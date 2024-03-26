Leonardo introduces ECOS-E multimode Radio Base Station, a significant leap forward in communication technology

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo, the leading global Aerospace, Defence and Security company, presents to North American market the ECOS-E DTA7000 multimode Radio Base Station, a cutting-edge advancement in communication technology. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern communication systems, the ECOS-E sets a new standard for versatility, reliability, and performance and is poised to redefine the way organizations communicate and collaborate in the digital age.





The solution is on display in Leonardo’s stand #1115 at IWCE 2024, the leading conference for critical communications taking place from March 25 to 28.

The ECOS-E DTA7000 combines advanced features with unparalleled flexibility, supporting different protocols, architectures and operating modes. The solution is part of the DTA product line that supports Simulcast and Multicast DMR, P25, Analog FM and the TETRA standard. DTA7000 is also part of Mosaic, Leonardo’s framework for hybrid networks that allows a seamless integration between land mobile radio systems and broadband technologies through the MCX 3GPP compliant solution. Whether deployed for public safety, emergency response, transportation, utility management or commercial communications networks, this innovative radio system delivers unparalleled connectivity and interoperability.

The ECOS-E DTA7000 boasts several key features:

Multimode capability: Simulcast and Multicast DMR, P25 and Analog FM are supported

Secure communication: an embedded firewall increases communications security against possible cyber attacks

Adaptive networking: dynamic networking capabilities optimize connectivity and adapt to changing operational conditions, ensuring reliable communication in challenging environments

Robust and compact design: engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, it delivers high RF power in a compact form factor

Intuitive interface: user-friendly controls and interface design streamline operation, reducing training requirements and enhancing usability

Additionally, the company’s solutions are backed with an industry leading five-year warranty and 10-year obsolescence guarantee.

For the first time, IWCE visitors will also be able to see Qualcomm’s unique 5G-Sidelink technology utilized by Alea (a Leonardo company) and Softil MCX solutions to demonstrate 3GPP standards-based off-network/direct mode communications.

This technological development will be demonstrated on Wednesday, March 27th at 1:30 pm and at 2:30 pm at Leonardo’s booth and again on Thursday, March 28th at 12:00 pm.

More info about the ECOS-E DTA7000 and other products and solutions: leonardocompany-us.com/lmr.

