LG Chem Adds Eco-Friendliness to Flame-Retardant Plastics

LG Chem announces development of flame-retardant material composed of eco-friendly PC/ABS recycled plastics

Gained world-first V-0 level flame retardancy performance certification

New material is sustainable and eco-friendly as it reduces carbon emissions by up to 46% compared to existing materials

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EngineeringPlasticProduct—LG Chem (KRX:051910) announced that its PFAS-free flame-retardant PC/ABS material made of recycled plastics has received the V-0 rating in the UL94, a U.S. standard flame retardancy test.









The V-0 rating is the highest level of flame retardancy performance in the industry, where the flame must self-extinguish within 10 seconds when the material is set on fire vertically. LG Chem is the first in the world to have been certified for V-0 flame retardancy performance with PFAS-free PC/ABS material.

With its own-developed special flame-retardant process, LG Chem has made its PC/ABS material more flame-resistant without PFAS. It also added PCR plastics to reduce carbon emissions. This PFAS-free material emits 46% less carbon compared to traditional PC/ABS materials as it contains more than 50% of recycled plastics.

PFAS is commonly used in cooking utensils, clothing, and cosmetics as it is highly flame-resistant and does not dissolve in water and oil. However, as it does not decompose in nature and has a negative impact on the environment, the demand for PFAS-free materials is growing mainly in Europe and the U.S.

“The transition to eco-friendly materials, including PFAS-free flame-retardant plastics, will become a global trend. We will continue our research and development efforts to create eco-friendly and flame-retardant materials that prioritize customer well-being and the environment,” said Steven Kim, Senior Vice President of LG Chem’s Engineering Materials Business Unit.

PFAS-free flame-retardant materials are expected to be applied in various electrical devices such as laptops and tablets – devices often in close contact with the human body and generate heat – and industrial equipment such as inverters and electric vehicle chargers. In addition to PC/ABS materials, LG Chem has successfully obtained UL certification for various PFAS-free flame-retardant materials it has developed, including PC and PBT.

About LG Chem

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value-added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem is committed to reaching carbon-neutral growth by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050 by managing the impacts of climate change and making positive contributions to society through renewable energy and responsible supply chains. Headquartered in Seoul, Korea, LG Chem has multiple operation sites worldwide and generated consolidated revenue of KRW 55.2 trillion (USD 41.6billion) in 2023. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

Contacts

LG Chem, Ltd.



Kyungrok Kim



kyungrkim@lgchem.com

Liz Choi



lgchempr@webershandwick.com