LeverX Hosts Annual Innovation Forum

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global system integrator LeverX will host its third annual innovation forum October 25-27, 2023, at its global headquarters in Miami, Florida. The annual conference brings together over 200 customers, partners and prospects to explore the pioneering technologies, strategies, and solutions revolutionizing industries worldwide. Notable customers and attendees include Amersports, Ariel Corporation, Mizuho-OSI, SAP and AWS.









Throughout the past two decades, LeverX has established and reinforced its position as a strategic partner in the SAP ecosystem. This year’s forum’s central themes focus on digital transformation in product lifecycle management, supply chain & logistics, intelligent spend & procurement, data migration, S/4HANA, business technology platform, hyperscalers and e-commerce.

LeverX’s third annual Innovation Forum is expected to be a dynamic convergence of minds and ideas, a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of business technology. This year’s three-day, in-person event, emceed by former Google Insider Ted Souder, kicks off with a design thinking workshop powered by the SAP AppHaus Network. This hands-on workshop enhances creative thinking to drive meaningful business solutions.

On October 26th, LeverX will welcome Laura Dibella, President and CEO, Enterprise Florida to give opening remarks followed by SAP’s Muhammad Alam, keynote speaker and President and Chief Product Officer for SAP Intelligent Spend and Business Network Product Engineering. Alam will share his thoughts on executing SAP’s future-forward strategy. Over the next two days, attendees will hear use cases from customers and strategies from partners to help guide their digital transformation journeys.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, LeverX reflects on its remarkable levels of growth and success. Over the past two decades, the company expanded its market presence, opening 14 offices in 10 countries across three continents. The team has completed nearly 1,000 projects, providing top-notch implementation and custom software development services to businesses of all sizes, from Silicon Valley startups to Fortune 500 companies, across the automotive, manufacturing, retail, banking, mining and other industries. The company continues to grow in digital transformation projects and S/4HANA migrations and is seeing immense interest in ERP management simplification, data migration, AI and Sustainability initiatives.

Innovation Forum 2023 marks the pinnacle of an incredible year of growth and momentum for LeverX. Earlier this year, the company relocated its corporate headquarters from California to Miami, signaling its next step in international expansion while extending its presence as part of Florida’s growing technology hub.

Last year’s inaugural event brought together 110 customers and prospects. The event is open to customers and prospects and brings together business innovators, industry enthusiasts, leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit LeverX.com.

About LeverX



Founded in 2003 in the heart of Silicon Valley, LeverX is a global system integrator that provides SAP implementation services and custom software development to companies of all sizes. Knowledgeable experts support clients in North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East through all stages of their digital transformation and business optimization. What sets LeverX apart is its strong expertise, effective organizational structure, and agile corporate culture. This allows maximum flexibility and responsiveness to be a reliable partner for its clients. For more information, please visit https://leverx.com/.

