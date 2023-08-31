Home Business Wire Liberty Latin America Publishes 2022 ESG Report
Liberty Latin America Publishes 2022 ESG Report

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today released its third ESG report showcasing the Company’s commitment to responsible environment, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices across its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report can be found on the company website here.


Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, “Across Liberty Latin America, we believe deeply in how we work and live – with integrity, honesty, transparency, and a shared belief in doing the right thing. Our 2022 ESG report shows the progress we are making on our journey to become an even more sustainable business. We are proud of our achievements but know there will always be more to do and we are committed to having a positive impact across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

This year’s report highlights the Company’s Sustainability-Linked Bond issuance in Costa Rica, efforts to narrow the digital divide by providing access and training, and continued advocacy for greater equality, diversity, and inclusion across the region. In addition, the report demonstrates the connection with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and aligns with global efforts to advance important ESG matters.

The Company utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) framework for the Telecommunications Services industry and reports on data through December 31, 2022. Along with publishing direct (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions across Liberty Latin America, the 2022 report also includes Scope 3 emissions for four of the Company’s largest operations in Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

