Home Business Wire LG Chem Adds Eco-Friendliness to Flame-Retardant Plastics
Business Wire

LG Chem Adds Eco-Friendliness to Flame-Retardant Plastics

di Business Wire
  • LG Chem announces development of flame-retardant material composed of eco-friendly PC/ABS recycled plastics
  • Gained world-first V-0 level flame retardancy performance certification
  • New material is sustainable and eco-friendly as it reduces carbon emissions by up to 46% compared to existing materials

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EngineeringPlasticProductLG Chem (KRX:051910) announced that its PFAS-free flame-retardant PC/ABS material made of recycled plastics has received the V-0 rating in the UL94, a U.S. standard flame retardancy test.




The V-0 rating is the highest level of flame retardancy performance in the industry, where the flame must self-extinguish within 10 seconds when the material is set on fire vertically. LG Chem is the first in the world to have been certified for V-0 flame retardancy performance with PFAS-free PC/ABS material.

With its own-developed special flame-retardant process, LG Chem has made its PC/ABS material more flame-resistant without PFAS. It also added PCR plastics to reduce carbon emissions. This PFAS-free material emits 46% less carbon compared to traditional PC/ABS materials as it contains more than 50% of recycled plastics.

PFAS is commonly used in cooking utensils, clothing, and cosmetics as it is highly flame-resistant and does not dissolve in water and oil. However, as it does not decompose in nature and has a negative impact on the environment, the demand for PFAS-free materials is growing mainly in Europe and the U.S.

“The transition to eco-friendly materials, including PFAS-free flame-retardant plastics, will become a global trend. We will continue our research and development efforts to create eco-friendly and flame-retardant materials that prioritize customer well-being and the environment,” said Steven Kim, Senior Vice President of LG Chem’s Engineering Materials Business Unit.

PFAS-free flame-retardant materials are expected to be applied in various electrical devices such as laptops and tablets – devices often in close contact with the human body and generate heat – and industrial equipment such as inverters and electric vehicle chargers. In addition to PC/ABS materials, LG Chem has successfully obtained UL certification for various PFAS-free flame-retardant materials it has developed, including PC and PBT.

About LG Chem

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value-added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 55.2 trillion (USD 41.6billion) in 2023. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

Contacts

LG Chem, Ltd.

Kyungrok Kim

kyungrkim@lgchem.com

Liz Choi

lgchempr@webershandwick.com

Articoli correlati

Acuity Knowledge Partners Launches AI-Driven Credit Report Solution Poised to Revolutionise the Lending Industry by Enhancing Global Lending Capacities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tailored solution boosts productivity and efficiency in the credit review processLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

Elliptic Labs Launching with vivo on V40 Pro Smartphone

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIVirtualProximitySensor--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart...
Continua a leggere

Balderton Announces $1.3B in New Funds to Back Europe’s Top Entrepreneurs as They Build World-Changing Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Largest combined early and growth funds focused on EuropeLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balderton Capital, one of Europe’s leading technology venture capital firms,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php