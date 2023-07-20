LevelUp MD Urgent Care Appoints Dr. Paul Kim as New CEO, Spearheading Affordable Healthcare and Combating Disparities in NY and NJ Region

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LevelUp MD Urgent Care, a renowned provider of high-quality urgent care services, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Paul Kim as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive background in healthcare leadership and a steadfast commitment to growth and value creation, Dr. Kim’s wealth of experience will undoubtedly elevate LevelUp MD Urgent Care to new heights.





Dr. Kim’s illustrious career spans over 22 years, beginning with his co-founding and management of a regional dental service organization. Under his guidance, the organization expanded its presence across four Northeastern states, achieving remarkable success. Subsequently, the organization merged with a nationally recognized group, solidifying Dr. Kim’s reputation as a driving force behind thriving ventures in the healthcare sector.

Throughout his journey, Dr. Kim has provided invaluable advisory services to various healthcare multisite businesses, publicly traded health technology manufacturers, and investment groups. He has actively advocated for grassroots initiatives within the dental profession for over 18 years and has served on both for-profit and non-profit boards.

Driven by his passion to revolutionize healthcare delivery on a global scale, Dr. Kim is dedicated to developing innovative approaches that set new standards for patient care. He places great emphasis on responsible business growth while addressing healthcare disparities and promoting equity in all communities. His extensive background as a clinician and executive sets high expectations for all stakeholders within the healthcare arena.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at LevelUp MD Urgent Care,” expressed Dr. Kim, the newly appointed CEO. “I see tremendous potential for growth and innovation in the urgent care space, and I am committed to leveraging my expertise to drive value creation and enhance the patient experience. Together, we will set new benchmarks for excellence in healthcare delivery.”

As LevelUp MD Urgent Care’s new CEO, Dr. Kim will spearhead the organization’s strategic initiatives, oversee operations, and guide the company towards continued success. His appointment reflects LevelUp MD Urgent Care’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care and fostering growth in the healthcare industry.

Dr. Kim further shared his vision, stating, “As the CEO of LevelUp MD Urgent Care, I am driven by a vision where healthcare is accessible and affordable to everyone. Quality healthcare should never be a privilege reserved for a fortunate few, but a fundamental right bestowed upon every individual. In our pursuit of this noble goal, we are acutely aware of the pervasive healthcare disparities that persist in our society. It is our solemn duty to bridge these gaps and eradicate the inequalities that plague our healthcare system. Through innovative approaches, compassionate care, and unwavering commitment, we strive to break down the barriers that stand between individuals and the medical attention they deserve. Together, we can reshape the landscape of healthcare, ensuring that no one is left behind, and creating a society where health disparities are but a distant memory.”

About LevelUp MD Urgent Care: LevelUp MD Urgent Care stands as a leading provider of high-quality urgent care services, wholeheartedly devoted to delivering exceptional medical care to patients promptly. Prioritizing convenience and patient-centered care, LevelUp MD Urgent Care offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, minor injury treatment, allergy care, and more. Their state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate staff ensure that patients receive the highest level of care in a welcoming environment.

