Shareholders

Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders was ($50 million) and $81 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Property & Equipment Additions and Capital Expenditures

The table below highlights the categories of the property and equipment additions (P&E Additions) for the indicated periods and reconciles to cash paid for capital expenditures, net.

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 USD in millions Customer Premises Equipment $ 46.9 $ 82.8 New Build & Upgrade 28.0 30.1 Capacity 19.4 24.6 Baseline 39.4 25.0 Product & Enablers 11.0 12.9 Property & equipment additions 144.7 175.4 Assets acquired under capital-related vendor financing arrangements (35.9 ) (31.9 ) Changes in current liabilities related to capital expenditures and other 5.3 20.7 Capital expenditures, net $ 114.1 $ 164.2 Property & equipment additions as % of revenue 13.1 % 14.4 % Property & Equipment Additions: C&W Caribbean $ 46.0 $ 44.0 C&W Panama 19.6 15.0 C&W Networks & LatAm 10.8 7.6 Liberty Puerto Rico 47.7 44.5 Liberty Costa Rica 12.7 9.9 VTR — 44.7 Corporate 7.9 9.7 Property & equipment additions $ 144.7 $ 175.4 Property & Equipment Additions as a Percentage of Revenue by Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean 13.0 % 12.4 % C&W Panama 11.9 % 11.8 % C&W Networks & LatAm 9.9 % 7.1 % Liberty Puerto Rico 13.0 % 12.1 % Liberty Costa Rica 9.8 % 9.2 % VTR N/A 26.2 % New Build and Homes Upgraded by Reportable Segment1: C&W Caribbean 44,200 31,300 C&W Panama 27,200 44,300 Liberty Puerto Rico 8,900 7,400 Liberty Costa Rica 9,600 13,700 VTR — 65,000 Total 89,900 161,700

Table excludes C&W Networks & LatAm as that segment only provides B2B-related services.

Summary of Debt, Finance Lease Obligations and Cash and Cash Equivalents

The following table details the U.S. dollar equivalent balances of the outstanding principal amounts of our debt and finance lease obligations, and cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2023:

Debt Finance lease



obligations Debt and



finance lease



obligations Cash and



cash equivalents in millions Liberty Latin America1 $ 378.2 $ — $ 378.2 $ 84.0 C&W2 4,533.1 — 4,533.1 493.8 Liberty Puerto Rico 2,633.4 5.6 2,639.0 61.0 Liberty Costa Rica 456.4 3.0 459.4 33.0 Total $ 8,001.1 $ 8.6 $ 8,009.7 $ 671.8 Consolidated Leverage and Liquidity Information: March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Consolidated debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 17.8x 15.0x Consolidated net debt and finance lease obligations to operating income ratio 16.3x 13.5x Consolidated gross leverage ratio3 4.9x 5.1x Consolidated net leverage ratio3 4.5x 4.6x Weighted average debt tenor4 5.0 years 4.9 years Fully-swapped borrowing costs 5.9% 5.7% Unused borrowing capacity (in millions)5 $957.3 $898.7

Represents the amount held by Liberty Latin America on a standalone basis plus the aggregate amount held by subsidiaries of Liberty Latin America that are outside our borrowing groups. Represents the C&W borrowing group, including the C&W Caribbean, C&W Networks & LatAm and C&W Panama reportable segments. Consolidated leverage ratios are non-GAAP measures. The December 31, 2022 leverage ratios exclude the Adjusted OIBDA of VTR in light of the deconsolidation of VTR that occurred in connection with the formation of the Chile JV in October 2022. For additional information, including definitions of our consolidated leverage ratios and required reconciliations, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations below. For purposes of calculating our weighted average tenor, total debt excludes vendor financing and finance lease obligations. At March 31, 2023, the full amount of unused borrowing capacity under our subsidiaries’ revolving credit facilities was available to be borrowed, both before and after completion of the March 31, 2023 compliance reporting requirements.

Quarterly Subscriber Variance

Fixed and Mobile Subscriber Variance Table — March 31, 2023 vs December 31, 2022 Homes



