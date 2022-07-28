Liberty Global Reports Q2 2022 Results

Stable to growing revenue across our FMC markets and continued Adjusted EBITDA growth at VMO21

Price adjustments, merger synergies and continued innovation expected to support robust operational trends

Executing on long-term fixed network strategies with Telenet announcing NetCo partnership in Belgium, and fiber plans progressing in the U.K. and Ireland

Stock buyback accelerating with announcement to increase 2022 program by $400 million to ~$1.7 billion

Confirming all full-year 2022 guidance targets

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global plc today announced its Q2 2022 financial results.

CEO Mike Fries stated, “Despite an increasingly difficult macroeconomic environment developing throughout the second quarter, demand for connectivity remains high and we are well positioned to execute on our strategic and financial goals. In each of our core operating markets, we remain focused on product innovation and offering the best value for our customers, especially as they manage through the effects of increased living costs. At the same time, we are proactively addressing the impacts on our costs while supporting our network investments across fixed and mobile.

In Q2, we delivered aggregate2 broadband and postpaid mobile net add growth underpinned mostly by positive postpaid mobile trends and a return to broadband growth in the U.K. Financially, with price adjustments beginning to support top-line trends, we reported stable revenue across our FMC markets. Synergies supported Adjusted EBITDA trends in Switzerland and the U.K., where the continued growth of VMO21 was the highlight of the quarter. Looking ahead to H2, the realization of synergies is expected to continue driving cash flow growth in the U.K., while recent price adjustments in the Netherlands and Belgium should support improved financial results in both markets.

Our continued focus on innovation is driving unique FMC product and bundling strategies that not only differentiate us from the competition, but also generate higher NPS, lower churn, and support ARPUs. In Switzerland, our new Sunrise UP converged bundles offer market-leading benefits such as multiple mobile sims with best-in-class speeds, underpinned by gigabit coverage for over 90% of Swiss households and the highest customer service and loyalty program in the country. In the U.K., we recently launched a new IP TV product called Stream that brings together linear, VOD and streaming services into one place and gives customers the flexibility to manage their monthly spend by easily adding and removing content. Initial customer reaction to both initiatives has been very encouraging with full marketing campaigns already underway at VMO2 and Sunrise.

We continue making progress with our network development strategies. Nearly 100% of our networks already offer gigabit speeds to customers today, and by utilizing a combination of the best upgrade technologies available, we will be able to offer up to 10 gig broadband speeds in all our markets. In Belgium, Telenet recently entered into an attractive agreement with Fluvius to create the data network of the future in Flanders. Both companies will combine their fixed network assets and create a new, independent and self-funding infrastructure company called “NetCo,” which will invest in the gradual evolution of its current HFC network to FTTH targeting 78% of the footprint by 2038.

We are reiterating all of our original, full-year guidance metrics, including $1.7 billion(i) of Full Company3 Distributable Cash Flow4. This will be supported through significant adjusted free cash flow creation at Vodafone Ziggo and VMO2 and arranged financings. Liberty Global’s balance sheet remains strong with ~$4 billion(ii) of cash and ~$6 billion of total liquidity5. As of today, we have substantially completed our annual buyback commitment of 10% of our shares outstanding. Given our strong cash flow generation and the compelling value in our stock at current prices, we are announcing today an increase to our 2022 buyback program of $400 million, bringing the total for the year to ~$1.7 billion.”

(i) Quantitative reconciliations to cash flow from operating activities for our Distributable Cash Flow guidance cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts as we do not forecast specific changes in working capital that impact cash flows from operating activities. The items we do not forecast may vary significantly form period to period. Distributable Cash Flow guidance reflects FX rates of EUR/USD 1.14, GBP/USD 1.35 and CHF/USD 1.06. (ii) Including amounts held under separately managed accounts (SMAs).

