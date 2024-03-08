LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA JOINS THE WEPS COMMUNITY DEMONSTRATING COMMITMENT TO WOMEN’S EQUALITY

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This International Women’s Day, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) has further demonstrated its commitment to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace and across communities by joining the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) community.





Across the region, Liberty Latin America is determined to work collaboratively to foster business practices that empower women including equal pay for work of equal value and zero tolerance for any forms of harassment in the workplace. The Company is already taking action in support of the seven WEPs with notable progress in a few areas.

In 2021, the Company launched its gender-based violence (GBV) policy which is available to the public on its website for other organizations to use as part of the global effort to stop violence in all forms.

In 2022, the Company partnered with the United Nations Foundation and the Spotlight Initiative to support the WithHer Fund providing resources to supporting local community development programs that are contributing to gender equality and women’s empowerment. Additionally, the Company worked together with the Society of Women Coders to launch an initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of women leaders in technology fields. The partnership provided the opportunity for 800 young women across the Caribbean and Latin America to participate in a 20-week virtual course focused on digital literacy, web development, and coding skills.

In 2023, the Company’s operations in Jamaica partnered with government bodies to establish a free helpline for survivors of gender-based violence and is working on plans to extend the offering to additional markets across the region in 2024.

Chief People Officer, Kerry Scott, commented, “In our seventh year of actively prioritizing gender equality, we continue to utilize International Women’s Day as an important moment to share our progress including the implementation of several new policies in the region such as paid parental leave, hybrid working environments, employee assistance programs, and in 2023, establishing our employee resource group, ELLAS, which has become a very proactive group seeking to empower women to thrive and reach their full potential through representation, allyship, support, and connection.”

Scott continued, “By agreeing to become a signatory of the WEPs, we continue to demonstrate our passion to make a difference and have a positive impact in our communities. We are making progress, but across our region there is still so much to do, and we plan to be on the forefront of driving the push for gender equality.”

This year, Liberty Latin America will invite its 10,000+ employees to participate in a company-wide event to learn more about the value women bring to the world and how to support women so they can be themselves, have a sense of belonging, and feel empowered to bring their best. In addition, the Company will host activities across the region through its ELLAS Employee Resource Group to foster a dialogue around how to be an ally for women, including how to support the woman next to them and to inspire a sense of belonging. Finally, a range of external programs in partnership with various businesses, non-profit organizations, and government bodies have been organized to advocate for gender equality from a grass roots and community-led perspective.

“International Women’s Day provides an opportunity for us to reinforce how we’re advocating and advancing equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace and in our communities through education and impactful actions. We can collectively forge a more inclusive world for women by embracing our differences and committing to #InspireInclusion,” Scott continued.

To learn more about Liberty Latin America’s efforts to drive Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, please visit https://www.lla.com/equality-diversity-and-inclusion.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kunal Patel



ir@lla.com

Media Relations:

Kim Larson



llacommunications@lla.com