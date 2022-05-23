LetsGetChecked Expands 360-Degree Care Offering To Include Virtual Consultation With Healthcare Providers

Leading healthcare solutions company unveils Virtual Consultation functionality to advance mission to empower people with the information and care to live longer, happier lives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LetsGetChecked, a leading healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of Virtual Consultation services through its secure clinical messaging platform in the company’s proprietary app. The new offering furthers the company’s ongoing commitment to pioneer a full lifecycle of personalized healthcare including diagnostic testing, virtual care, e-prescription, and treatment plans, all from the comfort of home.

Through the Virtual Consultation offering, LetsGetChecked customers will have the ability to initiate a secure conversation through the company’s proprietary app either prior to using a LetsGetChecked at-home diagnostic test or after to help interpret normal and abnormal results. The platform can also be used to discuss general health queries, prescribe diagnostic testing, and develop a treatment plan best suited to their needs.

“By expanding our 360-degree care offering with Virtual Consultation, we are making it easier than ever for consumers to get the full scope of care they need from home,” said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “With the addition of Virtual Consultation, LetsGetChecked is able to provide a single, vertically integrated solution for consumers, health plans, employers, and other partners who would have previously needed to engage in multiple touch-points for a diagnosis and treatment plan.”

As part of the new offering, a team of healthcare providers will assess customer health queries and provide expert guidance on recommended at-home testing, medication options, and treatment plans best suited to their needs. At launch, LetsGetChecked’s Virtual Consultation interface will allow a customer to interact directly with a provider on a range of health topics including women’s health, men’s health, general health and wellness, sexual health, COVID-19, cold and flu. If needed, customers will have the option to have medication or a diagnostic test delivered to their home via LetsGetChecked or to retrieve the medication from their local pharmacy.

The introduction of Virtual Consultation closely follows announcement of the company’s acquisition of Veritas Genetics Inc. and Veritas Intercontinental, pioneers in genomics, to leverage the power of whole genome sequencing. The combination of at-home genetic sequencing paired with diagnostic services enables LetsGetChecked to cater to all of its customers’ health needs.

The company has delivered over three million tests and served more than 300 corporate customers with testing services and biometric screening solutions since it was founded in 2015.

To learn more about LetsGetChecked, please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, clinician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

