Leroy Merlin Enriches the Customer Experience With Hanshow Digital Solutions

Hanshow, a leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital retail solutions, and Leroy Merlin, a global DIY leader, have partnered to enhance customer and employee experiences by deploying ESLs across over 50,000 products integrated with the Leroy Merlin mobile app in France. Customers now enjoy seamless shopping with easy product geolocation and personalized recommendations in Leroy Merlin stores. After 18 months of R&D, they implemented a fully customized solution in all Leroy Merlin outlets.









Enhanced Customer Support with Leroy Merlin’s Mobile Application

This immersive experience is powered by the Leroy Merlin mobile application in conjunction with Hanshow’s state-of-the-art ESL solutions. Leroy Merlin’s integration of Hanshow ESL into its app offers geolocation in-store to guide customers to products and aisles. This enhances the shopping experience and allows staff to provide more personalized advice and support.

The ESL solution also provides price consistency between online and offline channels, enriching user experience with various features such as customer reviews, enriched product descriptions, access the Home Index to assess a product’s environmental and social impact, and the ability to flash labels directly from the application. These functions provide flexibility for consumers and store associates.

“We have successfully met the expectations of Leroy Merlin customers by developing a solution that enhances the in-store experience. By combining data and technological innovations, we have created a tailor-made tool that delivers a personalized experience for each customer,” explains Pierre Fosseux, VP of Hanshow France.

Enhancing Retail Efficiency and Customer Experience

Whether it’s stock management, restocking, or click-and-collect order preparation, the geolocation of products in the shop is a real time-saver for staff, who can devote themselves to focusing on higher-value tasks. “It now takes sales staff around 75 seconds to pick up a product, instead of 90 seconds previously, for orders placed online and picked up in the shop within a two-hour window chosen by the customer,” says Olivier Personne, Merchandising Optimization Manager at Leroy Merlin. Eliminating price differences has positively improved customer satisfaction.

“The solution co-constructed with Hanshow enriches the customer experience across online and offline channels while simplifying in-store team tasks. Currently deployed in France, it is designed for larger-scale rollout in other Leroy Merlin locations,” explains Hugues Hartung de la Roer, Concept & Merchandising Director at Leroy Merlin France.

Exemplifying both companies’ commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and driving innovation in the retail sector, the new solution not only simplifies the shopping process but also provides valuable data insights to improve store operations and customer engagement.

The collaboration won the Reta Awards 2024: Best In-store Solution for Leroy Merlin and Top Supplier for Hanshow, for transforming the retail environment with advanced technology.

About Leroy Merlin France

A pioneering company in the Adeo Group, Leroy Merlin is now the leading brand in France in all distribution channels for improving the home and the living environment. Specialising in the sale of products, projects and services, Leroy Merlin France has set itself the goal of building new ways of living with everyone, so that we can live better in the future, and puts customer satisfaction at the heart of its business.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is one of the global leaders in the development and manufacturing of electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions . The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow’s solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores across more than 50 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

