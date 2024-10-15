Lessen Unveils Lessen360™, the Next-Generation Solution for Centralized Multifamily Maintenance

From inspections and make-readies to preventative maintenance and asset lifecycle planning, Lessen360 helps multifamily real-estate owners, operators, and managers lower costs while increasing resident satisfaction.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lessen, the leading provider of end-to-end real estate property services, today announced the public launch of Lessen360™, a cloud-based platform purpose-built for centralized maintenance operations. Designed to transform how owners and operators manage maintenance, Lessen360 allows for seamless control of tasks, service requests, make-readies, and inspections across regions, states, neighborhoods, or specific pods. This next-generation solution simplifies everything from make-readies to preventative maintenance while reducing costs and improving resident satisfaction.









A key feature of Lessen360 is its Smart Scheduler, which optimizes task assignments for in-house technicians and vendors based on proximity, availability, and skill set. This advanced tool eliminates the headaches of manual scheduling, ensuring technicians are assigned to the right job at the right time while minimizing downtime. Lessen360 also enables direct communication with residents, streamlining scheduling and communication that helps reduce after-hours calls and enables maintenance teams to focus on completing tasks efficiently within business hours.

Lessen360 offers unparalleled insight into holistic maintenance performance with real-time data and actionable dashboards. Property managers can track key metrics such as work order completion time, technician productivity, and vendor performance, allowing for data-driven decision-making and better long-term planning. This transparency not only improves day-to-day operations but also empowers owners to plan for proactive maintenance and capital improvements.

When additional support is needed, Lessen360 seamlessly integrates with Lessen’s OnDemand network of over 30,000 vetted vendors, allowing multifamily properties to outsource services as required. This flexibility ensures property managers can scale their maintenance operations effortlessly, tapping into Lessen’s trusted vendors for repairs, renovations, or make-readies when necessary.

“Since our inception, we’ve invested over $200 million in technology to streamline repairs and maintenance for the single-family industry, handling more than 3.5 million work orders annually,” said Jay McKee, CEO of Lessen. “With Lessen360, we’re bringing that expertise to multifamily, offering owners and operators a powerful platform to centralize, automate, and optimize maintenance, repairs, and make-ready services across their entire portfolio.”

Customers have reported significant benefits from using Lessen360, including a 40% reduction in time spent on inspections, less time spent on scheduling maintenance tasks, and real-time visibility into technician activity and availability. This lets property managers quickly see who’s working on what and identify which team members have bandwidth for new tasks.

To learn more about Lessen, Lessen360, and Lessen’s On-Demand services, please visit us at lessen.com/lessen360.

About Lessen

Lessen is the tech-enabled, end-to-end property service provider that is transforming how commercial and residential real estate services are delivered and managed at scale. Lessen’s technology platform provides data-driven insights that unlock key growth opportunities for the entire real estate ecosystem—including investors, owners, managers, and service providers. The company leverages a network of over 30,000 vetted, qualified vendors (Lessen Affiliates) serving clients with over 1 million properties and completing more than 3.5 million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Lessen, LLC is a venture-backed, privately held company with offices in Scottsdale and Chicago. To learn more about Lessen360, visit https://www.lessen.com/lessen360, or visit Lessen.com.

