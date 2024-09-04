Liberate Bio Integrates Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ Platform to Enhance Gene Therapy Development

BRANFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that Liberate Bio, a Boston-based biotech unleashing the potential of genetic medicines with novel delivery vehicles, has integrated the Platinum® Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ (“NGPS”) into their platform for developing novel gene therapies with improved targeting capabilities. Liberate is using the sequencer’s protein barcoding application to screen lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicles in vivo, with a simple readout of delivery and translation efficiency, dramatically increasing the precision, speed, and efficiency of their gene therapy discovery and development efforts.





Platinum enables advanced insights into the proteome, providing characterization of protein sequence and variation, at single-amino acid resolution. Quantum-Si’s protein barcoding application allows researchers to simultaneously tag, track, select, and measure a set of target proteins, with both in vitro and in vivo screening applications. And unlike alternative approaches such as mass spectrometry, it does not require expensive equipment or specialized expertise.

The integration of Quantum-Si’s barcoding application into Liberate’s platform has already shown transformative potential.

“The integration of Platinum’s barcoding application into our workflow represents a significant step forward, allowing us to accelerate our discovery and screening efforts with reduced costs and shortened timelines. This innovation is helping us to push the boundaries of what is possible in the development of targeted genetic therapeutics,” said Walter Strapps, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Liberate Bio.

Liberate’s work with Platinum underscores the transformative impact that NGPS can have on the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, particularly in gene therapy and drug discovery. “Platinum’s barcoding application is revolutionizing the way researchers approach drug discovery and development. Liberate’s work exemplifies how this technology can unlock new possibilities in drug discovery, driving progress in the field,” said Jeff Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si.

