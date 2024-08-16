Lessen Named Fastest-Growing Private Software Company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine

With a three-year revenue growth rate of more than 45,000%, Lessen secures #2 spot overall on prestigious Inc. 5000 list

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lessen today announced that it earned the #1 ranking in the software category — and the #2 spot overall — on the 2024 Inc. 5000, Inc.’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company also ranked as the fastest-growing company in Arizona. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





Lessen is a tech-enabled, end-to-end property services provider created to improve how commercial and residential real estate portfolios are delivered and managed at scale. To date, Lessen has partnered with hundreds of residential and commercial owners and occupiers, who collectively manage over one million locations, helping them eliminate friction, unlock value, and access a network of more than 30,000 qualified vendors.

“We launched Lessen with an understanding of the challenges inherent in distributed property operations, and a vision for how technology could address these challenges. To say that our thesis in creating the company has been proven would be an understatement,” said Lessen CEO Jay McKee. “Over the years, we’ve had tremendous organic and strategic growth, and have expanded from an early focus on single-family rentals to become a critical technology for distributed commercial and multifamily portfolios across the country.”

Added McKee: “With a best-in-class technology platform and incredible reach across the real estate industry, we’re just scratching the surface of our corporate potential. In the near term, we plan to roll out several new software products, expand our e-commerce marketplace, and increase our market penetration through industry partnerships. Being recognized by Inc. for our growth to date is a great honor — but what we’re really excited about is leveraging our market position to continue innovating, creating products and services that transform the way people interact with real estate for generations to come.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