Passed Two-way



Homes



Passed Fixed-line



Customer



Relationships Video



RGUs Internet



RGUs Telephony



RGUs Total



RGUs Prepaid Postpaid Total Mobile



Subscribers C&W Caribbean: Jamaica 6,800 6,700 5,500 (700 ) 7,400 9,100 15,800 13,400 9,300 22,700 The Bahamas — (100 ) (1,100 ) 700 1,600 200 2,500 (2,000 ) (100 ) (2,100 ) Trinidad and Tobago — — (2,800 ) (300 ) (2,100 ) 1,200 (1,200 ) — — — Barbados — — 300 200 700 (200 ) 700 (1,700 ) 2,200 500 Other — — (100 ) (400 ) 2,900 100 2,600 (2,400 ) 8,100 5,700 Total C&W Caribbean 6,800 6,600 1,800 (500 ) 10,500 10,400 20,400 7,300 19,500 26,800 C&W Panama 9,300 9,400 3,200 2,900 9,000 6,700 18,600 (71,800 ) 900 (70,900 ) Total C&W 16,100 16,000 5,000 2,400 19,500 17,100 39,000 (64,500 ) 20,400 (44,100 ) Liberty Puerto Rico 1,600 1,600 17,100 (100 ) 7,500 2,700 10,100 (15,700 ) 1,400 (14,300 ) Liberty Costa Rica 7,700 7,800 1,800 (400 ) 2,400 5,200 7,200 29,000 13,400 42,400 Total Organic Change 25,400 25,400 23,900 1,900 29,400 25,000 56,300 (51,200 ) 35,200 (16,000 ) Q1 2023 Adjustments: C&W Caribbean – Jamaica — — — — — — — (10,700 ) — (10,700 ) C&W Caribbean – Other 6,800 6,800 — — — — — — — — C&W Panama1 — — (3,400 ) (2,700 ) (3,400 ) (2,400 ) (8,500 ) (115,100 ) — (115,100 ) Liberty Costa Rica 14,000 14,000 (8,100 ) (5,400 ) (6,500 ) (1,900 ) (13,800 ) — — — Total Q1 2023 Adjustments: 20,800 20,800 (11,500 ) (8,100 ) (9,900 ) (4,300 ) (22,300 ) (125,800 ) — (125,800 ) Net Adds 46,200 46,200 12,400 (6,200 ) 19,500 20,700 34,000 (177,000 ) 35,200 (141,800 )

The mobile non-organic adjustment relates to a change to the policy associated with prepaid subscribers, whereby a revenue generating event greater than $3 must occur for a subscriber to be included in the count.

ARPU per Customer Relationship

The following table provides ARPU per customer relationship for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 48.55 $ 48.81 (1 %) (1 %) C&W Panama $ 37.74 $ 36.68 3 % 3 % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 73.95 $ 74.29 — % — % Liberty Costa Rica2 $ 43.89 $ 40.27 9 % 1 % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 46.04 $ 45.97 — % — %

Mobile ARPU

The following table provides ARPU per mobile subscriber for the indicated periods:

Three months ended FX-Neutral1 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 % Change % Change Reportable Segment: C&W Caribbean $ 13.85 $ 14.31 (3 %) (3 %) C&W Panama $ 10.68 $ 9.97 7 % 7 % Liberty Puerto Rico $ 38.90 $ 38.91 — % — % Liberty Costa Rica3 $ 6.42 $ 5.90 9 % — % Cable & Wireless Borrowing Group $ 12.23 $ 11.98 2 % 2 %

The FX-Neutral change represents the percentage change on sequential basis adjusted for FX impacts and is calculated by adjusting the current-period figures to reflect translation at the foreign currency rates used to translate the sequential prior quarter amounts. The ARPU per customer relationship amounts in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were CRC 24,692 and CRC 24,512, respectively. The mobile ARPU amount in Costa Rican colones for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were CRC 3,609 and CRC 3,597, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategies, priorities and objectives, performance, guidance and growth expectations for 2023; our digital strategy, product innovation and commercial plans and projects; subscriber growth; expectations on demand for connectivity in the region; our anticipated integration plans, synergies, opportunities and integration costs in Puerto Rico following the AT&T Acquisition, in Costa Rica following the acquisition of Telefónica’s Costa Rica business and in Panama following the acquisition of América Móvil’s Panama operations; the strength of our balance sheet and tenor of our debt; our share repurchase program; and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of our control, such as hurricanes and other natural disasters, political or social events, and pandemics, such as COVID-19, the uncertainties surrounding such events, the ability and cost to restore networks in the markets impacted by hurricanes or generally to respond to any such events; the continued use by subscribers and potential subscribers of our services and their willingness to upgrade to our more advanced offerings; our ability to meet challenges from competition, to manage rapid technological change or to maintain or increase rates to our subscribers or to pass through increased costs to our subscribers; the effects of changes in laws or regulation; general economic factors; our ability to successfully acquire and integrate new businesses and realize anticipated efficiencies from acquired businesses; the availability of attractive programming for our video services and the costs associated with such programming; our ability to achieve forecasted financial and operating targets; the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation; the ability of our operating companies to access cash of their respective subsidiaries; the impact of our operating companies’ future financial performance, or market conditions generally, on the availability, terms and deployment of capital; fluctuations in currency exchange and interest rates; the ability of suppliers and vendors to timely deliver quality products, equipment, software, services and access; our ability to adequately forecast and plan future network requirements including the costs and benefits associated with network expansions; and other factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