Q2 Operating Company Highlights

Sunrise (Consolidated)

Sunrise achieves key integration milestone; “Sunrise” becomes main brand. Sunrise UP portfolios launched, with integrated packages delivering greater value across customer segments. Sunrise expands fiber-access partnership with Swiss Fibre Net AG. Reiterates 2022 guidance

Operating highlights: Our Swiss operations continue to develop benefits from the acquisition of the Sunrise mobile business and its combination with our strong fixed network business. As a key integration milestone, we have introduced the ‘Sunrise UP’ portfolio, as Sunrise continues to generate value for its customer base through cross-sell opportunities and strong fixed mobile convergence (FMC) penetration. Sunrise also expanded the existing partnership with Swiss Fibre Net AG for the provision of FTTH access through wholesale access across Swiss households and businesses. Broadband performance was relatively stable with 2,000 broadband losses in Q2 being primarily driven by the phasing out of the UPC brand, impacting inflow volume ahead of the Sunrise rebranding. We maintained momentum in mobile postpaid, delivering 47,000 net adds in the quarter. With a strong mobile offering together with our powerful fixed line network, our FMC penetration remains high at 57% of the broadband base. We continue to be enthusiastic about our competitive position in Switzerland with the combination of the two companies, despite the competitive environment.

Financial highlights: Revenue of $766.1 million in Q2 2022 decreased 7.2% YoY on a reported basis and decreased 0.3% YoY on a rebased6 basis. The rebased decrease was largely driven by (i) a decrease in fixed subscription revenue due to ARPU pressures, partially offset by (i) strong trading momentum in Yallo and (ii) higher mobile revenue driven by an increase in subscribers and B2B volumes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.4% on a reported basis and increased 0.5% on a rebased basis to $276.5 million in Q2 2022, including $20 million of opex costs to capture7. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of $164.9 million in Q2 decreased 5.5% YoY on a reported basis. On a rebased basis, Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions increased 4.3%, including $46 million of opex and capex costs to capture. While we are integrating the two businesses, costs to capture have short term impacts but are incurred to promote future synergies, more efficient operations and enhanced operations and profitability.

Telenet (Consolidated)

Completed the sale of the mobile tower business. Confirming 2022 Guidance

Operating highlights: Continued growth of the FMC customer base in Q2 2022 was driven by continued uptake of Telenet’s “ONE(Up)” bundles, while lower market flux impacted net new subscriber growth of 8,000 postpaid mobile net additions, with annualized churn remaining at historically low levels. During Q2, Telenet completed the sale of its mobile tower business to DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Telenet also recently entered into a binding agreement with Fluvius to develop “the data network of the future” in Flanders. Both companies will contribute their fixed network assets to incorporate a new infrastructure company “NetCo” that will invest in the evolution of the current HFC network into a FTTH network.

Financial highlights: Reported and rebased revenue decreased 11.1% and increased 0.7%, respectively, to $689.1 million in Q2. The increase in rebased revenue was primarily driven by (i) higher mobile subscription revenue and (ii) an increase in business wholesale revenue, partially offset by lower fixed subscription revenue. Reported and rebased Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.2% and 3.9%, respectively, to $330.3 million in Q2, reflecting the impact of higher inflation on energy costs and staff-related expenses as well as higher network operating costs. Reported and rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions decreased 24.5% and 15.1%, respectively, to $190.1 million in Q2.

VMO2 (Non-consolidated Joint Venture)

The VMO2 JV delivers improved customer growth and accelerated investments

Operating highlights: The VMO2 JV has grown its fixed and mobile customer base once again as fast, reliable connectivity remains a top priority for consumers and businesses. The broadband base returned to growth with 16,000 net additions in Q2 driven by (i) growth in our Project Lightning new build program, (ii) strong trading following the Q1 price rise and (iii) continued demand for high-quality connectivity. Mobile postpaid continued to show growth with net adds of 13,000 during the quarter. Average speed across the company’s broadband base increased 27% YoY and now reaches 247Mbps, almost 5x the national average. The company also launched 1Gbps speeds for small businesses – the fastest widely available business broadband in the U.K. – and continued to build momentum in the public sector. Investment in the U.K.’s digital infrastructure continues through Project Lightning, the completion of FTTP upgrade pilots during Q1 and the extension of 5G services expected to hit 50% coverage of the population by 2023.

Financial highlights (in U.S. GAAP): Revenue of $3,202.6 million was broadly flat YoY on an FX neutral pro forma basis1, supported by the benefit of the fixed and mobile price rises. The YoY result was primarily driven by the net effect of (i) an increase in mobile revenue driven by improvements in both handset and service revenue and other revenue, (ii) a decrease in fixed revenue primarily driven by B2B where there was a high level of installation revenue within Wholesale in Q2 2021 and (iii) an increase in other revenue. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.7% YoY on an FX neutral pro forma basis to $1,059.4 million, including $19 million of opex costs to capture, as a result of the flow through of price rises and the realization of synergies and cost efficiencies, partially offset by increased energy costs. Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions decreased 19.3%8 YoY on an FX neutral pro forma basis to $370.1 million, including $102 million of opex and capex costs to capture. P&E Additions increased 9.1% YoY to $689.3 million.

