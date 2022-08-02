Leostream Wins Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy from the Television Academy for its Remote Access Software

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream, the leading provider of enterprise-grade remote access solutions, was honored by the Television Academy at the 74th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy® Awards for its remote access and desktop connection management software that enables news and entertainment organizations to create security-conscious remote production environments that are sustainable, performant and cost-effective.

Leostream Co-Founder & Chief Architect Geoffrey Crawshaw and CTO William Brinkley were among the seven individuals, companies and organizations recognized this year with an Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy by the Television Academy for developments in broadcast technology.

“Innovation is a vital part of television production; and the talented engineers, scientists and technologists we have recognized are essential to the growth of our industry,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “These pioneering companies and visionaries have leveraged the power of technology to elevate television and storytelling in fundamental ways.”

Leostream is the connection management platform of choice for major media and entertainment enterprises around the globe. Its ability to mix and manage on-premises and cloud-based hosting platforms and support for multiple high-performance display protocols ensures the productivity of editors and production engineers, while simplifying IT. The ability to manage disparate technologies from a single management and access platform is a uniquely Leostream construct that enables organizations to advance the state of the art of their entire hosted desktop environment with an eye on integrating new technologies as they come to market.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Television Academy for our innovative software platform and the contributions our engineers provide to enable remote access to media and entertainment applications throughout the media and entertainment industry,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “The ability to deploy secure, remote access to media applications is something that production teams need to improve productivity and simplify their IT efforts. This Emmy is a testament to our hard work empowering M&E companies with a better way to manage their productions.”

The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards ceremony will be held September 28. Additional information is available at https://www.TelevisionAcademy.com

About Leostream

Leostream Corporation was founded in 2002 by two entrepreneurs with the ability to recognize important gaps in the evolving server virtualization and remote access market. They pioneered technologies such as a patented physical-to-virtual machine converter and a virtual machine controller, which evolved into the enterprise Connection Broker that lies at the heart of the Leostream™ Platform.

In 2010, Leostream turned to the public cloud, spearheading AWS VDI. By automating capacity and providing remote desktop connection management for AWS alongside on-premises environments, Leostream became the first platform to offer VDI for hybrid cloud environments. In 2016, Leostream added the Leostream Gateway to the Leostream Platform, expanding the platform to provide secure remote access from any device, including through a built-in HTML5 client.

Today, the Leostream Platform embodies over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream Platform provides the world’s most robust desktop connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs, while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow.

