Level introduces new a connected home experience, enabling wider compatibility and additional features for their suite of smart lock solutions

Level reveals expansion of smart home connectivity with new integrations, enabling cross-platform functionality with Google, Amazon, and Apple smart home hubs.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Home Inc., the company redefining the smart home experience, is announcing an expanded connected solution that enables more features through Bluetooth and WiFi for its suite of smart home product offerings. The new Level Lock+ Connect and Level Bolt Connect will empower customers to lock and unlock their doors remotely and effortlessly, regardless of their location. The expanded network of platforms will also enable home automations with smart home hubs like Google Home and Amazon Alexa, on top of its existing automation with Apple Homekit. Consumers will be able to lock and unlock doors through voice command through their preferred smart home hub with a simple reference to “Alexa”, “Hey Google” and “Siri”, and run automations of their connected locks.





Following Level’s release of Level Lock+, known for its integration with Apple’s home key, Level Home is ensuring consumers can access and share access to their home through an expansive portfolio of platform integrations to fit their needs. With this latest connectivity solution, Level is solidifying itself as a smart home leader with interoperability and innovation at its core. Customers can enjoy enhanced connectivity and compatibility with major platforms like Apple, Google, and Amazon. All of this is achieved while upholding the highest quality and craftsmanship standards, as well as offering the most compact design option on the market that empowers consumers with greater design flexibility.

“Our mission at Level is to offer innovative and beautifully designed smart home experiences. With our latest connectivity enhancements, we’re giving our customers even more control and convenience when it comes to accessing their homes,” says John Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Level Home. “We’re building on Level’s multimodal products to bring high-tech solutions into everyday life.”

Bringing consumer convenience and advancements to its already-notable technology, Level is extending its product line beyond physical and geographical boundaries through remote access. Level Bolt and Level Lock+ will now be available with expanded connectivity through Level Lock+ Connect ($349) and Level Bolt Connect ($199). In direct response to customer requests, Level will also be releasing a Black Keypad accessory to complement consumers’ home design needs. This, along with Level’s connected Lock+ and Bolt, will be included in the company’s rebranded website to encompass the full product suite.

For more information, visit Level’s new website at level.co.

About Level

Level is redefining “smart” with next-generation products, experiences and platforms for both single and multifamily residences. By making “smart” invisible, Level delivers groundbreaking invention through unparalleled design to set a new standard in modern living. Its central focus on thoughtful design, quality and innovation offer access and home automation experiences that are fundamentally better. Level’s suite of smart locks including Level Lock+, now with Apple home keys, offer beautifully designed and transformative entry solutions for homeowners while its next-generation platform for multifamily properties delivers smart apartment automation experiences with unparalleled reliability, efficiency and convenience. Globally recognized for its best-in-class quality and innovation, Level has won Good Housekeeping’s Home Renovation Awards, House Beautiful’s Live Better Awards, and the Red Dot and iF Award for Product Design. Level was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Contacts

Moxie Communications Group



levelhome@moxiegrouppr.com