LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA ANNOUNCES SOOMIT DATTA AS VP, INVESTOR RELATIONS

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that Soomit Datta has been appointed as VP, Investor Relations. In this role, he will be responsible for the Company’s investor relations strategy focused on enhancing shareholder value and market perception. Soomit will serve as the primary point of contact for investors and analysts, manage investor-related events and reporting, and support capital markets activities. He is replacing Kunal Patel, who has transitioned to a new role as VP, Operations working directly with Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America.

Chris Noyes, SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Liberty Latin America, said, “I am pleased to welcome Soomit to our team. He has deep industry expertise, strong relationships in the investor community, and a comprehensive understanding of our business. Soomit will be a great addition as we work to communicate our story and showcase the upside value creation opportunities to current and potential investors.”

Soomit brings over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and, since 2004, has been a Partner at New Street Research, where he has overseen coverage of the Latin American telecommunications, media, fintech, and payment industries including covering Liberty Latin America.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 30 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

Investor Relations:

Soomit Datta ir@lla.com

Media Relations:

Michael Coakley llacommunications@lla.com