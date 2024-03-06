Liberty Global Appoints Severina Pascu as Senior Vice President, Commercial & Operations

DENVER, Colorado–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Global Ltd. (Liberty Global) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announces today that Severina Pascu has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, Commercial and Operations.





Reporting directly to Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries, Ms. Pascu will provide operating and commercial expertise in the management of the company’s core FMC champions and venture activities. With a versatile and cross-functional team, she will also lead specific growth and operational improvement programs in both our consumer and business segments with the intent of leveraging scale and excellence across the organization. There will be no change in the reporting structure of our current operating CEOs at the country level.

Mike Fries, CEO, Liberty Global, commented: “Severina is a world-class operator and leader. Her strong focus on driving change will be instrumental in accelerating the execution of our in-market strategies and shaping our future success. I’m excited to work more closely with her as we implement our value creation strategies across the group.”

Since joining Liberty Global in 2007 as CFO of UPC Romania, Severina has held leadership positions in many of Liberty Global’s European operations, including helping lead the turnaround of UPC Switzerland as CEO before moving to Virgin Media as CFO and Deputy CEO, supporting the transformation of the UK business. Most recently, Severina was instrumental in driving and shaping the successful merger of Sunrise and UPC Switzerland as Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer for Sunrise.

Prior to joining Liberty Global, Ms. Pascu held a number of senior management positions in leading international companies. From 2005 until 2007, she held an executive position at CAIB Romania, one of the main investment banks in Central Europe. Between 2000 and 2005 she was part of the management of US telecommunications company Metromedia International.

Ms. Pascu, a graduate of the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies, began her career in 1996 at KPMG Romania. She will start in her new role on March 15, 2024.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications services. We deliver next-generation products through advanced fiber and 5G networks, and currently provide over 85 million* connections across Europe. Our businesses operate under some of the best-known consumer brands, including Sunrise in Switzerland, Telenet in Belgium, Virgin Media in Ireland, UPC in Slovakia, Virgin Media-O2 in the U.K. and VodafoneZiggo in The Netherlands. Through our substantial scale and commitment to innovation, we are building Tomorrow’s Connections Today, investing in the infrastructure and platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution, while deploying the advanced technologies that nations and economies need to thrive.

Liberty Global’s consolidated businesses generate annual revenue of more than $7 billion, while the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV generate combined annual revenue of more than $18 billion.**

Liberty Global Ventures, our global investment arm, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across the content, technology and infrastructure industries, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, AtlasEdge and the Formula E racing series.

* Represents aggregate consolidated and 50% owned non-consolidated fixed and mobile subscribers. Includes wholesale mobile connections of the VMO2 JV and B2B fixed subscribers of the VodafoneZiggo JV.

** Revenue figures above are provided based on full year 2023 Liberty Global consolidated results and the combined as reported full year 2023 results for the VodafoneZiggo JV and full year 2023 U.S. GAAP results for the VMO2 JV.

Sunrise, Telenet, the VMO2 JV and the VodafoneZiggo JV deliver mobile services as mobile network operators. Virgin Media Ireland delivers mobile services as a mobile virtual network operator through third-party networks. UPC Slovakia delivers mobile services as a reseller of SIM cards.

Liberty Global Ltd. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “LBTYA”, “LBTYB” and “LBTYK”.

