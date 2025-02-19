Liberty Global Reports Q4 and FY 2024 Results

Achieved all full-year guidance targets at Telenet and VMO2, while VodafoneZiggo delivered stable revenue and met all other metrics

$2.2 billion cash balance supported by ~$900 million of non-core asset disposals; further $500 million to $750 million targeted in 2025

Successfully completed Sunrise spin in November; representing a CHF 3.0 billion1 tax-free dividend to Liberty Global shareholders

Record year for shareholder remuneration supported by ~$700 million buyback in 2024; announcing a further buyback program of up to 10% of shares outstanding in 2025

DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Global Ltd. today announced its Q4 2024 financial results.

CEO Mike Fries stated, “In 2024 we successfully managed through what continues to be a challenging competitive environment, including difficult prior year comparisons in Q4, to achieve all full-year guidance metrics across our Liberty Telecom businesses, with the exception of the stable revenue result at VodafoneZiggo. Fixed ARPU grew across all of our core Liberty Telecom assets during both the quarter and the full year, and in Belgium and the U.K. we delivered growth in broadband net adds for Q4. We're well-positioned to defend and grow market share, with our main brands underpinning value in premium segments and our flanker brands driving growth in low-cost segments, all underpinned by customer centricity, digital and AI initiatives, and our next-generation networks.

We continue to invest in our fiber-rich networks, with FTTH programs ramping across the U.K., Belgium, and Ireland. In the U.K., we now reach 6.4 million2 premises with fiber, and preparations for a fixed NetCo are progressing on track with a perimeter now defined. In Belgium, our fiber sharing agreement with Proximus is pending regulatory approval, and we've successfully secured commitments for a standalone €500 million capex facility for our NetCo in that market called Wyre. In mobile, VMO2 continues to advance its 5G network, with outdoor coverage now reaching 75% of the U.K., and further improvements to be underpinned by the acquisition of spectrum from Vodafone-Three, which is expected to occur later this year.

During the quarter, we successfully increased our stake in Formula E to 66%. As a global championship with ~400 million racing fans, the business is on an impressive trajectory, and with our control position we're excited to unlock its future growth potential. Elsewhere in our Liberty Growth portfolio, we continue rotating capital into scale-based businesses with unique opportunities to create value. Our top seven investments now account for 75% of the portfolio's FMV, and following the ~$900 million3 in proceeds from non-core asset disposals since October 2023, we're targeting a further $500 million to $750 million in 2025.

Our balance sheet remains strong, with over $2.2 billion(i) of consolidated cash, an average long-term debt tenor of ~5 years4, and no material debt repayments until 2028. The year-end cash balance reflects the $1.6 billion capital injection into Sunrise ahead of its November spin, funded by less than $1 billion of corporate cash, ~$420 million from the sale of our stake in All3Media, and Sunrise Adj FCF. Dividend distributions of ~$600 million were received from VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo during Q4.

2024 was a record year for shareholder remuneration at Liberty Global. In November we successfully distributed 100% of the shares of our Swiss subsidiary Sunrise to shareholders, resulting in a CHF 3 billion tax-free dividend. The combined trading performance of both LBTY and Sunrise has demonstrated the inherent value embedded in our telco businesses, with Sunrise now trading at nearly 8x Adj EBITDA (versus 5.5x for Liberty Global). On top of this, we completed a ~$700 million buyback program to repurchase ~10% of our shares during the year, ending with ~349 million shares outstanding.

In 2025 we remain laser-focused on unlocking further value for shareholders. We'll continue to position our Liberty Telecom assets for opportunistic transactions that crystallize and, in time, distribute value to shareholders. We will focus on the inherent value of our fixed networks and, specifically, seek to raise capital for our fiber NetCos in Belgium and the U.K. Finally, we continue to see compelling value in our stock and we're announcing today a buyback program of up to 10% of shares outstanding in 2025.

(i) Including amounts held under separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Q4 Operating Company Highlights

Telenet (Consolidated)

Telenet delivers on all 2024 financial guidance

Operating highlights: During Q4, Telenet delivered a return to positive broadband net adds of 3,200, supported by the nationwide launch of the BASE FMC offer in June last year. Since launching, BASE has sold over 25,000 broadband subscriptions. In mobile, the postpaid base declined modestly by 1,800, reflecting the intensely competitive market environment. FMC households increased by 12,200 to reach 861,000, Telenet's best quarterly performance in two years.