For more information regarding the VMO2 JV, including full IFRS disclosures, please visit their investor relations page to access the Q2 earnings release.

VodafoneZiggo (Non-consolidated Joint Venture)

Commercial Momentum Improved. Reconfirming 2022 guidance

Operating highlights: VodafoneZiggo continues to successfully execute its commercial strategy despite increased promotional intensity in the Dutch market, passing 2.5 million converged SIMs and 1.5 million converged households9 and continuing to drive improvement in Net Promoter Scores and reduce churn. VodafoneZiggo delivered 49,000 mobile postpaid additions in Q2, while stabilizing mobile postpaid ARPU. Broadband RGUs declined by 2,000 in Q2, an improvement of 15,000 compared to Q1. More than 6 million customer homes connected to Gigabit speeds. Successfully implemented an average 3.5% price increase as of July 2022 without a significant increase in churn.

Financial highlights: Revenue declined 12.3% on a reported basis and 0.7% on a rebased basis to $1,065.6 million in Q2. The relatively flat rebased result was primarily driven by a decline in the B2C fixed customer base, partially offset by mobile postpaid and B2B fixed customer base growth. Reported and rebased Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13.9% and 2.4%, respectively, to $490.9 million in Q2. The rebased decrease was primarily driven by the aforementioned revenue decline, higher energy and fuel costs related to inflation, partially offset by incremental cost efficiency measures. Reported and rebased Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions decreased 18.8% and 7.5%, respectively, to $238.8 million in Q2. The rebased decrease was primarily driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA and higher P&E additions.

Q2 ESG Highlights

In the area of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), the focus in the second quarter was on reporting and disclosure, which resulted in the recent publication of our latest CR Report. The report highlights our achievements and initiatives for 2021 including awards won by our business, people reached with our initiatives, employee engagement, avoided carbon emissions, and many others. We also continued our initiatives to engage with our employees and communities across our Operating Companies. In Switzerland, “The Big Ride 2022” was a success, with over $1.5 million raised, and where more than 500 employee and partners participated in the challenge. The VMO2 JV released its new sustainability strategy, the “Better Connections Plan”, which sets out the company’s ambitious commitment to achieve net zero carbon across its operations, products and supply chain by the end of 2040. It is one of the first companies to work towards the Carbon Trust’s Route to Net Zero Standard and it joined the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative and The Climate Pledge – a collective of more than 300 organizations committed to climate action. The VMO2 JV also announced its ‘Response to cost-of-living crisis’, offering customers free roaming, monthly payment plans, data free access to websites that offer financial, health and well-being guidance. Virgin Media Ireland launched its “Connecting 4 Good” sustainability strategy, setting out plans for reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030, and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In The Netherlands, Liberty Global and VodafoneZiggo started offering Ukrainian Refugees fast-track employment opportunities. Vodafone Ziggo also launched the Next Mini box in the market, our most energy efficient set top box to date, weighing less than 100 grams and the winner of the Red Dot award in 2021.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) continues to be a focus for us, reinforcing an inclusive work environment, where our people know their voices are heard, valued, respected and everyone feels they belong. Our dedicated DE&I Council continues to work with colleagues across the Liberty Global footprint to ensure DE&I is embedded into everything we do, including the products we design, the decisions we make, the communities in which we operate and the relationships we have with our customers, suppliers and shareholders. We are accelerating across our priorities of inclusivity and representation in the workplace. Underpinning our strategic pillars of Gender, LGBTQIA+, Ability, Race and Ethnicity, and Multigenerational. We strongly believe in driving an inclusive culture through education, improving our practices, and measuring our progress. We have developed conscious inclusion training and have started to roll this out across our employees as well as embedded our anti-bullying, discrimination and harassment policy in mandatory training. We have refreshed our recruitment practices, taking potential bias out of the process, and widening our talent pool for diversity through new partnerships. We have more than 800 people engaged in our Employee Resource Groups (ERG) providing us with live feedback and holding us to account.

