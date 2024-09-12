Lessen Expands its Leadership Team and Appoints Sean Miller as Chief Revenue Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lessen, the premier tech-enabled, end-to-end solution for real estate property services, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Sean Miller as Chief Revenue Officer. At Lessen, Miller will leverage his extensive executive background in property management technology to lead the company’s marketing and sales organization, finding, courting, and closing residential and commercial accounts for Lessen’s growing suite of products and services.









Prior to Lessen, Miller was the Chief Revenue Officer of Sensor Industries, the leading AI-powered water intelligence solution that helps commercial real estate owners and operators proactively detect water leaks and waste, avoiding water damage, reducing water bills, and improving the environmental footprint of their buildings. Before Sensor Industries, he was CEO and Co-Founder of Griot, a communication and knowledge capture tool specifically designed for skilled trades. Prior to Griot, Sean served as the President of PointCentral, an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) subsidiary that pioneered smart property platforms for apartments and single-family rentals. Miller has also held leadership positions with Belkin, the consumer electronics giant, and Generac, the leading manufacturer of backup power systems.

“Sean brings to Lessen deep experience delivering Proptech solutions and a growth-oriented, entrepreneurial leadership style that aligns well with our culture,” said Jay McKee, Lessen’s CEO. “We’re excited to have Sean join our team and help us to continue scaling our revenue-generating operations.”

According to Miller, the market for property services continues to be one of the last relatively untapped markets for technology automation. “Lessen serves a $1.5 trillion market opportunity for real estate services,” said Miller. “At Lessen, we have the technology, the people, and the partners that help us be best positioned to address a huge market opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of this amazing story.”

About Lessen

Lessen is the leading tech-enabled, end-to-end property service provider that is transforming how commercial and residential real estate services are delivered and managed at scale. Lessen’s technology platform provides data-driven insights that unlock key growth opportunities for the entire real estate ecosystem—including investors, owners, managers, and service providers. The company leverages a network of over 30,000 vetted, qualified vendors (Lessen Affiliates) serving clients with over 1 million properties and completing over 3.5 million work orders annually across an expanding range of services. Lessen, LLC is a venture-backed, privately held company with offices in Scottsdale and Chicago. To learn more, visit Lessen.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:

Maria Brewster



Antenna | Spaces



lessen@antennagroup.com