Financial highlights: Revenue of $781.5 million in Q4 2024 decreased 1.4% YoY on a reported basis and 0.4% on a rebased5 basis. The rebased decrease was primarily driven by a decline in the customer base, partially offset by (i) the 3.5% price rise and (ii) the continued shift towards higher tier broadband plans. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.7% YoY on a reported basis and 3.9% on a rebased basis to $311.0 million in Q4. The rebased decrease was primarily due to (a) higher staff-related expenses and (b) higher programming costs. Reported and rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions decreased 50.1% and 49.5%, respectively, to $45.9 million in Q4.

VMO2 (Nonconsolidated Joint Venture)

VMO2 achieves 2024 guidance, delivering synergies ahead of schedule and strong progress in network evolution

Operating highlights: VMO2 ended the year with another quarter of fixed customer growth, delivering net adds of 9,900 and fixed ARPU growth of 2.0%. Growth in the customer base was driven by improved performance on the nexfibre footprint, where quarterly net additions increased sequentially through the year, supported by build momentum and investment in sales and marketing. Positive growth in fixed ARPU continued, with a 2.0% increase YoY. In mobile, postpaid performance continued to improve through the year and returned to growth in Q4, with 15,600 net additions during the quarter.

VMO2 achieved record footprint expansion in 2024, growing its reach by an additional 1.3 million homes serviceable, and bringing the total gigabit footprint to 18.3 million homes at the end of the year. Expansion was primarily through build on behalf of nexfibre, including the transfer of Upp premises following the successful integration of the altnet. Meanwhile, the upgrade of VMO2's existing fixed network to fiber also continued apace across the year, with a total fiber footprint of 6.4 million premises when including the nexfibre footprint. Significant progress was also made in the evolution of VMO2's mobile network to 5G, with U.K. outdoor population coverage standing at 75% at the end of 2024. Later this year, VMO2 will acquire spectrum from Vodafone-Three following completion of the merger. The target of £540 million of annualized run-rate synergies five years post closing was achieved by the end of 2024, approximately 18 months ahead of the original target.

Financial highlights (in U.S. GAAP)6: Revenue12 of $3,478.8 million in Q4 2024 decreased 1.1% YoY on a reported basis and 4.0% YoY on a rebased basis. The rebased decrease was primarily due to the net effect of (i) a decrease in mobile revenue due to lower handset sales, (ii) a decrease in B2B revenue and (iii) an increase in residential fixed revenue, with each revenue category as defined and reported by the VMO2 JV. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA12 decreased 5.8% YoY on a reported basis and 8.6% YoY on a rebased basis to $1,126.5 million, including $27 million of opex costs to capture7. The YoY decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the net effect of (a) the aforementioned changes in revenue, (b) a handset inventory-related adjustment increasing cost of sales by approximately $27 million in Q4 2024, (c) a reduction in costs of $19 million in Q4 2023 due to a change in the contract terms of services provided by a related-party and (d) a benefit of approximately $16 million during Q4 2024 related to higher capitalized costs by the VMO2 JV due to a change in the terms of a related-party contract. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions12 decreased 36.2% YoY on a reported basis and 38.2% YoY on a rebased basis to $424.8 million, including $53 million of opex and capex costs to capture.

Financial highlights (in IFRS): Revenue of £2,716.2 million ($3,478.8 million) in Q4 2024 decreased 4.0% YoY on a rebased basis. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of £989.1 million ($1,267.0 million), including costs to capture, decreased 7.0% YoY on a rebased basis. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of £374.8 million ($480.1 million), including costs to capture, decreased 33.6% YoY on a rebased basis. The drivers of these IFRS changes are largely consistent with those under U.S. GAAP detailed above.

2025 Guidance (in IFRS, as guided by the VMO2 JV): Expect to deliver growth in revenue (excluding handsets and the impact of nexfibre construction) and growth in Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of nexfibre construction). Expect support from pricing, nexfibre penetration, and step down in the one-off opex investment in 2024. Expect P&E additions of £2.0 to £2.2 billion (excluding ROU additions), with continued elevated 5G and FTTH spend through Fibre Up. Expect Adjusted FCF and cash distributions to shareholders both in the range of £350 to £400 million.

For more information regarding the VMO2 JV, including full IFRS disclosures, please visit its investor relations page to access the Q4 earnings release.