Liberty Global Consolidated Q2 Highlights

Q2 revenue decreased 41.3% YoY on a reported basis and increased 1.0% on a rebased basis to $1,754.2 million

Q2 earnings from continuing operations decreased 79.5% YoY on a reported basis to $2,282.2 million

Q2 Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.8% YoY on a reported basis and decreased 3.6% on a rebased basis to $649.8 million

Q2 property & equipment additions were 19.2% of revenue, as compared to 19.7% in Q2 2021

Balance sheet with $5.6 billion of total liquidity Comprised of $2.4 billion of cash, $1.8 billion of investments held under SMAs and $1.4 billion of unused borrowing capacity 10

Fully-swapped borrowing cost of 3.2% on a debt balance of $13.3 billion

Liberty Global Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YoY



Change



(reported) YoY



Change



(rebased) YTD 2022 YoY



Change



(reported) YoY



Change



(rebased) Customers Organic customer net losses (19,900 ) (2,400 ) (729.2 %) (23,800 ) (179.3 %) Financial (in millions, except percentages) Revenue $ 1,754.2 $ 2,989.2 (41.3 %) 1.0 % $ 3,607.5 (44.4 %) 1.3 % Earnings from continuing operations $ 2,282.2 $ 11,150.9 (79.5 %) $ 3,357.9 (73.3 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 649.8 $ 1,199.1 (45.8 %) (3.6 %) $ 1,334.1 (47.0 %) (0.5 %) P&E additions $ 336.0 $ 590.1 (43.1 %) $ 717.9 (45.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions $ 313.8 $ 609.0 (48.5 %) (9.4 %) $ 616.2 (48.4 %) (2.9 %) Cash provided by operating activities $ 757.4 $ 1,079.5 (29.8 %) $ 1,363.0 (26.4 %) Cash provided (used) by investing activities $ 2,620.7 $ (4,911.0 ) 153.4 % $ 2,581.3 147.7 % Cash provided (used) by financing activities $ (1,776.3 ) $ 344.2 (616.1 %) $ (2,432.0 ) (600.3 %) Full Company Adjusted FCF $ 427.0 $ 586.9 (27.2 %) $ 564.2 (14.9 %) Full Company Distributable Cash Flow $ 427.0 $ 586.9 (27.2 %) $ 564.2 (14.9 %)

Customer Growth

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Organic customer net additions (losses) by market Switzerland (9,000 ) (3,900 ) (3,600 ) 500 Belgium (4,400 ) (6,300 ) (9,900 ) (10,800 ) U.K.(i) — 13,300 — 41,700 Ireland (4,500 ) (3,300 ) (5,900 ) (700 ) Slovakia (2,000 ) (2,200 ) (4,400 ) (700 ) Total (19,900 ) (2,400 ) (23,800 ) 30,000

______________________

(i) The 2021 amounts represent organic net additions of the U.K. JV Entities through the June 1, 2021 closing of the U.K. JV Transaction.

Earnings from Continuing Operations

Earnings from continuing operations was $2,282.2 million and $11,150.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $3,357.9 million and $12,573.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

Financial Highlights

The following tables present (i) revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions for each of our reportable segments, including the non-consolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV, for the comparative periods and (ii) the percentage change from period to period on both a reported and rebased basis. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions are non-GAAP measures. For additional information on how these measures are defined and why we believe they are meaningful, see the Glossary.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, Revenue 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Switzerland $ 766.1 $ 825.4 (7.2 ) (0.3 ) $ 1,587.5 $ 1,667.2 (4.8 ) 0.3 Belgium 689.1 774.8 (11.1 ) 0.7 1,413.5 1,547.5 (8.7 ) 0.7 Ireland 121.5 134.1 (9.4 ) 2.5 249.3 270.2 (7.7 ) 1.7 U.K.(i) — 1,101.4 (100.0 ) — — 2,736.4 (100.0 ) — Central and Other 180.6 157.0 15.0 8.8 362.0 277.3 30.5 8.8 Intersegment eliminations (3.1 ) (3.5 ) N.M. N.M. (4.8 ) (9.5 ) N.M. N.M. Total $ 1,754.2 $ 2,989.2 (41.3 ) 1.0 $ 3,607.5 $ 6,489.1 (44.4 ) 1.3 VMO2 JV(ii)(iii) $ 3,202.6 $ 1,208.5 165.0 N.M. $ 6,600.6 $ 1,208.5 446.2 N.M. VodafoneZiggo JV(iii) $ 1,065.6 $ 1,215.3 (12.3 ) (0.7 ) $ 2,195.6 $ 2,432.3 (9.7 ) (0.5 )

