Levels Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Recognition underscores Levels’ transformative work to solve the metabolic health crisis

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levels, a software company that provides real-time feedback on how food affects your health, today announced it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.

“We’re on a mission to solve the metabolic health crisis by empowering people to see the real and immediate impacts of food on their health,” says Dr. Casey Means, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Levels. “93% of American adults are metabolically unhealthy, and this takes an incalculable toll on the health, longevity, and prosperity of our population. Our company is laser focused on reversing these preventable metabolic trends, which starts with awareness of the problem. Fast Company’s recognition is a great step towards achieving this goal.”

This year, 83 technologies developed by established companies, startups or research teams are highlighted for their cutting-edge advancements and potential to impact consumers, businesses and society overall. While not all of the technological developments are available in the market yet, each one is reaching key milestones in order to have a proven impact in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 41 honorable mentions.

LEVELS’ APPROACH TO SOLVING THE METABOLIC HEALTH CRISIS

Levels is a software company that helps people see how food affects their health in real time via a mobile application that leverages data members share from devices such as continuous glucose monitors (CGM) or smartwatches, as well as food logs, to provide feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact metabolic health. Members use this personalized data to discover their optimal diet, control their weight, and reduce long-term health risks.

Metabolic health refers to how your body processes and uses energy. The food you eat powers every cell in your body, so being able to efficiently use and store that energy is the basis for overall health. Metabolic dysfunction is tied to nearly every major chronic disease from heart disease and infertility to depression and premature aging, yet less than 7% of Americans are metabolically healthy.

By providing real-time feedback on how your diet impacts your health, Levels helps users close the loop between overall health and daily choices around food, exercise, sleep, and stress management. Levels recently moved from closed beta to full consumer availability, offering members real-time feedback, insights and learning through its app, along with access to CGMs, metabolic blood testing, and nutritionist guidance.

Levels closed its $38 million Series A earlier this year with a portion of the raise driven by member crowdfunding.

“Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world’s most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Click here to see the final list.

The Winter 2022/2023 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 6.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Levels

Levels helps you see how food affects your health, empowering you with the tools needed to achieve health goals and improve healthspan. The Levels app provides real-time feedback on how diet and lifestyle choices impact your metabolic health based on continuous glucose monitor (CGM) data. Our Members use their CGM data to discover their optimal diet, control their weight, and reduce long-term health risk.

Levels has raised a total of $50M, including a Series A in April 2022. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Marc Randolph (co-founder, Netflix), Esther Dyson, Dick Costolo (former CEO, Twitter), Michael Arrington (Founder, TechCrunch), Matt Dellavedova (NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers), Fidji Simo (CEO, Instacart) and others.

Casey Means MD (Stanford MD), Josh Clemente (SpaceX, Hyperloop), Sam Corcos (CarDash, YC), David Flinner (Google), and Andrew Conner (Google) founded Levels to solve the metabolic health crisis. Almost 10% of the United States has diabetes, a disorder that is increasing globally at an increasing rate—88 million Americans have prediabetes and 70% of those will have diabetes within 10 years. The scale and nature of the metabolic epidemic requires a new strategy: making health information accessible to the individual to whom it belongs, in real time, for prevention rather than reaction.