(ii) U.S. GAAP guidance for the VMO2 JV cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as the VMO2 JV reports under IFRS and does not have U.S. GAAP forecasts for all components of their IFRS guidance. Quantitative reconciliations to net earnings/loss (including net earnings/loss growth rates) and cash flow from operating activities for the VMO2 JV's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FCF guidance cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts as they do not forecast (i) certain non-cash charges including: the components of non-operating income/expense, depreciation and amortization and impairment, restructuring and other operating items included in net earnings/loss, nor (ii) specific changes in working capital that impact cash flows from operating activities. The items they do not forecast may vary significantly from period to period.

VodafoneZiggo (Nonconsolidated Joint Venture)

VodafoneZiggo delivers a stable revenue result and achieved all other 2024 guidance

Operating highlights: During Q4, mobile postpaid net adds grew by 800. The broadband base contracted by 30,200 in the quarter amidst the continued promotional intensity in the market, as a 36,000 decline in Consumer was only partially offset by a 5,800 increase in B2B. Fixed ARPU growth in the quarter was supported by the fixed price indexation in July. In mobile, postpaid ARPU declined by 2.3%. FMC8 households grew by 1,700 during the quarter to reach 1.5 million at year end.

Financial highlights: Revenue decreased 3.4% YoY on a reported basis and 2.5% YoY on a rebased basis to $1,113.8 million in Q4. The rebased decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the consumer fixed customer base, (ii) lower out of bundle revenue and (iii) a decrease in low-margin handset sales, partially offset by growth in Ziggo Sport Totaal subscribers and continued growth in B2B revenue. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5.9% YoY on a reported basis and 4.8% on a rebased basis to $468.4 million in Q4. The rebased decrease was primarily driven by (a) the aforementioned decrease in revenue, (b) higher programming costs related to the UEFA broadcast, (c) wage increases related to the collective labor agreement and (d) an $8 million one-off impact following the sale of certain handset receivables during the quarter, partially offset by (1) cost control measures in customer service, IT, procurement and business contracting services and (2) lower energy costs. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions increased 3.7% YoY on a reported basis and 4.9% on a rebased basis to $254.8 million in Q4.

Liberty Global Consolidated Continuing Operations Q4 Highlights

Q4 revenue increased 9.7% YoY on a reported basis and 7.7% on a rebased basis to $1,123.2 million

Q4 earnings (loss) from continuing operations increased 169.4% YoY on a reported basis to $2,334.2 million

Q4 Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.4% YoY on a reported basis and 3.2% on a rebased basis to $247.8 million

Q4 property and equipment additions were 30.1% of revenue, as compared to 29.0% in Q4 2023

Balance sheet with nearly $3 billion of total liquidity 9 Comprised of $1.8 billion of cash, $0.4 billion of investments held under SMAs and over $0.7 billion of unused borrowing capacity 10

Blended, fully-swapped borrowing cost of 3.7% on a debt balance of $9.2 billion

Liberty Global (continuing operations) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 YoY Change

(reported) YoY Change

(rebased) YTD 2024 YoY Change

(reported) YoY Change

(rebased) Customers Organic customer net losses (8,800 ) (17,400 ) (56,600 ) Financial (in millions, except percentages) Revenue $ 1,123.2 $ 1,023.9 9.7 % 7.7 % $ 4,341.9 5.5 % 5.1 % Earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,334.2 $ (3,363.6 ) 169.4 % $ 1,869.1 151.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 247.8 $ 239.6 3.4 % 3.2 % $ 1,159.8 0.8 % 1.9 % P&E Additions $ 337.6 $ 296.5 13.9 % $ 1,061.9 4.7 % Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions $ (89.8 ) $ (56.9 ) (57.8 %) (69.2 %) $ 97.9 (28.0 %) (10.6 %) Cash provided by operating activities $ 667.1 $ 522.0 27.8 % $ 1,331.2 11.0 % Cash provided by investing activities $ 425.6 $ (750.2 ) 156.7 % $ 1,145.5 189.5 % Cash used by financing activities $ (162.7 ) $ (428.9 ) 62.1 % $ (806.2 ) (35.5 %) Adjusted FCF $ 324.2 $ 258.2 25.6 % $ 311.7 191.0 % Distributable Cash Flow $ 530.6 $ 258.2 105.5 % $ 518.1 (43.8 %)

