Li-Cycle to Host Investor Meetings on June 1-2, 2023

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, announced today that it will host investor meetings in Boston, at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and during a non-deal roadshow with Piper Sandler & Co. on Friday, June 2, 2023.

An investor presentation related to these meetings will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.li-cycle.com.

About Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.

Li-Cycle (NYSE: LICY) is on a mission to leverage its innovative Spoke & Hub Technologies™ to provide a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries, while creating a secondary supply of battery-grade materials. Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution. For more information, visit https://li-cycle.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Nahla A. Azmy

Sheldon D’souza

investors@li-cycle.com

Media
Louie Diaz

media@li-cycle.com

