Leostream and 10ZiG Deliver Joint Solution for Remote Access from Secure Managed Endpoints

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, and 10ZiG Technology, a leader in thin/zero client hardware and software for cloud workspaces and virtual desktops, today announced a joint solution for secure, intuitive and seamless VDI environments with 10ZiG hardware and software endpoint solutions and the Leostream Platform.





The combination of Leostream and 10ZiG hardware/software is a unique and powerful way to give end users access to remote desktops regardless of the physical location of the workforce—whether home, office, or hybrid—or their geographical location. Leostream allows end users to connect to anything, anywhere, anytime, and from any device, quickly and securely with highly granular access controls to manage and authenticate end-user connections. Because Leostream and 10ZiG are platform- and application-agnostic, organizations can custom-build VDI and cloud workspaces for the specific needs of their end users using best-of-breed technology and without lock-in.

10ZiG offers secure, managed endpoint hardware with 10ZiG Linux and Windows 11 IoT LTSC on traditional form factor, laptop or all-in-one thin clients or zero clients. Its RepurpOS™, a secure Linux thin client OS, transforms existing PC hardware into an endpoint optimized for VDI, DaaS, and cloud environments. This allows organizations to maximize their investment in hardware and deliver the same UX as purpose-built thin clients—even on outdated PCs.

Combined, 10ZiG and Leostream offer centralized management for the entire on-prem, edge, and cloud desktop environment from a single-pane-of-glass administrator portal. 10ZiG Manager is a thin/zero client endpoint management software that controls the virtual desktop environment and is free to use. Leostream manages user-to-resource assignments and connections using the display protocol that works best for the end user’s tasks and level of availability. Simplified rules-based configuration and automated deployment makes it easy to add new desktops and users, schedule tasks and assign role-based access, while audit-level logging provides comprehensive tracking of all access and usage.

“The end-user computing landscape has changed dramatically over the past twelve to eighteen months, and organizations of all sizes are looking for new ways to deliver desktops and applications at a lower cost, without compromising on performance, security, reliability and ease of management,” said Tom Dodds, manager of Global Strategic Alliances for 10ZiG Technology. “This joint solution meets all these needs and more, and the added bonus is it’s totally seamless for the end user.”

“Using Leostream and 10ZiG to create cloud, virtual, and remote workspaces for users is a unique and powerful way for customers and IT service providers to build a cost-effective environment for the environment’s exact needs, and evolve as technologies and requirements change,” said Cory D’Attoma, channel and alliances manager at Leostream. “Those looking to free themselves with a flexible and low-cost alternative to traditional VDI stacks, and give their end users the right experience and performance for their level of productivity, should strongly consider this option.”

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