Customer Growth

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Organic customer net additions (losses) by market Telenet (4,600 ) (12,600 ) (40,300 ) (61,900 ) VM Ireland (1,900 ) (3,900 ) (9,500 ) (18,300 ) UPC Slovakia (2,300 ) (900 ) (6,800 ) (5,200 ) Total (8,800 ) (17,400 ) (56,600 ) (85,400 ) VMO2 JV(i) 9,900 2,600 9,300 31,300 VodafoneZiggo JV(ii) (36,700 ) (47,200 ) (137,100 ) (123,200 )

______________________ (i) Fixed-line customer counts for the VMO2 JV in 2023 exclude Upp customers. (ii) Fixed-line customer counts for the VodafoneZiggo JV include certain B2B customers.

Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations was $2,334.2 million and ($3,363.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $1,869.1 million and ($3,659.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Financial Highlights

The following tables present (i) selected financial information for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for Consolidated Continuing Operations, Liberty Growth and Liberty Services and corporate are non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations, additional information on how these measures are defined and why we believe they are meaningful, see the Glossary.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) December 31, December 31, Revenue 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Continuing operations: Telenet $ 781.5 $ 792.5 (1.4 ) (0.4 ) $ 3,084.4 $ 3,089.2 (0.2 ) (0.4 ) VM Ireland 128.6 133.7 (3.8 ) (3.0 ) 491.4 506.1 (2.9 ) (2.9 ) Consolidated Liberty Telecom 910.1 926.2 (1.7 ) 3,575.8 3,595.3 (0.5 ) Liberty Growth(i) 35.1 16.1 118.0 N.M. 78.9 60.5 30.4 30.2 Liberty Services and corporate(ii) 223.5 144.8 54.4 47.1 934.7 715.7 30.6 32.2 Consolidated intercompany eliminations(iii) (45.5 ) (63.2 ) N.M. N.M. (247.5 ) (255.7 ) N.M. N.M. Total consolidated – continuing operations $ 1,123.2 $ 1,023.9 9.7 7.7 $ 4,341.9 $ 4,115.8 5.5 5.1 Nonconsolidated 50% owned Liberty Telecom: VMO2 JV(iv) $ 3,478.8 $ 3,516.1 (1.1 ) (4.0 ) $ 13,649.7 $ 13,574.1 0.6 (2.1 ) VodafoneZiggo JV(iv) $ 1,113.8 $ 1,153.5 (3.4 ) (2.5 ) $ 4,450.5 $ 4,450.5 — — Discontinued operations(v): Sunrise $ 367.6 $ 897.5 $ 2,903.1 $ 3,380.4 Intercompany eliminations (0.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.3 ) (4.8 ) Total discontinued operations $ 367.5 $ 896.6 $ 2,902.8 $ 3,375.6

_______________ N.M. - Not Meaningful (i) Amounts represent our Liberty Growth strategic platform, which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K. (ii) Amounts include our Liberty Services strategic platform and our corporate functions, each of which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K, as well as the impact to revenue resulting from our decision in May 2023 to market and sell certain of our internally-developed software to third parties. (iii) Amounts primarily relate to the revenue recognized within our T&I Function related to the Tech Framework, including ($102 million) and ($118 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to the elimination of Tech Framework revenues from Sunrise prior to the Spin-off. For additional information on the Tech Framework, see the Glossary. (iv) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 nonconsolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV's revenue. (v) Represents the results of the Sunrise transaction perimeter prior to the Spin-off. Intercompany eliminations primarily relate to transactions between our continuing and discontinued operations.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) December 31, December 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Continuing operations: Telenet $ 311.0 $ 326.5 (4.7 ) (3.9 ) $ 1,292.2 $ 1,315.2 (1.7 ) (2.0 ) VM Ireland 51.2 46.7 9.6 10.6 178.3 181.4 (1.7 ) (1.6 ) Consolidated Liberty Telecom 362.2 373.2 (2.9 ) 1,470.5 1,496.6 (1.7 ) Liberty Growth(i) (19.1 ) (3.3 ) (478.8 ) 4.6 (18.2 ) 1.0 N.M. (10.9 ) Liberty Services and corporate(ii) (75.2 ) (96.8 ) 22.3 16.7 (170.5 ) (216.1 ) 21.1 24.5 Consolidated intercompany eliminations(iii) (20.1 ) (33.5 ) N.M. N.M. (122.0 ) (131.1 ) N.M. N.M. Total consolidated – continuing operations $ 247.8 $ 239.6 3.4 3.2 $ 1,159.8 $ 1,150.4 0.8 1.9 Nonconsolidated 50% owned Liberty Telecom: VMO2 JV(iv)(v) $ 1,126.5 $ 1,195.7 (5.8 ) (8.6 ) $ 4,503.4 $ 4,531.3 (0.6 ) (3.3 ) VodafoneZiggo JV(iv) $ 468.4 $ 497.8 (5.9 ) (4.8 ) $ 2,033.9 $ 1,972.5 3.1 3.1 Discontinued operations(vi): Sunrise $ 116.7 $ 287.2 $ 1,002.8 $ 1,148.1 Intercompany eliminations 7.0 19.2 63.3 71.1 Total discontinued operations $ 123.7 $ 306.4 $ 1,066.1 $ 1,219.2

