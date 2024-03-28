Levenger Selects Barrett Distribution Centers As Exclusive 3PL Partner

Levenger Pens New Chapter with Barrett: Superior Fulfillment For A Luxury Brand

FRANKLIN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Barrett Distribution Centers, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) since 1941, is excited to unveil its latest partnership with legacy craftsmanship brand Levenger. Levenger will realize the immediate benefits of outsourcing their supply chain with Barrett, gaining access to advanced technology, automation and experienced personnel. Optimizing operations with Barrett will allow Levenger to focus on their core business: crafting exquisite writing instruments and elevating their brand presence online, positioning them for sustainable growth in a niche market.





“We chose Barrett for three core reasons: their family-owned heritage aligns with our values of caring for our team, their expertise in providing high-touch services and their commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Margaret Moraskie, CEO of Levenger.

Levenger quality products and dedication to craftsmanship, honed over 30 years, will continue to enhance the writing experience for professionals shaping the world. The Levenger non-profit legacy will continue via its Partnering For Good program, which supports local libraries, literacy organizations, libraries, museums, and other institutions. To date, the Partnering For Good products have raised more than $325,000 for literacy initiatives in the U.S. and around the globe.

“Levenger is an amazing, unique brand that was a perfect fit for Barrett,” said Bryan Corbett, VP of Sales & Marketing. “It’s been a real joy working with their brilliant team over the last several months, learning the ins and outs of their highly customized products and processes. We’re honored to have been chosen to help continue the Levenger legacy and deliver a top-flight customer experience.”

Barrett will launch the Levenger operation out of the Memphis region, where they maintain a strong campus of premium eCommerce fulfillment centers powered by automated, robotics-driven pick solutions. Barrett’s solutions are ideal for Levenger flagship products, such as the Circa notebook system, which provides unparalleled flexibility with the ability to add, remove, and replace components effortlessly, allowing users room to grow and personalize their organizational tools. With premium materials, various styles, and colors, including luxurious full-grain leather options, Circa notebooks embody functional elegance for professionals and creatives. In addition to their commitment to preserving and innovating the heritage of analog products, True Writer turns 25 this year, continuing the Levenger mission and legacy of delivering an extraordinary, everyday pen.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions, and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement, and direct access to senior leadership decision-makers. As a member of Inc.’s fastest-growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to care about your business deeply. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About Levenger

Founders Steve & Lori Leveen like to say, “We aren’t changing the world; our customers are.” Levenger is dedicated to celebrating the art of pen to paper and providing premium products that inspire creativity and productivity. Their mission is to empower individuals with finely crafted tools that enhance their daily experiences, fostering a deeper connection with the written word and promoting a thoughtful reflection and expression culture. Their most successful products have generally involved paper, leather, wood, resins, and metals—elements of substance. Higher-quality products are built to last and provide satisfying endurance in contrast to the digital products that come and go every few years. Levenger products are meant to be used enthusiastically, to last and be treasured for a lifetime—and even to be handed down to the next generation.

