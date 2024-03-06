Let’s Not Wait Until More People Die: Texas Attorney Amy Witherite Urges Caution Amid Driverless Truck Rollout

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As companies prepare to introduce driverless trucks onto the nation’s roads, Amy Witherite, a prominent Texas attorney and founder of Witherite Law Group, is sounding the alarm on potential safety risks associated with autonomous vehicle technology. With six states considering stricter regulations following instances of technology failures resulting in fatalities and serious injuries, Witherite is urging policymakers and industry leaders to prioritize safety above all else.

Recent incidents – including the death of Elaine Herzberg in an autonomous vehicle collision as well as Alphabet’s recall of 444 Waymo self-driving vehicles due to software errors – underscore the urgent need for caution in deploying driverless technologies. Witherite emphasizes that the stakes are particularly high when it comes to large commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers, which pose a greater risk in the event of a technology failure.

“As an attorney and citizen who shares the highway with these vehicles, I am genuinely concerned about safety,” says Witherite. “The technology is not proven yet. No one has shown computers are safer than human beings. They may get there at some point, but they are not there yet. Not even close!”

Witherite points to the acknowledgment of industry leaders like Volvo Autonomous Solutions, which recognizes the immense challenges of perfecting autonomous transport. The complexities of navigating varied environments and interacting with diverse road users make achieving reliable and safe driverless operations a formidable task.

In Texas, where driverless trucks are set to hit major highways, Witherite poses a critical question: “Do we act now, or do we have to wait for a catastrophic accident for the state to act and demand safe drivers in the cab of these highly automated trucks until their reliability and safety have been proven?”

Witherite, whose firm specializes in accidents involving the trucking industry, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the conversation. As a board-certified personal injury law specialist, she advocates for the rights of accident victims and emphasizes the importance of accountability and safety in the transportation sector.

Contacts

Media Contact:



The Margulies Communications Group



214-368-0909



mediainquiries@prexperts.net