_______________ N.M. - Not Meaningful (i) Amounts represent our Liberty Growth strategic platform, which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K. (ii) Amounts include our Liberty Services strategic platform and our corporate functions, each of which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K. While certain of these functions provide services to investments included in our Liberty Growth strategic platform, we have not allocated these costs in our internal management reporting or external disclosures. (iii) Amounts primarily relate to the Adjusted EBITDA impact related to the Tech Framework, including ($76 million) and ($88 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to Tech Framework eliminations with Sunrise prior to the Spin-off. For additional information on the Tech Framework, see the Glossary. (iv) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 nonconsolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV's Adjusted EBITDA. (v) 2024 amounts for the VMO2 JV include the benefit of approximately $16 million and $62 million, respectively, related to higher capitalized costs by the VMO2 JV due to a change in the terms of a related-party contract. (vi) Represents the results of the Sunrise transaction perimeter prior to the Spin-off. Intercompany eliminations primarily relate to transactions between our continuing and discontinued operations.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Year ended Increase/(decrease) Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % 2024 2023 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Continuing operations: Telenet $ 45.9 $ 92.0 (50.1 ) (49.5 ) $ 415.6 $ 568.6 (26.9 ) (27.4 ) VM Ireland 3.1 (2.0 ) 255.0 255.6 4.9 4.7 4.3 2.3 Consolidated Liberty Telecom 49.0 90.0 (45.6 ) 420.5 573.3 (26.7 ) Liberty Growth(i) (33.5 ) (6.7 ) (400.0 ) (21.6 ) (38.0 ) (8.5 ) (347.1 ) (24.7 ) Liberty Services and corporate(ii) (94.5 ) (116.2 ) 18.7 13.7 (200.4 ) (335.7 ) 40.3 42.3 Consolidated intercompany eliminations(iii) (10.8 ) (24.0 ) N.M. N.M. (84.2 ) (93.1 ) N.M. N.M. Total consolidated – continuing operations $ (89.8 ) $ (56.9 ) (57.8 ) (69.2 ) $ 97.9 $ 136.0 (28.0 ) (10.6 ) Nonconsolidated 50% owned Liberty Telecom: VMO2 JV(iv) $ 424.8 $ 665.9 (36.2 ) (38.2 ) $ 1,842.1 $ 2,052.4 (10.2 ) (12.6 ) VodafoneZiggo JV(iv) $ 254.8 $ 245.8 3.7 4.9 $ 1,105.0 $ 982.7 12.4 12.4 Discontinued operations(v): Sunrise $ 68.3 $ 107.6 $ 536.0 $ 561.7 Intercompany eliminations 9.0 25.0 82.7 93.9 Total discontinued operations $ 77.3 $ 132.6 $ 618.7 $ 655.6

_______________ N.M. - Not Meaningful (i) Amounts represent our Liberty Growth strategic platform, which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K. (ii) Amounts include our Liberty Services strategic platform and our corporate functions, each of which is included in the "all other category" in the 10-K. (iii) Amounts primarily relate to eliminations related to the charges under the Tech Framework, including ($76 million) and ($88 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to Tech Framework eliminations with Sunrise prior to the Spin-off. For additional information on the Tech Framework, see the Glossary. (iv) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 nonconsolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV's Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions. (v) Represents the results of the Sunrise transaction perimeter prior to the Spin-off. Intercompany eliminations primarily relate to transactions between our continuing and discontinued operations.

