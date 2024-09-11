Home Business Wire LG Electronics, KT Corporation and Vodafone Join Sisvel Cellular IoT Patent Pool
LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cellular–KT Corporation, LG Electronics Inc. and Vodafone Group Services Limited have become the latest companies to join Sisvel’s Cellular IoT patent pool, further cementing the programme’s status as the one-stop licensing solution for cellular IoT device makers.


With these additions, more than 50% of all NB-IoT and LTE-M SEPs are now available through a single pool licence from Sisvel. The programme enables implementers to gain access to 34 separate patent portfolios in one fast and easy transaction, with rates starting at just US$0.08 per device.

The Sisvel Cellular IoT programme represents a diverse range of patent owners from across the telecoms and IoT ecosystem. These include mobile infrastructure vendors, product and component makers and network operators. All share a strong interest in fuelling the continued growth of cellular IoT across multiple verticals.

“We are proud to welcome LG Electronics, KT Corporation and Vodafone as our newest members. Their presence significantly strengthens the patent coverage available through the pool,” says Sisvel Cellular IoT programme manager Sven Torringer. “From day one, our aim has been to provide cellular IoT device makers with the predictability they need to scale up their businesses while ensuring a fair return for innovators. Coupled with our recent deal with Nordic Semiconductor, today’s announcement underlines the growing industry consensus around our solution.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field with the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation

www.sisvel.com