______________________

N.M. – Not Meaningful (i) The 2021 amounts represent the revenue of the U.K. JV Entities through the June 1, 2021 closing of the U.K. JV Transaction. (ii) The 2021 amounts represent the revenue of the VMO2 JV for the period from June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. (iii) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 non-consolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV’s revenue.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) June 30, June 30, Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Switzerland $ 276.5 $ 298.5 (7.4 ) 0.5 $ 577.7 $ 580.1 (0.4 ) 5.0 Belgium 330.3 389.6 (15.2 ) (3.9 ) 670.7 761.4 (11.9 ) (2.8 ) Ireland 52.0 54.0 (3.7 ) 8.9 102.9 101.6 1.3 11.7 U.K.(i) — 444.9 (100.0 ) — — 1,085.3 (100.0 ) — Central and Other (9.4 ) 9.6 (197.9 ) N.M. (16.8 ) (16.7 ) (0.6 ) N.M. Intersegment eliminations 0.4 2.5 N.M. N.M. (0.4 ) 3.6 N.M. N.M. Total $ 649.8 $ 1,199.1 (45.8 ) (3.6 ) $ 1,334.1 $ 2,515.3 (47.0 ) (0.5 ) VMO2 JV(ii)(iii) $ 1,059.4 $ 411.0 157.8 N.M. $ 2,454.7 $ 411.0 497.3 N.M. VodafoneZiggo JV(iii) $ 490.9 $ 570.1 (13.9 ) (2.4 ) $ 1,028.7 $ 1,135.3 (9.4 ) (0.1 )

______________________

N.M. – Not Meaningful (i) The 2021 amounts represent the Adjusted EBITDA of the U.K. JV Entities through the June 1, 2021 closing of the U.K. JV Transaction. (ii) The 2021 amounts represent the Adjusted EBITDA of the VMO2 JV for the period from June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. (iii) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 non-consolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV’s Adjusted EBITDA.

Three months ended Increase/(decrease) Six months ended Increase/(decrease) Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % 2022 2021 Reported % Rebased % in millions, except % amounts Switzerland $ 164.9 $ 174.5 (5.5 ) 4.3 $ 322.6 $ 301.9 6.9 14.0 Belgium 190.1 251.8 (24.5 ) (15.1 ) 379.2 470.2 (19.4 ) (11.4 ) Ireland 28.3 29.8 (5.0 ) 6.9 52.7 58.3 (9.6 ) (0.4 ) U.K.(i) — 219.7 (100.0 ) — — 527.9 (100.0 ) — Central and Other (69.9 ) (69.3 ) (0.9 ) (10.5 ) (137.9 ) (167.7 ) 17.8 (7.7 ) Intersegment eliminations 0.4 2.5 N.M. N.M. (0.4 ) 3.6 N.M. N.M. Total $ 313.8 $ 609.0 (48.5 ) (9.4 ) $ 616.2 $ 1,194.2 (48.4 ) (2.9 ) VMO2 JV (ii)(iii) $ 370.1 $ 184.7 100.4 N.M. $ 1,106.1 $ 184.7 498.9 N.M. VodafoneZiggo JV(iii) $ 238.8 $ 294.2 (18.8 ) (7.5 ) $ 556.2 $ 624.9 (11.0 ) (2.0 )

______________________

N.M. – Not Meaningful (i) The 2021 amounts represent the Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of the U.K. JV Entities through the June 1, 2021 closing of the U.K. JV Transaction. (ii) The 2021 amounts represent the Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions of the VMO2 JV for the period from June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. (iii) Amounts reflect 100% of the 50:50 non-consolidated VMO2 JV and VodafoneZiggo JV’s Adjusted EBITDA less P&E Additions.

Leverage and Liquidity

Total principal amount of debt and finance leases : $13.3 billion

: $13.3 billion Average debt tenor 11 : Approximately 7 years, with ~94% not due until 2028 or thereafter

: Approximately 7 years, with ~94% not due until 2028 or thereafter Borrowing costs : Blended, fully-swapped cost of debt was 3.2%

: Blended, fully-swapped cost of debt was 3.2% Liqu

