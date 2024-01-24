Leonardo DRS Unveils Stretto Family of Laser Systems for Quantum Information Science Applications

Product Line Will Cover Ultraviolet, Visible, and Near Infrared Spectrum

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has launched the Stretto family of high-precision lasers, a next-generation system with unparalleled performance covering the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectrum. The technology is designed to bring a range of new benefits to quantum information science, including computing, sensing, timing and networking.





Stretto lasers are designed to bring the reliability and adaptability required for cutting-edge quantum applications and are engineered as a versatile product platform, enabling expansion across a broad wavelength range while maintaining a uniform footprint and interface. This design enables scientific discovery while facilitating scalability in quantum information science applications and ensuring seamless OEM integration without the need for extensive redesigns.

“We are proud to introduce this next generation set of products to the marketplace,” said Dr. Timothy Day senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Daylight Solutions business, Dr. Timothy Day. “We have designed the Stretto family of lasers to be very compact with long term reliability crafted to endure harsh environmental conditions, including wide operating temperature range, shock and vibration.”

In the rapidly evolving field of quantum technology, Stretto stands out with its resistance to temperature and pressure fluctuations, and an extensive mode-hop-free tuning range. It epitomizes the fusion of advanced engineering and adaptability, making it an indispensable tool for quantum sensors, clocks, and computing systems.

“DRS is excited to offer Stretto to those pioneering in quantum research and applications, designed for a combination of precision, flexibility, and resilience,” Day said. “Stretto is more than just a high-precision laser; it’s a symbol of innovation in the realm of tunable lasers.”

DRS is a world leading provider of best-in-class semiconductor laser sources for the life sciences, research, industrial, and defense industries. With a range of advanced sensing technology across these industries, the company has a large installed base and a historic track record of providing world class solutions. This footprint has the company uniquely positioned for success in leading the future of sensing.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

